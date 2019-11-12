UNI-BROWSE: Ansonia, Greenwich, Maloney, Xavier

Image 1 of / 49 Caption Close

Image 2 of 49

Image 3 of 49

Image 4 of 49

Image 5 of 49

Image 6 of 49

Image 7 of 49

Image 8 of 49

Image 9 of 49

Image 10 of 49

Image 11 of 49

Image 12 of 49

Image 13 of 49

Image 14 of 49

Image 15 of 49

Image 16 of 49

Image 17 of 49

Image 18 of 49

Image 19 of 49

Image 20 of 49

Image 21 of 49

Image 22 of 49

Image 23 of 49

Image 24 of 49

Image 25 of 49

Image 26 of 49

Image 27 of 49 Maloney’s James Tarver runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s James Tarver runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 28 of 49 Maloney’s Kuron Wiggins knocks the ball out of Wethersfield’s Rory Stickley’s hands in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less Maloney’s Kuron Wiggins knocks the ball out of Wethersfield’s Rory Stickley’s hands in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, ... more

Image 29 of 49 Maloney’s James Tarver looks for a hole in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s James Tarver looks for a hole in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 30 of 49 Maloney’s James Tarver looks for a hole in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s James Tarver looks for a hole in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 31 of 49 Wetherfield’s Johnny Orsini breaks a tackle in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Wetherfield’s Johnny Orsini breaks a tackle in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 32 of 49 Maloney’s Kam Moreno runs up field in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s Kam Moreno runs up field in the football game between Maloney and Wethersfield at Wethersfield high on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 33 of 49 Maloney’s Quanell Grimes breaks a tackle in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s Quanell Grimes breaks a tackle in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 34 of 49 Maloney’s James Tarver runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s James Tarver runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 35 of 49 Maloney’s Angel Arce looks to make a pass in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s Angel Arce looks to make a pass in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 36 of 49 Newington’s John Amaning runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Newington’s John Amaning runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 37 of 49 Maloney’s James Tarver runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s James Tarver runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 38 of 49 Maloney’s Kenny McMillian runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Maloney’s Kenny McMillian runs the ball in the football game between Maloney and Newington at Newington high on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 39 of 49

Image 40 of 49

Image 41 of 49

Image 42 of 49

Image 43 of 49

Image 44 of 49

Image 45 of 49

Image 46 of 49

Image 47 of 49

Image 48 of 49