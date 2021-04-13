Watch: Oxford’s second grand slam in 7th caps rally from 8 down, walk off on Holy Cross

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect)

One of Opening Day’s best moments came out of Oxford, where the Wolverines, down eight runs in the bottom of the seventh, actually rallied to beat Holy Cross with — get this — a solo home run and then two grand slams to walk off victorious, 11-9.

Adem Kica got it started with a solo home run. Then Rich Evans hit a grand slam. Finally, Tyler Laroque capped the win with another grand slam.

LaRoque finished 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Justin Black also had a double for Oxford.

Despite the tough loss, Holy Cross got good performances at the plate from Zakary Morales, who was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs; Robert Rosko, who had a two-run homer; and doubles from Patrick Giancarli and Luke Daddona.

Oxford 11, Holy Cross 9

HOLY CROSS 201 011 3 — 9 9 2

OXFORD 000 010 10 — 11 9 2

Records: Oxford 1-0 , Holy Cross 0-1 Batteries: O—Justin Black, Ryan O’Connell (6), Ryan Brimecombe (W, 1-0) and Rich Evans. HC — Galusha, Rosko (5), Walsh (7), Bassett’s (L) Highlights: O — Adem Kica hit a home run to begin a 10 run 7th inning. Rich Evans (1-4 HR, 4RBI) and Tyler LaRocque (3-3, 2b, HR, 4 RBI) hit grand slams in the 7th. Justin Black added a double in the win. HC — Morales (3-3, HR, 2b, 3R), Rosko hit a 2 run home run, Giancarli and Daddona also added doubles. Galusha pitched four scoreless innings.