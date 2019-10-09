UNI-BROWSE: Foran, Stamford, Tolland, Weston

Last week, Newtown won with 38% of the vote.
This week as we take a look at some sharp home uniforms.
VOTE at the bottom of the post for your favorite uniform.
FORAN
Foran goes with the Uncle Sam look and it works. Following the growing trend, the helmets have the “F” in blue outlined in red on one side and the player’s number on the other side in red outlined in blue. There is a red stripe outlined in thin blue down the center of the helmet. The kerseys are blue with “FORAN” across the chest and the SCC patch on the right front shoulder. The pants are white with red, white and blue striping down the side and a blue “F” outlined in red on the front left hip.
STAMFORD
Stamford has worn three different home jerseys this fall but we will focus on the all-black look from last weekend. All black helmets with the Black Knight logo on both sides. On the back is an orange “S” with a sword through it. The black jerseys have “BLACK KNIGHTS” in white outlined in orange across the chest. There are white stripes coming off the shoulder pads and connecting at the end of the sleeve. The pants are black with an interrupted white stripe down the leg, beginning at the thigh.
TOLLAND
The blue uniforms of Tolland just pop. The helmets are stellar. Royal blue helmets with a red “T.” Overlaying the “T” is a white and blue eagle logo. The jerseys are royal blue with red numbers outlined in white. There is no wording across the chest (bonus points). There is a red stripe at the end of the sleeves. The pants are also royal blue with red and white striping down the legs, stopping just above the knee.
WESTON
Weston has blue helmets with a gold trojan on the sides and no center stripe. The jerseys are blue with gold numbering and “WESTON” across the chest. There are thick gold stripes down each side and gold striping on the sleeves. The pants are blue with a flash of gold just above the knee on the sides. There is trojan logo on the front left hip.