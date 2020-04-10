Wall ball challenge: Glastonbury vs. Cheshire boys lacrosse

The Cheshire and Glastonbury boys lacrosse teams came up with an innovative way to compete on Friday during this time of social distancing. Well-played by both programs.
Below is a string of tweets and Instagram posts to recap the wall ball challenge.
If you are doing something unique and fun, or creative and charitable, let us know @gametimect on Twitter and Instagram or send us an email to info@gametimect.com
This upcoming Saturday we were scheduled to play against longtime respected Rival @Gburylax , given our circumstances we’ve decided that doesn’t mean we still won’t compete! Follow along Friday! pic.twitter.com/QDqzYQiBna
— CHS Rams Lacrosse (@CHSRamsLacrosse) April 6, 2020
Let’s go get ‘em boys!! @Gburylax vs @CHSRamsLacrosse pic.twitter.com/6pZ9OmRNfX
— Glastonbury Lacrosse (@Gburylax) April 9, 2020
For Q1 Rams put our the Following:
Jr. Midfield Jack Davis – 31
Sr. Goalie Brenden Grove – 23
Fr. Attack Charles Kurtz – 24
Fr. Attack Peyton Hillson – 25
Fr. Midfielder Colin Grevelding – 22
Cheshire 125 – Glastonbury 124 After 1 pic.twitter.com/PAG2mIvhbf
— CHS Rams Lacrosse (@CHSRamsLacrosse) April 10, 2020
Q2 Lineup:
Sr. Attackmen Adam Coley – 27
Jr. Midfielder PJ Cass – 25
JR. Midfielder Jack Lovelace – 22
Sr. Attack Tommy Graikoski- 22
So. Defense Joe Ranaldo- 22
Cheshire – 241 Glastonbury 246
GHS lacrosse results for Wall Ball Challenge. We won by 7 reps vs Cheshire. Congrats to Matt Harding on our top score of 30 reps in 20 seconds! Also many other participants but we only posted the top 20. Make the most of your time this vacation week to improve your skills athleticism, but most important, stay safe and enjoy your family!