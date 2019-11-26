Uni-Browse: McMahon, Northwest Catholic, St. Joseph, SMSA

Greenwich won week last week with 31% of the vote.
This week, we are mixing it up with some Uni-Browse favorites and a couple of newcomers.
Vote at the bottom for your favorite uniform, this week.
MCMAHON
Going with the road whites for the Senators. McMahon always has some of the more patriotic unis. White helmets with a blue “M,” outlined in red, on the side and red, white and blue stripes down the middle. The white jerseys have blue numbers, outlined in red and “MCMAHON” across the chest. There are blue and red stripes on the sleeves and broken blue stripes down the sides. The front neckline is red with a blue “M” on it. The pants are blue with a red “M” on the front left hip.
NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
The road whites for Northwest Catholic pop on a sunny fall day. Green helmets have “NWC” on the sides in white with no striping on the helmets. The white jerseys have “NORTHWEST CATHOLIC” across the chest in green, outlined in black with the Northwest on top of the Catholic. The sleeves are solid black below the pads with a green stripe. There are no numbers on the shoulder pads. The pants are white with green and black striping down the legs. The is a “NWC” in green and black on the front left hip.
ST. JOSEPH
So many St. Joe’s uniforms we nearly did a post just on them. Maybe if they win states we can vote on which uniform the Hogs rock the best? Here we have some brilliant road whites. White helmets with garnet “SJ” and a gold hog running between the letters. It’s just a cool logo. The jerseys are white with garnet numbers outlined in gold. It reads “ST. JOSEPH” across the chest and the same logo as the helmet is on the front left shoulder. There is a garnet and gold swatch on the sleeves and numbers on top of the pads. The pants white with garnet and gold striping and the hog “SJ” logo on the front left hip.
SMSA
At the request of the football guru from the east, Ned Griffin of the New London Day, SMSA gets its shot at fashion immortality. Something like that. SMSA in black with light-blue trim does look mighty sharp. Black helmets with the blue paw print logo on just the left side. (Note, the paw logo was on the right side last year). The jerseys are black with light blue numbers outlined in white. There is the same paw print on the lower sleeve and numbers on top of the pads. The pants are black with the paw print on the front left hip and no striping.