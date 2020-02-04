







































































































































Image 1 of / 35 Caption Close Image 2 of 35 Image 3 of 35 Image 4 of 35 Image 5 of 35 Image 6 of 35 Image 7 of 35 Image 8 of 35 Image 9 of 35 Image 10 of 35 Image 11 of 35 Image 12 of 35 Image 13 of 35 Image 14 of 35 Image 15 of 35 Image 16 of 35 Image 17 of 35 Image 18 of 35 Image 19 of 35 Image 20 of 35 Image 21 of 35 Image 22 of 35 Image 23 of 35 Image 24 of 35 Image 25 of 35 Image 26 of 35 Image 27 of 35 Image 28 of 35 Image 29 of 35 Image 30 of 35 Image 31 of 35 Image 32 of 35 Image 33 of 35 Image 34 of 35 Image 35 of 35 Uni-Browse: Battle of the Winter Season (Round 4): Newtown, Notre Dame-West Haven, Warde 1 / 35 Back to Gallery

Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

This winter we are going to mix it up and pit the sports against each other.

Each week we will take one girls basketball, one boys basketball and one hockey uniform and let you pick the best one.

Last week, Immaculate Boys Basketball won with 46% of the vote.

Let’s take a look at this week’s candidates.

Please vote at the bottom of the post.

NEWTOWN GIRLS BASKETBALL

The home whites of Newtown are some of the best around. White jerseys with royal blue numbers and “HAWKS” across the chest. One the sides are thin blue stripes with gold and blue boxes inside. The shorts are white with thick blue stripes on the outside of the legs. Inside the blue is the Nighthawk logo in white and gold.

NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN BOYS HOCKEY

The golden beauties. Gold jerseys with “NOTRE DAME” across the chest in in green, outlined in a brighter gold. On the shoulder is the Knight logo. The sleeves have a thick green stripe, outlined in the bright gold. The helmets are gold with a green “ND” on the side. The pants are green with a gold “ND” on the right leg. The socks are the same gold as the jerseys with the same green stripe, outlined in bright gold.

WARDE BOYS BASKETBALL

Warde is bringing a throwback style to the court. White jerseys with red and black striping on the thin shoulders. The font on the red “WARDE” is an old-school style. The numbers are also red with no outline. The shirts have red, black and white striping on the bottom and a triangular pattern pointing up on the hips. On the lower outer thigh is Mustang logo.

VOTE HERE!!!

Which team has the best uniforms? Notre Dame

Warde

Newtown