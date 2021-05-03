Watch: Denied at buzzer in regulation, Mackesy delivers Brunswick over Darien in OT

Even though they wouldn’t say afterward, the Brunswick School boys lacrosse team’s body language said they knew Princeton-bound attackman Coulter Mackesy had scored the winner with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to defeat Darien in the “Battle of Connecticut” Saturday.

But referees waved off the goal and sent this instant classic into overtime.

Mackesy didn’t wait long to get redemption, however. Just 33 seconds into the extra session, the attackman beat Darien’s Brown-bound goaltender Andy Demopoulos off-stick low to deliver the Bruins to a 9-8 victory.

Check out the highlights of this clash of state titans. Brunswick came in ranked No. 11 and Darien No. 18 by Inside Lacrosse power rankings; Brunswick was No. 5 and Darien No. 6 in the Nike/US Lacrosse Top 25.

Darien, the No. 1-ranked team in the CIAC-only GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, fell to 5-1 overall. Brunswick, which redeemed itself after a tough loss to Lawrenceville (NJ) three days earlier, improved to 8-1.