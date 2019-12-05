







12/4/19 :: SPORTS :: DIMAURO :: Waterford's Jackson Harshberger (44) tackles Granby/Canton's Sam Schock (31) in CIAC Class M football quarterfinal action Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

12/4/19 :: SPORTS :: DIMAURO :: Waterford's Sam Menders breaks up the potential interception by Granby/Canton's Sam Schock in CIAC Class M football quarterfinal action Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

Waterford shuts out Granby/Canton in second half to win first state tournament game

WATERFORD – Sam Menders kicked a 35-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left and Waterford’s defense pitched a second-half shutout to give the No. 2 seed Waterford a 10-6 victory over No. 7 Granby/Canton Wednesday night in the Class M state quarterfinals.

It was the first state playoff win for the Lancers (10-1), who will host another Eastern Connecticut Conference team, No. 3 Killingly, in the Class M semifinals Monday at 6:30 p.m.

After Granby/Canton (8-3) ran the first play of the fourth quarter and then punted, Waterford put together a 17-play drive that ended with Menders’ field goal, the only points of the entire second half. The Lancers converted two fourth downs and picked up four first downs overall.

The Bears drove into Waterford territory, but Jackson Rome was sacked on second down. He then threw a pair of incompletions to end it.

Both the Granby and Canton programs, which formed a co-op this season, were also looking for its first state tournament wins.

This post will be updated.