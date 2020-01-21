







































































































































Image 1 of / 35 Caption Close Image 2 of 35 Image 3 of 35 Image 4 of 35 Image 5 of 35 Image 6 of 35 Image 7 of 35 Image 8 of 35 Image 9 of 35 Image 10 of 35 Image 11 of 35 Image 12 of 35 Image 13 of 35 Image 14 of 35 Image 15 of 35 Image 16 of 35 Image 17 of 35 Image 18 of 35 Image 19 of 35 Image 20 of 35 Image 21 of 35 Image 22 of 35 Image 23 of 35 Image 24 of 35 Image 25 of 35 Image 26 of 35 Image 27 of 35 Image 28 of 35 Image 29 of 35 Image 30 of 35 Image 31 of 35 Image 32 of 35 Image 33 of 35 Image 34 of 35 Image 35 of 35 Uni-Browse: Battle of the Winter Sports (Round 2) Darien, Hillhouse, Notre Dame-Fairfield 1 / 35 Back to Gallery

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

This winter we are going to mix it up and pit the sports against each other.

Each week we will take one girls basketball, one boys basketball and one hockey uniform and let you pick the best one.

Last week, Hamden boys hockey won with 65% of the vote.

Let’s take a look at this week’s candidates.

Please vote at the bottom of the post.

DARIEN BOYS HOCKEY

Darien has several uniform combinations but these might be the best. White jerseys with a royal blue stripe going all the way around the torso, with a silver “D” overlay outlined in black on the front. On the sleeves there are silver numbers with a blue stripe, outlined in silver lower on the arm. The helmets are blue with “Wave” in white script. The pants are blue with the Blue Wave logo on the front left thigh. Special points for the goalie who has the Blue Wave with a D on top split between his two leg pads. Very cool touch.

HILLHOUSE BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillhouse comes correct in its home whites. Nothing fancy, just a solid, classic look. The jerseys are white with “HILLHOUSE” across the chest in navy. The numbers are navy, outlined in silver. On the sides are a navy stripe under the arms with a smaller, silver, stripe underneath. The shorts are white with a thick navy stripe down the sides.

NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame is the No. 1 team in the state and one of the best dressed on the court. For their road unis, the Lancers go with navy jerseys with gold shoulders and neckline. Across the chest is “NOTRE DAME” in navy, outlined in gold. On the back is “LANCERS” under the numbers, also in navy, outlined in gold. The navy shorts have gold around the legs and up the sides. On the bottom of the sides is the Lancer mascot logo.

VOTE HERE

Which team has the best uniforms? Notre Dame

Hillhouse

Darien