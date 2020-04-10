GameTime CT

Boys Lacrosse

Wall ball challenge: Glastonbury vs. Cheshire boys lacrosse

The Cheshire and Glastonbury boys lacrosse teams came up with an innovative way to compete on Friday during this time of social distancing. Well-played by both programs.

Below is a string of tweets and Instagram posts to recap the wall ball challenge.

If you are doing something unique and fun, or creative and charitable, let us know @gametimect on Twitter and Instagram or send us an email to info@gametimect.com

Freshman Liam Doyle with 24 reps

Freshman Brady Stone with 25 reps

Colin Williams. Senior with 25 reps!

