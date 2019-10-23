Uni-Browse: Berlin, Bloomfield, Hand, Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech





































































































Image 1 of / 26 Caption Close Image 2 of 26 Berlin’s Elijah Crowley runs up field in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin’s Elijah Crowley runs up field in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 3 of 26 Berlin quarterback Justin Skates naviagtes through defenders in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin quarterback Justin Skates naviagtes through defenders in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 4 of 26 Berlin’s Justin Skates hands the ball off to Kyle Krupa in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin’s Justin Skates hands the ball off to Kyle Krupa in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 5 of 26 Berlin’s Jamie Palmese takes a handoff in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin’s Jamie Palmese takes a handoff in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 6 of 26 Berlin’s Gianmichael DiDomenico intercepts a pass in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin’s Gianmichael DiDomenico intercepts a pass in the football game between Berlin and Lewis Mills at Lewis Mills high in Burlington on Oct. 19, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 7 of 26 Bloomfield’s Anthony Simpson intercepts a pass against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Bloomfield’s Anthony Simpson intercepts a pass against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 8 of 26 Plainville’s Alexander Santini sacks Bloomfield quarterback Daron Bryden at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Plainville’s Alexander Santini sacks Bloomfield quarterback Daron Bryden at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 9 of 26 Bloomfield’s Jayvon Massey runs up field against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Bloomfield’s Jayvon Massey runs up field against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 10 of 26 Bloomfield’s Christian Garcia returns a punt against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Bloomfield’s Christian Garcia returns a punt against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 11 of 26 Bloomfield’s Christian Garcia runs up field against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Bloomfield’s Christian Garcia runs up field against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 12 of 26 Bloomfield’s Daron Bryden looks down field at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Bloomfield’s Daron Bryden looks down field at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 13 of 26 Bloomfield’s Kyle Barrow tackles Plainville running back Mason Sarra at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Bloomfield’s Kyle Barrow tackles Plainville running back Mason Sarra at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 14 of 26 Bloomfield’s Anthony Simpson returns his interception against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Bloomfield’s Anthony Simpson returns his interception against Plainville at Plainville high school on Oct. 4, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 15 of 26 Image 16 of 26 Image 17 of 26 Image 18 of 26 Image 19 of 26 Image 20 of 26 Image 21 of 26 Image 22 of 26 Image 23 of 26 Image 24 of 26 Image 25 of 26 Image 26 of 26 Uni-Browse: Berlin, Bloomfield, Hand, Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech 1 / 26 Back to Gallery

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers won last week with 41% of the 561 votes cast.

This week, we are back on the road with teams sporting white as the visiting team.

Vote at the bottom for your favorite uniform, this week.

BERLIN

Not sure if there is a spot for Uni-Browse on the Media Zone banner? Maybe after this week. The Redcoats have red helmets with a large “B” on both sides in white. There is a white stripe down the center. The jerseys are white with red numbers, outlined in blue, and “BERLIN” across the chest. There are red stripes on the sleeves and numbers on the bottom of the sleeves. The pants are pure white with no striping or logos.

BLOOMFIELD

The Bloomfield road unis are fresh. The helmets are orange with a wide white stripe outlined in blue. On the sides is “Hawks” written in an old-school script of blue outlined in white. The jerseys are white with “BLOOMFIELD” in blue across the chest. The numbers are blue with orange outlines. There are thick orange stripes down the side of the body. The school logo is on the lower sleeve and there is a “B” on the back nameplate. The pants are white with an orange stripe and “WARHAWKS” written going down the back of the left leg.

HAND

True, the Hand gold unis deserved their own post. Instead, we are looking at the Tigers road get-ups. The helmets are gold with the black tiger paw print on the sides. The jerseys are white white black numbers and “HAND” across the chest in black. There are gold stripes on the shoulders and there are gold paw prints on the sleeves. The pants are white with a gold paw print on the front left hip.

TRINITY CATHOLIC/WRIGHT TECH

To be honest, the Wright Tech part of these uniforms is non-existent. To that point, the uniforms are pretty great and don’t really need any changes. (one note) Trinity sometimes wears gold pants on the road and that is a better overall look but the white on white is cool, too. The helmets are gold with a “C” on the side. Imagine of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers helmets were blended. It’s sharp. There is a white stripe outlined in green down the middle. The white jerseys have “TRINITY” across the chest in green. the numbers are green, outlined in gold. Ther are green and gold stripes on the sleeves. The white pants have the “C” in green, outlined in gold on the front right hip. There is a gold stripe, outlined in green down the leg.

Which team has the best uniforms? Berlin

Bloomfield

Hand

Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech