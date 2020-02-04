Uni-Browse: Battle of the Winter Season (Round 4): Newtown, Notre Dame-West Haven, Warde

This winter we are going to mix it up and pit the sports against each other.
Each week we will take one girls basketball, one boys basketball and one hockey uniform and let you pick the best one.
Last week, Immaculate Boys Basketball won with 46% of the vote.
Let’s take a look at this week’s candidates.
Please vote at the bottom of the post.
NEWTOWN GIRLS BASKETBALL
The home whites of Newtown are some of the best around. White jerseys with royal blue numbers and “HAWKS” across the chest. One the sides are thin blue stripes with gold and blue boxes inside. The shorts are white with thick blue stripes on the outside of the legs. Inside the blue is the Nighthawk logo in white and gold.
NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN BOYS HOCKEY
The golden beauties. Gold jerseys with “NOTRE DAME” across the chest in in green, outlined in a brighter gold. On the shoulder is the Knight logo. The sleeves have a thick green stripe, outlined in the bright gold. The helmets are gold with a green “ND” on the side. The pants are green with a gold “ND” on the right leg. The socks are the same gold as the jerseys with the same green stripe, outlined in bright gold.
WARDE BOYS BASKETBALL
Warde is bringing a throwback style to the court. White jerseys with red and black striping on the thin shoulders. The font on the red “WARDE” is an old-school style. The numbers are also red with no outline. The shirts have red, black and white striping on the bottom and a triangular pattern pointing up on the hips. On the lower outer thigh is Mustang logo.
VOTE HERE!!!