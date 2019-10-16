GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

Football

UNI-BROWSE: Danbury, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers, South Windsor, Wilbur Cross

|

Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/32

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 32
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 32
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 32
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 32
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Wilbur Cross H.S. football vs. Brian McMahon H.S. Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 32
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Armon Hyslop of Wilbur Cross H.S. pulls in a long touchdown pass against Brien McMahon H.S. defenders during first quarter football Friday at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven. less
New Haven, Connecticut - Friday, September 27, 2019: Armon Hyslop of Wilbur Cross H.S. pulls in a long touchdown pass against Brien McMahon H.S. defenders during first quarter football Friday at Wilbur Cross ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 32
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 32
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 32
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 32
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 32
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 32
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 12 of 32
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Football game between the Viking's of Westhill and the Hatters of Danbury high schools, Friday night, October 4, 2019, at Danbury High School, Danbury, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 13 of 32
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers quarterback Tyler Ouellette rolls out against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers quarterback Tyler Ouellette rolls out against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 14 of 32
Action between the Stafford co-op and Valley Regional co-op at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action between the Stafford co-op and Valley Regional co-op at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 15 of 32
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’s Tyler Ouellette breaks up a pass against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’s Tyler Ouellette breaks up a pass against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 16 of 32
Valley Regional/Old Lyme’s Colbe Andrews avoids a tackler at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Valley Regional/Old Lyme’s Colbe Andrews avoids a tackler at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 17 of 32
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Logan Briggs runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Logan Briggs runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 18 of 32
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Evan Gardner runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Evan Gardner runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 19 of 32
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Logan Briggs runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Logan Briggs runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 20 of 32
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers quarterback Tyler Ouellette throws the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers quarterback Tyler Ouellette throws the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 21 of 32
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Evan Gardner runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers’ Evan Gardner runs the ball against Valley Regional at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 22 of 32
The “GM” sticker, for Stafford co-op coach Brian Mazzone’s dad Gary Mazzone, was worn by both the Stafford and Valley co-ops at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
The “GM” sticker, for Stafford co-op coach Brian Mazzone’s dad Gary Mazzone, was worn by both the Stafford and Valley co-ops at Stafford high school on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst ... more
Image 23 of 32
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 24 of 32
Simbury’s Tommy Guilfoyle hits South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Simbury’s Tommy Guilfoyle hits South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 25 of 32
South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox stiff arms Simsbury’s Drew DuBois at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
South Windsor’s Anthony Maddox stiff arms Simsbury’s Drew DuBois at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 26 of 32
South Windsor’s Logan Daley rolls out at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
South Windsor’s Logan Daley rolls out at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 27 of 32
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 28 of 32
Action between South Windsor and Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action between South Windsor and Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 29 of 32
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen finds a hole against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 30 of 32
South Windsor’s Bailey Lash runs up field at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
South Windsor’s Bailey Lash runs up field at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 31 of 32
Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati rushes on the edge against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Simsbury’s Arjun Bhamidipati rushes on the edge against South Windsor at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 32 of 32
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen runs towards the edge against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
South Windsor’s Colin Kniffen runs towards the edge against Simsbury at South Windsor high school on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

Foran won last week with 38% of the 790 votes cast.

Vote at the bottom of this post for your favorite uniform, this week.

DANBURY

Best helmets in the state? Debatable but Danbury gets high marks. Let’s start up top. The helmets are white with the amazing Hatter logo on the side. There is a metallic blue stripe down the middle, outlined in orange. The jerseys are pretty good too. Royal blue with “DANBURY” across the chest in orange. The numbers are white outlined in orange. On the sleeves are orange top hats with a “D” on them. The pants are blue with no striping and the same top hat on the front left hip.

GametimeCT Top 10 Football Poll

STAFFORD/EAST WINDSOR/SOMERS

Black and Blue and looking good. The co-op has no-frills black jerseys with “BULLDOGS” across the chest in white and white numbers. There are numbers on the lower sleeve. The pants are solid royal blue, no striping. The helmets are where this uniform takes off. Royal blue helmets with a white bulldog on the side sporting a spiked collar. There is a slid white stripe down the middle of the helmet. One nice touch is the team awards bone stickers on the helmets for good play.

SOUTH WINDSOR

South Windsor has it going on. The helmets are white with maroon numbers on one side and a gold bobcat logo on the other with “SW” intertwined over the bobcat. The jerseys pop. They are maroon with white numbers outlined in gold and “BOBCATS” across the chest in gold. There are gold stripes across the front of the shoulder pads and a gold bobcat logo on top of the shoulder pads. The pants are maroon with the bobcat logo on the front left hip.

High School Football Notebook

WILBUR CROSS

Back in black. The Governors have been going with all black this year and it looks great. It is actually black with a reptilian like print on it. The jerseys are black with “GOVERNORS” across the chest in black, outlined in white. At the end of the sleeves are broken red and white stripes. The pants have the same black with a white “WC” on the front left hip. The helmets are black with red numbers on the sides, outlined in white. There is big red stripe down the center with thin, white outlines.

Which team has the best uniforms?

Loading ... Loading ...

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages