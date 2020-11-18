Trumbull’s Bailey Cenatiempo spikes the ball against Fairfield Ludlowe at Trumbull high school on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Trumbull’s Bailey Cenatiempo spikes the ball against Fairfield Ludlowe at Trumbull high school on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Volleyball: A look at some of the state’s top performers during the postseason 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Amanda Acabchuk, RHAM: The senior setter had 34 assists and 7 digs in RHAM’s 3-0 win over South Windsor in the CCC Region C final on Friday.

Emma Appleman, Guilford: Appleman collected 22 kills and 8 digs, and was named the tournament MVP, as Guilford rolled to a 3-0 win over East Haven in the SCC Div. C championship game on Nov. 13.

Layla Bloomingdale, Staples: Bloomingdale had 12 kills and was given the team’s game ball as the Wreckers scored a three-set sweep of Ridgefield in the FCIAC Central Region final on Nov. 10.

Aerin Bowman, Darien: Bowman led the Blue Wave with 17 kills, while also adding 14 digs and 3 blocks in a five-set loss to Greenwich in the FCIAC West Region championship game.

Ali Castro, Trumbull: The Eagles’ setter had 34 assists and 7 digs as Trumbull defeated Ludlowe 3-0 in the FCIAC East Region championship game on Nov. 7.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez, Masuk: The senior had 36 assists, 25 digs and 5 kills during the Panthers’ 3-1 loss to Joel Barlow in the SWC South Region championship game on Nov. 13.

Bailey Cenatiempo, Trumbull: Cenatiempo had a double-double with 13 kills and 19 digs in Trumbull’s shutout of Ludlowe in the FCIAC East Region final on Nov. 7.

Kaylin Hadley, RHAM: Hadley had 15 kills and 4 blocks as the Raptors shut out South Windsor to win the CCC Region C title on Nov. 13.

Emily Hart, Platt: Hart, a sophomore, filled the stat sheet with 23 assists, 11 digs, 7 kills and 6 aces when Platt defeated Maloney 3-0 for the CCC Region D championship on Friday.

Rachel Herget, Darien: Herget, a senior setter for the Wave, had a double-double with 28 assists and 15 digs during a 3-2 loss to Greenwich in the FCAC West Region final on Nov. 11. She also added a block, a kill, and a pair of aces.

Sarah Holley, Cheshire: Holley, a senior setter, had 24 assists and was named the MVP of the SCC Div. B tournament, as Cheshire topped North Haven 3-0 in the final on Nov. 13.

Annabelle Iannone, Staples: The setter racked up 35 assists to go along with 3 aces and 5 digs as Staples topped Ridgefield 3-0 in the FCIAC Central Region final on Nov. 10.

Tori Lanese, Foran: The senior collected 15 kills, 8 aces, and 7 digs to help the Lions overcome Lauralton Hall in five sets in the SCC Div. A semifinals on Nov. 9.

Addie Leder, Greenwich: The Cardinals’ setter racked up 43 assists and 19 digs as Greenwich defeated Darien 3-2 in the FCIAC West Region final on Nov. 11.

Zoe Lowe, Bristol Eastern: Lowe reached a career milestone with her 1,000th kill during the Lancers’ 3-0 shutout of Farmington in the CCC Region B final on Thursday. Lowe collected 16 kills and eight digs in the final, and Bristol Eastern completed an undefeated season.

Marissa Mayhew, Woodstock Academy: Mayhew had 19 digs and 6 aces as the Centaurs rolled to a 3-0 victory over Windham in the championship game of the ECC Northern Div. I on Nov. 12.

Sarah Nowacki, Newtown: The senior put down 20 kills and had five digs as the Nighthawks completed an undefeated season with a four-set win over New Milford in the SWC North final on Friday.

Nyssa Park, Conard: Park, a junior, racked up 39 assists, 12 digs and a block as Conard edged Simsbury 3-2 in the CCC Region A final on Friday.

Lilly Saleeby, Greenwich: The senior outside hitter led the Cardinals in kills with 15 and digs with 24 during a five-set win over Darien for the FCIAC West Region championship on Nov. 11.

Gwen Torreso, Bristol Central: The senior collected 49 assists, 20 digs, 3 aces, and 1 block in the Rams’ four-set win over Avon in the CCC Region C consolation game on Friday.





