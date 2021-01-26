Vote in the Uni-Browse: Ultimate basketball showdown





































































































































































































































































































































































Basketball is on the verge of coming back across Connecticut!

We thought it would be the perfect time to look at some of the best uniforms in girls and boys basketball from the past few seasons.

We know there are other great uniforms and if you think your team’s uniform is better than these, hit up @EricsonSports on Twitter. He would love to hear from you and see why your uniform is better.

Once you look through the selections, vote at the bottom for best girls uniforms and best boys uniforms.

BEST BOYS UNIFORMS

East Catholic

East Catholic has played great and also looked great. Home whites with “EAST” across the chest in navy. Light blue and navy stripes down the sides of the jersey and shorts. Numbers are navy outlined in light blue.

Hillhouse

Hillhouse comes correct in its home whites. Nothing fancy, just a solid, classic look. The jerseys are white with “ACADEMICS” (awesome nickname) across the chest in navy. The numbers are navy, outlined in silver. On the sides are a navy stripe under the arms with a smaller, silver, stripe underneath. The shorts are white with a thick navy stripe down the sides.

Kolbe Cathedral

Easiest choice of the group. Kolbe is sharp in white with gold and light blue trim. It reads “KOLBE” above the numbers and “CATHEDRAL” under them all in light blue with gold outlines. The back nameplate is gold and light blue with “KC” where the name should be.

New Canaan

New Canaan is always best in black and these beauties from a few years ago prove that. Simple and clean. “NEW CANAAN” in red block lettering across the chest with red numbers. There are red stripes on the bottom of the shorts and diamonds on the sides with “NC” inside.

Sacred Heart

The Hearts won ours with these awesome uniforms. White jerseys with “HEARTS” across the chest in gold, outlined in garnet. The numbers are the same. There is a thick garnet stripe down the side of the jerseys and shorts. Extra points for the waist of the shorts having the garnet stripe too.

Who has the best boys uniforms? Sacred Heart

East Catholic

New Canaan

Hillhouse

Kolbe Cathedral

BEST GIRLS UNIFORMS

Capital Prep

Not a lot of burnt orange in Connecticut but Capital Prep rocks it well. “CAPITAL” across the chest in white with white numbers. On the shorts there is white striping and white bubbles down the side. White collars on the jerseys a classic touch.

Cromwell

Representing the Shoreline Conference with flair is Cromwell. White jerseys with red shoulders and black trim. “CROMWELL” across the chest in black outlined in red. The numbers are red outlined in black. On the back of the jersey is “PANTHERS” in white outlined in black. Shorts are all white with very small red stripes.

New London

You can’t really go wrong with the green and gold of New London. Green jerseys with “NEW LONDON” across the chest in white outlined in gold. On the back nameplate is an interlocking “NL” with a harpoon going through them. The shorts pop with white bubbles going down the sides and the same “NL” with the harpoon at the bottom.

Newtown

The home whites of Newtown are some of the best around. White jerseys with royal blue numbers and “HAWKS” across the chest. One the sides are thin blue stripes with gold and blue boxes inside. The shorts are white with thick blue stripes on the outside of the legs. Inside the blue is the Nighthawk logo in white and gold.

Ridgefield

You know the Tigers are in town when the black and orange hits the court. Classic and solid all the way. Black jerseys with numbers and “RIDGEFIELD” across the chest in orange outlined in white. Orange broken stripes fade into bubbles on the jersey. The shorts are black with orange stripes above a “R” on the bottom of the shorts.

Who has the best girls uniforms? Newtown

New London

Capital Prep

Cromwell

Ridgefield