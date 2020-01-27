Uni-Browse: Battle of the Winter Sports (Round 3): Greenwich, Immaculate, Simsbury





































































































































Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

This winter we are going to mix it up and pit the sports against each other.

Each week we will take one girls basketball, one boys basketball and one hockey uniform and let you pick the best one.

Last week, Notre Dame Girls Basketball won with 44% of the vote.

Let’s take a look at this week’s candidates.

Please vote at the bottom of the post.

GREENWICH GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Cardinals home whites are sharp. White jersey with silver numbers outlined in red and “CARDINALS” across the chest. There are silver and red stripes down the sides of the jersey. On the back nameplate is a Cardinal logo. The shorts are white with silver and red stripes on the upper hip and around each thigh. On the right hip is another Cardinal logo.

IMMACULATE BOYS BASKETBALL

The Immaculate road uniforms are a mix of classic and new. The navy jerseys have navy numbers with a thin white outline and “IMMACULATE” across the chest in white. The shorts are navy with a white waistband. On the sides are white diamonds with “I” in navy in the middle. There are white stripes on the bottom of the shorts.

SIMSBURY BOYS HOCKEY

Simsbury home darks are as solid as any uniform in the state. Blue jerseys with a blue Trojan logo on the chest inside of a gold circle. The sleeves have gold numbers between two gold stripes. The pants are blue with a gold Trojan logo on the front left leg. The socks are blue and gold striped.

