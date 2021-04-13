Watch: Oxford’s second grand slam in 7th caps rally from 8 down, walk off on Holy Cross

View this post on Instagram
One of Opening Day’s best moments came out of Oxford, where the Wolverines, down eight runs in the bottom of the seventh, actually rallied to beat Holy Cross with — get this — a solo home run and then two grand slams to walk off victorious, 11-9.
Adem Kica got it started with a solo home run. Then Rich Evans hit a grand slam. Finally, Tyler Laroque capped the win with another grand slam.
LaRoque finished 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Justin Black also had a double for Oxford.
Despite the tough loss, Holy Cross got good performances at the plate from Zakary Morales, who was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs; Robert Rosko, who had a two-run homer; and doubles from Patrick Giancarli and Luke Daddona.