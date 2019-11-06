UNI-BROWSE: Bridgeport Central, Derby, West Haven, Westhill

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.
BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL
The Hilltoppers keep it simple but win big points for their helmets. Black helmets with red and white ram horns with the red horn in broken striping. It is just a fact, ram horns on football helmets is a can’t miss look. The jerseys are black with white numbers outlined in red. There are red and white stripes on the sleeves and numbers on top of the shoulder pads. There is a “BC” on the front neckline. The pants are straight white.
DERBY
Derby comes correct with its home red uniforms. The helmets are red with a white arrowhead on the side with a red “D” inside. There is a white stripe down the center. The jerseys are red with white numbers and “RAIDERS” across the chest. The sleeves have unique white vertical stripes and no numbers. There are white stripes down the sides. The pants are white with red stripes beginning at the knee and going down.
WEST HAVEN
Nicknames other than the actual nicknames of the school always are cool. West Haven, like St. Joe’s embraces the alternate nickname on their uniforms. The helmets are silver with no logos, lettering or striping. Clean look. The jerseys are blue with white numbers and “WESTIES” across the chest. The sleeves have wide white and silver stripes with the Blue Devil logo on them. Players have their names on the backs of the jerseys. The pants are blue with two white stripes down the legs.
WESTHILL
Speaking of horns on helmets, Viking horns look jut about as cool as ram horns. Westhill has purple helmets with a white Viking horn outlined in gold. The jerseys are purple with gold numbers and “VIKINGS” across the chest in white. They have gold collars with the Viking logo on the front neckline. The sleeves have gold and white stripes. Westhill sometimes wears gold pants but here they have white pants with the Viking logo on the front let hip. Down the legs it reads “WESTHILL” in purple outlined in gold.