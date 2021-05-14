GameTime CT

Watch: Hughes’ late goal lifts No. 6 Wilton past No. 8 Greenwich, 9-8

Will Hughes scored off a dodge, off-stick high with 14 seconds remaining to propel Wilton to a 9-8 victory over Greenwich Thursday at Cardinals Stadium.

Ben Calabrese scored three goals and Colin Lenskold made 13 saves for the No. 6-ranked Warriors, who improved to 8-4. No. 8-ranked Greenwich, which was led by two goals apiece from Bryce Metalios and James Pilc, fell to 8-4.

The victory was Wilton’s sixth in seven games and Hughes’ goal staved off a late-Greenwich rally that threatened to force overtime.

Down 8-5 late in the third quarter, Greenwich scored three straight, including the equalizer by Pilc with 57 seconds remaining.

Wilton’s Spencer Liston won the ensuing faceoff, however, giving Wilton one more chance. Ben Calabrese fed Hughes, who slipped the winning goal past two defenders and goaltender Charlie Zola.