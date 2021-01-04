Uni-Browse Football showdown: And the winners are…





































































































































































































































































Uni-Browse put it out there and the high school football uniform fans showed up in a big way.

The voters chose winners in best helmet, best jersey and best overall uniform.

Every category had a tight vote with no team winning by more than 4%.

And the winners are…

BEST HELMETS



Coming in as the favorite, Granby Memorial jumped out to an early lead and the gold bear claw ripping through the maroon helmets with the giant “G” on the back never lost the lead, winning with 34% of the vote.

Danbury and their classic Hatter logo gave it a go but fell short with 30% of the vote.

Harding was third at 15% with Naugatuck picking up 11% and Plainfield coming in with 10%.

Granby was always going to be tough to beat and we hope their sick helmets inspire other teams around the state to go bold with designs.

BEST JERSEYS

In the closest race we had, Middletown’s light blue and navy jerseys just edged out Hamden’s green and gold.

With 28% of the vote the (Blue) Dragons just sneaked by the (Green) Dragons, who received 27%.

The rest of the field fared well but never came close to the top two with Brookfield getting 18%, Ansonia 16% and Ledyard 10%.

We know when football returns next fall that teams will be stepping up their jersey games and we cannot wait.

BEST OVERALL UNIFORMS

St. Joseph beat Hand in the 2019 Class L Championship game and beat them again in our uniform showdown.

The Cadets, in their classic garnet and gold, pulled out the win with 30% of the vote going their way.

Hand, in all black, gave it a go but fell short with 26% of the vote.

Newtown jumped out to an early lead but eventually fell back to third place with 21% of the vote, the most for any third-place team.

Tolland came in at 12% and underdog Gilbert/Northwestern rounded out the voting with 10%.

