GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

Football

Uni-Browse: New Britain, Newtown, Staples, Torrington

|

Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/40

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 40
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Staples defeated New Britain 14-8 in a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 40
New Britain's Omary Payne (24) is stopped on his run by Staples Tadeo Messenger (27) during a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019. Staples won 14-8. less
New Britain's Omary Payne (24) is stopped on his run by Staples Tadeo Messenger (27) during a non-conference football game at Norwalk High School's Testa Field in Norwalk, Conn. on Sept. 21, 2019. Staples won ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 12 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 13 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 14 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 15 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 16 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 17 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 18 of 40
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 19 of 40
Newtown's CJ Cuomo (14) makes a reception short of the goaline in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown's CJ Cuomo (14) makes a reception short of the goaline in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 20 of 40
Newtown's CJ Cuomo (14) his bump out by Fairfield Prep's Joseph D'Elia (29) short of the goaline in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Newtown's CJ Cuomo (14) his bump out by Fairfield Prep's Joseph D'Elia (29) short of the goaline in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 21 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 22 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 23 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 24 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 25 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 26 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 27 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 28 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 29 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 30 of 40
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Stamford defeated Staples 14-13 in their season opener in FCIAC football at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept. 13, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 31 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 32 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 33 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 34 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 35 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 36 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 37 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 38 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 39 of 40
Torrington
Torrington
Image 40 of 40
Torrington
Torrington

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

Each week of the high school football season we will give you four uniforms to vote on to see who looks the best on the field.

This week, we are going with road whites as the theme.

Unfortunately, none of these road teams got to play on grass and dirt, or even better mud, which would have given them bonus points.

Here are your choices for this week, please vote at the bottom.

NEW BRITAIN

New Britain goes with white jerseys and dark pants on the road. The jerseys have “NEW BRITAIN” across the chest in maroon outlined in gold, with the numbers in the same colors. On the sleeves are broken maroon stripes. The pants are solid maroon. The helmets are bright gold with a maroon “NB” in a modern font.

NEWTOWN

All white for Newtown on the road. The jerseys have “NEWTOWN” across the chest and blue numbers outlined in gold. There are blue and gold stripes on the sleeves. On the back nameplate is a logo of the Nighthawk. the pants are white with a blue “N” on the front left hip. The helmets stand out with the giant nighthawk design on one side and blue numbers outlined in gold on the other side.

STAPLES

Classic, clean and beautiful. Staples in all white with navy trim is a throwback with some modern touches. The jerseys are white with a “S” on one shoulder and the FCIAC patch on the other. The numbers are navy with no outlines. The pants are white with nothing but a navy “S” on the front left hip. The helmets have gone old school with navy numbers one one side and the giant “S” on the other.

TORRINGTON

Torrington also goes with dark pants on the road. The Torrington pants are solid maroon. The jerseys are white with thick maroon stripes around the shoulder pads and numbers on top of the pads. There is “TORRINGTON” across the chest in maroon and a NVL patch on the left front shoulder. The helmets are maroon with white numbers on the side.

Which team has the best uniforms?

Loading ... Loading ...

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages