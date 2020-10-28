A look at some of the state’s top volleyball performances for week four

Trumbull’s Bailey Cenatiempo (6) puts a shot past New Canaan’s Lillie Gray during an FCIAC quarterfinal game at Trumbull in 2019. Trumbull’s Bailey Cenatiempo (6) puts a shot past New Canaan’s Lillie Gray during an FCIAC quarterfinal game at Trumbull in 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Volleyball: A look at some of the state’s top performers for week four 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Emma Appleman, Guilford: Appleman had a double-double with 29 kills and 17 digs in Guilford’s four-set win over SCC rival Amity on Oct. 22. She added 18 kills in Monday’s 3-1 win against Hamden.

Fallon Bailey, Lyman Memorial: Bailey collected 10 kills, seven aces, and five digs in 3-0 win over previously-unbeaten Waterford on Saturday.

Aerin Bowman, Darien: The Blue Wave junior collected 31 kills during back-to-back 3-0 wins over Stamford. She also had a combined seven aces in the two matches, and had nine digs in the most recent win on Tuesday.

Ali Castro, Trumbull: The Eagles’ three-year setter had 67 assists in two victories against St. Joseph. That included 40 assists in last Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Cadets. Castro also had 19 digs and a pair of aces in that match.

Bailey Cenatiempo, Trumbull: Cenatiempo had a double-double during a four-set win over town rival St. Joseph on Oct. 22. The senior racked up 21 kills and 25 digs, while also contributing two blocks, to lead the Eagles.

Delaney Harrington, Coventry: The Patriots’ senior co-captain had double-digit kills in three consecutive shutouts during the past week. She had 11 kills, eight aces and six digs in a big game against Ellington on Oct. 21, added 18 kills against Bolton on Monday, and had 11 kills in another win over Ellington on Tuesday.

Addie Leder, Greenwich: Leder had 64 assists in Greenwich’s back-to-back wins over New Canaan. That included 38 in last Thursday’s three-setter.

Maddie Lua and Alexis Neider, Law: Lua and Neider had 12 kills apiece as Law defeated Foran 3-1 on Oct. 22.

Brooke Praskievicz, Hale-Ray: The sophomore delivered a pair of great performances last week, collecting 22 assists and five aces in a 3-1 win over Morgan on Oct. 20, and 17 assists, nine aces, five digs, and two blocks in a 3-0 victory over North Branford on Oct. 22.

Kelli Raines, Avon: Raines had 28 kills in consecutive wins over New Britain and Lewis Mills during the past week. That included a double-double with 14 kills and 14 digs against Lewis Mills on Monday.

Sydney Ritchie, Stratford: Ritchie collected 11 kills, seven assists, and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Bunnell on Oct. 21.

Adele Sotgiu, Greenwich: Sotgiu had a big game against New Canaan on Oct. 22, leading the Cardinals with 12 kills to go along with nine digs and two aces in a 3-0 sweep. She added 10 more digs and three aces in another shutout of the Rams on Tuesday.

Gwenyth Torreso, Bristol Central: The Rams’ senior had 56 assists in wins over Southington and Plainville.

Juliet Young, Guilford: Young amassed 42 digs in two games, as Guilford scored 3-1 wins over Amity and Hamden.

— Dave Stewart