Wall ball challenge: Glastonbury vs. Cheshire boys lacrosse

The Cheshire and Glastonbury boys lacrosse teams came up with an innovative way to compete on Friday during this time of social distancing. Well-played by both programs.

Below is a string of tweets and Instagram posts to recap the wall ball challenge.

This upcoming Saturday we were scheduled to play against longtime respected Rival @Gburylax , given our circumstances we’ve decided that doesn’t mean we still won’t compete! Follow along Friday! pic.twitter.com/QDqzYQiBna — CHS Rams Lacrosse (@CHSRamsLacrosse) April 6, 2020

For Q1 Rams put our the Following:

Jr. Midfield Jack Davis – 31

Sr. Goalie Brenden Grove – 23

Fr. Attack Charles Kurtz – 24

Fr. Attack Peyton Hillson – 25

Fr. Midfielder Colin Grevelding – 22 Cheshire 125 – Glastonbury 124 After 1 pic.twitter.com/PAG2mIvhbf — CHS Rams Lacrosse (@CHSRamsLacrosse) April 10, 2020