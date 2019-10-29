Uni-Browse: Darien, NFA, Shelton, Simsbury





























































































































































Image 1 of / 40 Caption Close Image 2 of 40 Image 3 of 40 Image 4 of 40 Image 5 of 40 Image 6 of 40 Image 7 of 40 Image 8 of 40 Image 9 of 40 Image 10 of 40 Image 11 of 40 Image 12 of 40 Image 13 of 40 Image 14 of 40 Image 15 of 40 Image 16 of 40 Image 17 of 40 Image 18 of 40 Image 19 of 40 Image 20 of 40 Image 21 of 40 Image 22 of 40 Image 23 of 40 Image 24 of 40 Image 25 of 40 Image 26 of 40 Image 27 of 40 Image 28 of 40 Image 29 of 40 Image 30 of 40 Image 31 of 40 Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 32 of 40 Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn celebrates a touchdown run against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn celebrates a touchdown run against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 33 of 40 South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 34 of 40 Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert breaks up a pass intended for South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert breaks up a pass intended for South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 35 of 40 Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert dives to try and block a punt at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Zach Gilbert dives to try and block a punt at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 36 of 40 Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn stays on his feet against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Daniel Sohn stays on his feet against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 37 of 40 Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Sean Carr stiff arms an opponent at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 38 of 40 Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams returns a punt against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s DeAundre Williams returns a punt against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 39 of 40 Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs through a hole against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Brendan Gaffney runs through a hole against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 40 of 40 Simsbury’s Aiden Boeshans runs the ball against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury’s Aiden Boeshans runs the ball against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Uni-Browse: Darien, NFA, Shelton, Simsbury 1 / 40 Back to Gallery

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech won last week with 53% of the votes cast.

This week, we are back on the road with teams sporting white as the visiting team.

Vote at the bottom for your favorite uniform, this week.

DARIEN

Not only did Darien beat Greenwich last weekend, the Blue Wave looked good doing it. Big props for wearing their team colors of blue and white, forgoing the black that has infiltrated their look the last few seasons. The helmets are awesome in blue with a white “D” being engulfed by a white wave. The white jerseys have blue numbers outlined in black (there were still touches of black) and “DARIEN” across the chest. The sleeves are blue with black numbers on the sleeves. Unlike most schools nowadays, the jerseys have the players names on the back. I personally love this and wish more schools did it. The white pants are cool a large blue stripe down each leg and “WAVE” in white on the stripes.

NFA

Looking good in red and white. The Wildcats keep it simple but fresh. The NFA helmets are red with the wildcat logo in white on the sides. There is no center stripe. The jerseys are white with red numbers and the wildcat logo in red in the front of the neckline. The sleeves are red with “NFA” in white on the loser part of the sleeve. The pants are red with no stripes.

SHELTON

Just in time for Halloween, it is the orange and black of Shelton. The helmets are black with an old-school “Gaels” in black script outlined in white and orange. The jerseys pop. White jerseys with black numbers and “SHELTON” across the chest. Down the sides are thick black stripes. On the back nameplate is the Gael mascot. The pants are black with an orange stripe going down the legs and wrapping behind the knees. There is an orange “S” on the front left hip.

SIMSBURY

It is a white-out at Simsbury and it looks quite nice. The helmets are navy with a gold “S” on one side and gold numbers on the other with a gold stripe down the middle. The jerseys are white with navy numbers and “SIMSBURY” across the chest. The are no stripes on the sleeves, just navy numbers on the lower part. The pants are white with a navy “S” on the front left hip. Overall, a clean, crisp look.

Which team has the best uniforms? Simsbury

Shelton

NFA

Darien