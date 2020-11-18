Volleyball: A look at some of the state’s top performers during the postseason

Amanda Acabchuk, RHAM: The senior setter had 34 assists and 7 digs in RHAM’s 3-0 win over South Windsor in the CCC Region C final on Friday.
Emma Appleman, Guilford: Appleman collected 22 kills and 8 digs, and was named the tournament MVP, as Guilford rolled to a 3-0 win over East Haven in the SCC Div. C championship game on Nov. 13.
Layla Bloomingdale, Staples: Bloomingdale had 12 kills and was given the team’s game ball as the Wreckers scored a three-set sweep of Ridgefield in the FCIAC Central Region final on Nov. 10.
Aerin Bowman, Darien: Bowman led the Blue Wave with 17 kills, while also adding 14 digs and 3 blocks in a five-set loss to Greenwich in the FCIAC West Region championship game.
Ali Castro, Trumbull: The Eagles’ setter had 34 assists and 7 digs as Trumbull defeated Ludlowe 3-0 in the FCIAC East Region championship game on Nov. 7.
Ana Castro-Rodriguez, Masuk: The senior had 36 assists, 25 digs and 5 kills during the Panthers’ 3-1 loss to Joel Barlow in the SWC South Region championship game on Nov. 13.
Bailey Cenatiempo, Trumbull: Cenatiempo had a double-double with 13 kills and 19 digs in Trumbull’s shutout of Ludlowe in the FCIAC East Region final on Nov. 7.
Kaylin Hadley, RHAM: Hadley had 15 kills and 4 blocks as the Raptors shut out South Windsor to win the CCC Region C title on Nov. 13.
Emily Hart, Platt: Hart, a sophomore, filled the stat sheet with 23 assists, 11 digs, 7 kills and 6 aces when Platt defeated Maloney 3-0 for the CCC Region D championship on Friday.
Rachel Herget, Darien: Herget, a senior setter for the Wave, had a double-double with 28 assists and 15 digs during a 3-2 loss to Greenwich in the FCAC West Region final on Nov. 11. She also added a block, a kill, and a pair of aces.
Sarah Holley, Cheshire: Holley, a senior setter, had 24 assists and was named the MVP of the SCC Div. B tournament, as Cheshire topped North Haven 3-0 in the final on Nov. 13.
Annabelle Iannone, Staples: The setter racked up 35 assists to go along with 3 aces and 5 digs as Staples topped Ridgefield 3-0 in the FCIAC Central Region final on Nov. 10.
Tori Lanese, Foran: The senior collected 15 kills, 8 aces, and 7 digs to help the Lions overcome Lauralton Hall in five sets in the SCC Div. A semifinals on Nov. 9.
Addie Leder, Greenwich: The Cardinals’ setter racked up 43 assists and 19 digs as Greenwich defeated Darien 3-2 in the FCIAC West Region final on Nov. 11.
Zoe Lowe, Bristol Eastern: Lowe reached a career milestone with her 1,000th kill during the Lancers’ 3-0 shutout of Farmington in the CCC Region B final on Thursday. Lowe collected 16 kills and eight digs in the final, and Bristol Eastern completed an undefeated season.
Marissa Mayhew, Woodstock Academy: Mayhew had 19 digs and 6 aces as the Centaurs rolled to a 3-0 victory over Windham in the championship game of the ECC Northern Div. I on Nov. 12.
Sarah Nowacki, Newtown: The senior put down 20 kills and had five digs as the Nighthawks completed an undefeated season with a four-set win over New Milford in the SWC North final on Friday.
Nyssa Park, Conard: Park, a junior, racked up 39 assists, 12 digs and a block as Conard edged Simsbury 3-2 in the CCC Region A final on Friday.
Lilly Saleeby, Greenwich: The senior outside hitter led the Cardinals in kills with 15 and digs with 24 during a five-set win over Darien for the FCIAC West Region championship on Nov. 11.
Gwen Torreso, Bristol Central: The senior collected 49 assists, 20 digs, 3 aces, and 1 block in the Rams’ four-set win over Avon in the CCC Region C consolation game on Friday.
