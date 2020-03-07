Villa, No. 11 Pomperaug hold on to defeat No. 6 Sacred Heart Academy in Class L

HAMDEN — Down the stretch in the fourth quarter of the CIAC Class L Second Round game, there was no codebreaking necessary to pick up on the plays being called by Pomperaug.

“1-Villa, 2-Villa, 3-Villa,” shouted Pomperaug coach Joe Fortier over the final eight minutes.

He wanted the ball in the hands of senior guard Madison Villa and that is primarily where it stayed.

Villa scored all 8 of the Panthers points in the final quarter as No. 11 Pomperaug survived a last-second shot by No. 6 Sacred Heart Academy, escaping with a 39-38 win.

“I was just trying any way to get her the darn ball,” Fortier said. “Every timeout in the fourth quarter I was telling them ‘seniors win games.’ We want to play tomorrow. We’ll take it. It is survive and advance. We don’t play pretty. We like to grind it out and we feel if we play that way for 32 minutes, we are going to survive, in the end.”

Pomperaug moves on to the quarterfinals where it will face No. 3 Newington, a 50-34 winner over No. 14 E.O. Smith, Thursday at 7 p.m. in Newington.

After a missed free throw by Pomperaug with 8.5 seconds left, Sacred Heart moved the ball up to the right wing but a 3-point attempt hit off the rim and Pomperaug left Hamden happy.

Pomperaug jumped out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter before Sacred heart began chipping away.

A 10-0 run by the Sharks got them within 16-13 midway through the second quarter.

Sacred Heart would tie the game 25-25 with 5:01 left in the third and from there the teams went back and forth all the way to the end.

“Our program has come a long way in a very short period of time,” Sacred Heart coach Jason Kirck said. “We fought like crazy, especially in the second half. It came down to a one possession game throughout the whole fourth quarter and Pomperaug made one more play than us. Pomperaug is a good team. It was a game of runs and a possession by possession game and they got us by one.”

In the fourth, Sacred Heart got to within 37-35 before Villa stole the ball at midcourt, driving in for a layup.

Sacred Heart got within one on foul shots by Elena Farquharson, who scored nine of her 13 points over the final eight minutes.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Madison Villa, Pomperaug. Villa scored a game-high 17 points. She was also the catalyst on defense as the Panthers pressed and trapped Sacred Heart the entire game.

QUOTABLE

“Getting a chance to go this deep and pulling the upset, is a great feeling,” Villa said. “Getting the chance to play in a game like this is so much fun and so exciting. Especially in my senior year.”





POMPERAUG 39,

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 38

POMPERAUG 14 8 9 8—39

SACRED HEART 3 12 12 11—38

POMPERAUG (16-6) Marina Lambiase 1 0- 1 3; Madison Villa 8 0-0 17; Cara McGettigan 3 2-2 8; Molly Flanagan 1 0-2 3; Jada Stietzel 2 2-2 6; Sydney Lounsbury 1 0-2 2; Claudia Schneider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-9 39

SACRED HEART (18-4) Emma Kirck 1 0- 1 2; Sydney Rossacci 0 0-1 0; Carina Ciampi 2 5-6 10; Elena Farquharson 4 5-10 13; Ally Kirck 1 2-2 5; Julia Cannon 0 0-0 0; Rosa Rizzitelli 3 0-0 8. Totals: 11 12-20 38

3-point field goals: P—Villa, Flanagan, Lambiase. SHA—Ciampi, Rizzitelli 2, A. Kirck

Fouled out: P— Stietzel