Watch along with Shelton: New London at NFA on GameDayCT

Norwich Free Academy hosts New London in the granddaddy of Connecticut Thanksgiving Day football games at 1:30 p.m.

NFA needs a win to clinch a spot in the Class LL playoffs.

Shelton needs the Wildcats to lose, or their season is over before they play Derby on Thanksgiving.

Thankfully, The Day of New London is broadcasting the game via its GameDayCT network, above. The Gaels have gathered together at school to watch their playoff hopes live or die, live.

So watch along with the Gaels as we kick off Thanksgiving Week football in what amounts to Selection Sunday in Connecticut!