Uni-Browse: New Britain, Newtown, Staples, Torrington

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.
Each week of the high school football season we will give you four uniforms to vote on to see who looks the best on the field.
This week, we are going with road whites as the theme.
Unfortunately, none of these road teams got to play on grass and dirt, or even better mud, which would have given them bonus points.
Here are your choices for this week, please vote at the bottom.
NEW BRITAIN
New Britain goes with white jerseys and dark pants on the road. The jerseys have “NEW BRITAIN” across the chest in maroon outlined in gold, with the numbers in the same colors. On the sleeves are broken maroon stripes. The pants are solid maroon. The helmets are bright gold with a maroon “NB” in a modern font.
NEWTOWN
All white for Newtown on the road. The jerseys have “NEWTOWN” across the chest and blue numbers outlined in gold. There are blue and gold stripes on the sleeves. On the back nameplate is a logo of the Nighthawk. the pants are white with a blue “N” on the front left hip. The helmets stand out with the giant nighthawk design on one side and blue numbers outlined in gold on the other side.
STAPLES
Classic, clean and beautiful. Staples in all white with navy trim is a throwback with some modern touches. The jerseys are white with a “S” on one shoulder and the FCIAC patch on the other. The numbers are navy with no outlines. The pants are white with nothing but a navy “S” on the front left hip. The helmets have gone old school with navy numbers one one side and the giant “S” on the other.
TORRINGTON
Torrington also goes with dark pants on the road. The Torrington pants are solid maroon. The jerseys are white with thick maroon stripes around the shoulder pads and numbers on top of the pads. There is “TORRINGTON” across the chest in maroon and a NVL patch on the left front shoulder. The helmets are maroon with white numbers on the side.