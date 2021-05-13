Watch: Canton boys lacrosse signals its arrival, tops Somers for first time

Canton 12, Somers 10

CANTON — Griffin Weller scored four goals and had an assist, while brother Ryan Weller scored three goals and had three assists as Canton’s boys lacrosse team defeated Somers for the first time, 12-10, Tuesday at Canton High School.

Canton — which began as a varsity program in 2012 and coached by Chris Weller, the father of its two top scorers — was already having its best season in school history. The Warriors are guaranteed their first winning season since the program started.

But they were 0-16 against Somers, a decades old lacrosse program, perennial NCCC power and small school state contender. Canton lost those 16 games by an average score of 18-2.

This time was different. Canton scored six goals in the second quarter to take the lead for good and held on for a program defining victory. They’re currently ranked third in the Class S standings at 9-1, behind New Fairfield and Bacon Academy.

Somers, also a Class S school, fell to 5-5. Cooper Barrett scored four goals to lead the Spartans.

Both teams have been playing in a combined CCC-NCCC boys lacrosse schedule. Unlike Canton, Somers has had it tough against some of the makeshift league’s large schools like Glastonbury and Southington. Canton’s first loss came a few days before to Newington.

Still, the victory marked a milestone in the young program’s development. Watch how it all went down, above.

Somers (5-5) 4 2 3 1 — 10

Canton (9-1) 2 6 2 2 — 12

Goals: Canton – Griffin Weller 4, Ryan Weller 3, Ryker Bahre 3, Mark Freedenberg, Chris Gottlieb; Somers – Cooper Barrett 4, Brian Megoway 2, Gavin Rauza 2, Ryan Symington, Kalven Long; Assists: Canton – Freedenberg 3, R. Weller 3, Braden Humphrey, G. Weller; Somers – Symington 3, Jack Brunt 2; Saves – Niko Giotsas (Ca) 12, Tyler Poulin (S) 6