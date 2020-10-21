A look at some of the state’s top volleyball performances for week three

Trumbull's Ali Castro (27) sets the ball during a girls volleyball match in New Canaan on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Trumbull's Ali Castro (27) sets the ball during a girls volleyball match in New Canaan on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart, Hearst Connecticut / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart, Hearst Connecticut / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Volleyball: A look at some of the state’s top performers for week three 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Emma Appleman, Guilford: Appleman had 25 kills in back-to-back shutout wins against Branford and Daniel Hand. For the season, the reigning SCC Player of the Year has 92 kills, 42 digs and 17 aces in seven matches, with Guilford sweeping 21 sets.

Maddy Bautista, Westhill: Bautista, a senior libero, collected 28 digs to help lead the Vikings to a 3-1 win over previously-undefeated Darien on Tuesday. She also dished out three assists.

Ali Castro, Trumbull: The Eagles’ senior setter had 48 assists in back-to-back 3-0 wins over Warde. She collected 27 assists, 13 digs and three aces in the first contest, and added 21 assists and four aces in the second meeting.

Leah Chipman, Bristol Eastern: Chipman dished out 42 assists to go along with 11 digs and four aces in the Lancers’ four-set win over reigning Class L champion Avon on Monday. It’s the second time Chipman has topped 40 assists in a match this season, and she has 218 in seven contests – an average of better than 31 per match.

Kathleen Cummings, Danbury: Cummings did a little bit of everything with 10 digs, eight kills and five aces to help the Hatters top Brien McMahon 3-1 on Oct. 15.

Emily Ericson, Bristol Central: Ericson racked up 105 kills in Bristol Central’s first seven matches, including 25 in the season-opener against Avon. She added 10 kills, three aces and three digs in a shutout of Lewis Mills last Thursday, and added 23 kills, two aces, and three digs in 3-1 win over Farmington on Monday.

Delaney Harrington, Coventry: The senior hitter led the Patriots with 17 kills in consecutive shutouts against Bolton on Oct. 14, and Ellington on Oct. 16. She also had a combined 16 digs in those two matches, as Coventry improved to 6-0.

Emily Hart, Platt: The sophomore collected 17 assists and 14 aces in a 3-0 shutout of Bulkeley on Oct 15.

Rachel Herget, Darien: The Blue Wave senior collected 60 assists in a two-match split with Westhill during the past week. The Wave won the first meeting 3-0 last Thursday, with Herget collecting 25 assists, three blocks and six digs. The Vikings won 3-1 on Tuesday.

Sarah Holley, Cheshire: The Rams’ senior setter collected 69 assists in a three-game span during the past week. That included 24 assists in a 3-1 win over SCC rival Amity last Thursday. During the past three matches, Holley also has 11 aces and 10 digs.

Zoe Lowe, Bristol Eastern: Lowe racked up 17 kills and 15 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 win over Avon on Monday. She has 77 kills, 57 digs and 34 aces in 23 sets this season.

Gracey Massicotte, Maloney: Massicotte, a junior, had 10 kills, 14 digs, and a team-high 22 assists in a four-set win over Newington on Monday. She leads the unbeaten Spartans with 117 assists this season, collecting at least 15 in six of seven matches.

Vana Servos, Westhill: Servos had a solid all-around game as the Vikings beat Darien in four sets on Tuesday. The senior setter collected 24 assists, 19 digs, three kills and two blocks.

China Tinnen, Norwalk: The Bears’ setter had 26 assists, six digs and two aces in a 3-1 win over Wilton on Tuesday.

