Uni-Browse: Ultimate football showdown

We missed a lot this fall with no football here at Uni-Browse.

Seeing teams bust out new uniforms on the football fields, each week was right up there with anything.

We missed it. So that prompted us to take a look at uniforms over the past few seasons. We thought about uniforms of the decade, but it was simply too much to look at.

Just between St. Joe’s New Canaan and Greenwich there were probably 1,000 different combinations of helmets, jerseys and pants.

…Maybe not 1,000, but it was a lot.

Instead, we are breaking it down by helmets, jerseys and best overall uniforms and letting you vote to choose the winners.

We will announce the winners next week.

BEST HELMETS

Two of these were on the list before we even started looking. Not telling which two.

Danbury: The Hatter logo is just so cool: White helmets with blue and orange stripes down the middle and the Hatter on the side in blue, orange and white.

Granby Memorial: Wow. These stood out to us since the day we first saw them: The gold bear claw ripping through the maroon helmets with the giant “G” on the back.

Harding: All hail the Presidents: Blue helmets with a gold eagle outlined in white with a football between its talons and white and gold “WH” in the bird’s body.

Naugatuck: Naugy knows how to dress: Matte grey helmets with a maroon and white “N” and a galloping greyhound logo over the top of it.

Plainfield: Coming in with an entry from way out east is a strong contender in Plainfield: Black helmets with snarling black panther head outlined in orange and white.

Who has the best helmets? Naugatuck

Harding

Plainfield

Danbury

Granby

Loading ... Loading ...

BEST JERSEYS

The honorable mention list here would be incredible. Schools have really stepped up their uniform games in recent years and it shows.

Ansonia: After just missing the cut for best helmet and (spoiler alert) best overall, the Chargers go for the jersey title: Classic navy jerseys with white numbers and “ANSONIA” across the chest. The killer logo of the knight on his steed is on the sleeves.

Brookfield: Brookfield has sharp jerseys adorned with blue with gold numbers outlined in white and “BROOKFIELD” across the chest. The sleeves have a thick gold stripe above numbers on the lower part of the sleeve. There is also a gold collar on the jerseys.

Hamden: Green and gold looks good on a football field. It’s a fact. The Dragons have green jerseys that sort of resemble dragon’s skin with gold numbers and “DRAGONS” in gold across the chest with gold and white lightning bolts on the shoulder pads.

Middletown: If green and gold is near the top, so is light blue with navy trim. That’s what we got at Middletown. Light blue jerseys with navy numbers outlined in white and “DRAGONS” across the chest in navy.

Ledyard: Reppin’ the ECC, Ledyard comes in strong. It is the numbers that make this one stand out. Gold numbers bleed down into blue on the white jerseys with “LEDYARD” across the chest in blue and gold.

Who has the best jerseys? Ansonia

Ledyard

Brookfield

Middletown

Hamden

Loading ... Loading ...

BEST OVERALL UNIFORMS

Let the complaints begin. We know there were so many awesome uniforms to pick from but we had to get it down to 5 for voting purposes:

If you think we are wrong, please Tweet at our uniform guy Scott Ericson @EricsonSports

After much consideration, here are the 5 we picked for you to choose from.

Gilbert/Northwestern: Oh yes we did. Gilbert/Northwestern Yellowjackets wear the throwbacks of all throwbacks and we are all about it. There is nothing fancy about the jerseys, pants or helmets but, then again, the Pequot League is not one for frills. White helmets with red numbers on the side, yellow jerseys with red trim and white pants with red and yellow stripes. It looks even sharper on natural grass.

Hand: Back in Black (and gold). The Tigers have gold helmets with a black paw print on the side. Jerseys are black with gold numbers outlined in white and “TIGERS” across the chest in gold. The pants are black with a gold stripe down the side, beginning mid-thigh. There is a variation where they wear gold helmets with black tiger stripes and we are for that all the way.

Newtown: The Nighthawks were in the helmet category before we realized they belonged on a bigger stage. The helmets with the Nighthawk design on side and numbers on the other are the perfect mix of old and new. The blue jerseys have “NEWTOWN” across the chest in white and white numbers outlined in gold. On the back nameplate is a logo of the Nighthawk.

St. Joseph: The Cadets bust out new uniforms a couple of times a season. We are going with the classic home look. Garnet jerseys with gold trim and a “SJ” logo featuring the hog on the left upper shoulder and “ST. JOSEPH” across the chest. Gold pants with garnet stripes. Garnet helmets with gold “SJ” and also featuring the running hog.

Tolland: The dark horse of the competition comes to us from up north. How could we resist these all blue delights? Blue helmets with red “T” and an eagle head overlayed on it. Jerseys are blue with numbers outlined in white and no writing across the chest. Pants also blue with red and white stripes down the legs.

Who has the best uniforms? Newtown

St. Joseph

Gilbert/Northwestern

Hand

Tolland