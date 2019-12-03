Uni-Browse: Barlow, Naugatuck, New Canaan, Norwalk













































































































































































































Welcome back to Uni-Browse.

It is a Thanksgiving tradition to get dressed up and go visit family and watch football.

The teams that played on Thanksgiving are no different.

Last week SMSA and St. Joe’s tied with 28% of the vote.

VOTE BELOW FOR YOUR FAVORITE UNIFORMS THIS WEEK.

BARLOW

Barlow in road whites this Thanksgiving. The Falcons have gold helmets with a thick black stripe down the center. Classic look with no logo on the helmet. The jerseys are pretty old-school, as well. White jerseys with black numbers and “BARLOW” across the chest, also in black. There are gold and black stripes on the sleeves and numbers on the lower part of the sleeves. The pants are white with a Falcon logo on the front right hip and gold and ack striping down the legs.

NAUGATUCK

Our one host of holiday fun, the Greyhounds dressed to impress. Matte grey helmets with a maroon and white “N” and a greyhound logo over the top of it. The jerseys are maroon with white numbers, outlined in black and “GREYHOUNDS” across the chest. There is a sold white stripe down the sides. The shoulders are grey below the shoulder with a vertical white stripe. No numbers on the pads. The pants are grey with the same logo from the helmet on the front left hip.

NEW CANAAN

New Canaan is another school with multiple uniform combinations but on its trip to Darien this year, it was all in white. Side note, the red pants with white jerseys is a better look but all white was not too bad. Red helmets with a cursive “RAMS” in white. There is a black stripe, outlined in white down the center. The jerseys are white with black numbers, outlined in red. There are numbers on top of the pads and thin red stripe on the shoulders. The pants are pure white with a “NC” on the front left hip in black, outlined in red.

NORWALK

Norwalk went across town for its annual game against McMahon in what may have been the game with the two best uniforms. McMahon in red jerseys, yes please! Norwalk countered with white helmets with a green paw print with a “N” in the pad of the paw. There is a green stripe down the center of the helmets. The jerseys are white with green numbers, outlined in black and “NORWALK” across the chest. The lower part of the sleeves is green with white numbers on them. The pants are green with a white stripe beginning mid-thigh and going past the knee.

Which team has the best uniforms? Norwalk

Barlow

New Canaan

Naugatuck