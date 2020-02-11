Uni-Browse Battle of the Winter Sports: New Canaan, St. Joseph, Wilbur Cross

















































































































New Canaan's Maddie Kloud (27) gets to the puck in front of a Darien defender during a girls ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. New Canaan's Alla Duane (2) gets to the puck with Darien's Nelle Kniffin (20) in pursuit during a girls ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

This winter we are going to mix it up and pit the sports against each other.

Each week we will take one girls basketball, one boys basketball and one hockey uniform and let you pick the best one.

Last week, Warde boys basketball won with 48% of the vote.

Let’s take a look at this week’s candidates.

Please vote at the bottom of the post.

NEW CANAAN GIRLS HOCKEY

Our first girls hockey entry of the winter is a strong contender. The Rams have black jerseys with white numbers, outlined in red and “NC” on the chest. There are Ram logos on the tops of the shoulders and numbers further down the sleeves. The pants are red with a black “NC” on the left leg and white and black stripes down the sides. The helmets are red.

ST. JOSEPH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nothing traditional about these uniforms as St. Joe’s busted out pink uniforms against Trumbull in their annual “Coaches vs Cancer” game. Pink jerseys with grey numbers, outlined in white and “ST. JOSEPH” across the chest. The shorts are pink with “SJ” on the sides in grey, outlined in white.

WILBUR CROSS BOYS BASKETBALL

Classic Cross unis here. Red jerseys with black numbers, outlined in white and “CROSS” across the chest. There is a thick black stripe down the torso with a white line zigzagging through it. The shorts are red with the same black and white pattern going down each leg.

