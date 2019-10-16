UNI-BROWSE: Danbury, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers, South Windsor, Wilbur Cross

Foran won last week with 38% of the 790 votes cast.
Vote at the bottom of this post for your favorite uniform, this week.
DANBURY
Best helmets in the state? Debatable but Danbury gets high marks. Let’s start up top. The helmets are white with the amazing Hatter logo on the side. There is a metallic blue stripe down the middle, outlined in orange. The jerseys are pretty good too. Royal blue with “DANBURY” across the chest in orange. The numbers are white outlined in orange. On the sleeves are orange top hats with a “D” on them. The pants are blue with no striping and the same top hat on the front left hip.
GametimeCT Top 10 Football Poll
STAFFORD/EAST WINDSOR/SOMERS
Black and Blue and looking good. The co-op has no-frills black jerseys with “BULLDOGS” across the chest in white and white numbers. There are numbers on the lower sleeve. The pants are solid royal blue, no striping. The helmets are where this uniform takes off. Royal blue helmets with a white bulldog on the side sporting a spiked collar. There is a slid white stripe down the middle of the helmet. One nice touch is the team awards bone stickers on the helmets for good play.
SOUTH WINDSOR
South Windsor has it going on. The helmets are white with maroon numbers on one side and a gold bobcat logo on the other with “SW” intertwined over the bobcat. The jerseys pop. They are maroon with white numbers outlined in gold and “BOBCATS” across the chest in gold. There are gold stripes across the front of the shoulder pads and a gold bobcat logo on top of the shoulder pads. The pants are maroon with the bobcat logo on the front left hip.
High School Football Notebook
WILBUR CROSS
Back in black. The Governors have been going with all black this year and it looks great. It is actually black with a reptilian like print on it. The jerseys are black with “GOVERNORS” across the chest in black, outlined in white. At the end of the sleeves are broken red and white stripes. The pants have the same black with a white “WC” on the front left hip. The helmets are black with red numbers on the sides, outlined in white. There is big red stripe down the center with thin, white outlines.