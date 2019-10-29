Uni-Browse: Darien, NFA, Shelton, Simsbury

Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech won last week with 53% of the votes cast.
This week, we are back on the road with teams sporting white as the visiting team.
Vote at the bottom for your favorite uniform, this week.
DARIEN
Not only did Darien beat Greenwich last weekend, the Blue Wave looked good doing it. Big props for wearing their team colors of blue and white, forgoing the black that has infiltrated their look the last few seasons. The helmets are awesome in blue with a white “D” being engulfed by a white wave. The white jerseys have blue numbers outlined in black (there were still touches of black) and “DARIEN” across the chest. The sleeves are blue with black numbers on the sleeves. Unlike most schools nowadays, the jerseys have the players names on the back. I personally love this and wish more schools did it. The white pants are cool a large blue stripe down each leg and “WAVE” in white on the stripes.
NFA
Looking good in red and white. The Wildcats keep it simple but fresh. The NFA helmets are red with the wildcat logo in white on the sides. There is no center stripe. The jerseys are white with red numbers and the wildcat logo in red in the front of the neckline. The sleeves are red with “NFA” in white on the loser part of the sleeve. The pants are red with no stripes.
SHELTON
Just in time for Halloween, it is the orange and black of Shelton. The helmets are black with an old-school “Gaels” in black script outlined in white and orange. The jerseys pop. White jerseys with black numbers and “SHELTON” across the chest. Down the sides are thick black stripes. On the back nameplate is the Gael mascot. The pants are black with an orange stripe going down the legs and wrapping behind the knees. There is an orange “S” on the front left hip.
SIMSBURY
It is a white-out at Simsbury and it looks quite nice. The helmets are navy with a gold “S” on one side and gold numbers on the other with a gold stripe down the middle. The jerseys are white with navy numbers and “SIMSBURY” across the chest. The are no stripes on the sleeves, just navy numbers on the lower part. The pants are white with a navy “S” on the front left hip. Overall, a clean, crisp look.