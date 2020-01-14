Uni-Browse: Battle of the winter sports (Round 1) Hamden, Stamford, Windsor

















































































































































Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

This winter we are going to mix it up and pit the sports against each other.

Each week we will take one girls basketball, one boys basketball and one hockey uniform and let you pick the best one.

Let’s take a look at this week’s candidates.

Please vote at the bottom of the post.

HAMDEN BOYS HOCKEY

These golden beauties are amazing. Gold jerseys with green “HAMDEN” diagonally across the chest. The shoulders are green with green numbers on the sleeves. There is a green and white stripe lower on the sleeves. They wear green pants with a gold “H” on the front right leg. The socks are straight gold with no striping. All green helmets with “HAMDEN” in gold on the side.

STAMFORD GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stamford’s black road unis are great but these home whites are pretty awesome, too. White jerseys with “KNIGHTS” in black across the chest. The numbers are black, outlined in orange on the sides, there are orange and black boxes going down diagonally. The shorts are white with the same black and orange box design going down each leg.

WINDSOR BOYS BASKETBALL

Windsor’s boys basketball is back in black and looking good. The jerseys are black with white numbers and “WINDSOR” across the chest. The jerseys are outlined in maroon piping on the sleeves and neck. The shorts are black with a white and maroon triangle design down each leg. the bottom of the shorts have the same pattern on the back of the legs.

