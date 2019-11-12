UNI-BROWSE: Ansonia, Greenwich, Maloney, Xavier

Westhill won week last week with 35% of the vote.
This week, we are back on the going big with a few CIAC football big boys.
Vote at the bottom for your favorite uniform, this week.
ANSONIA
The Chargers are classic. The helmets are navy with the white knight atop his steed. No stripes on the helmet. The jerseys are navy with white numbers and “ANSONIA” across the chest. The same logo on the helmet is on the sleeves. There are numbers on top pf the shoulder pads. The pants are solid white with no stripes.
GREENWICH
Where do we start? Greenwich has many uniform combos but we are on its road whites. The Cardinals logo has gone through some variations in recent years. This one on the white helmet is a shiny red and white. The jerseys are white. The numbers are red bleeding into yellow, outlined in red. The sleeves have a broken red pattern and the red/yellow numbers on top of the shoulders. There is a white “G” on the neckline and small traditional cardinal head on the left front shoulder. The pants are solid white with the traditional cardinal logo on the front left hip.
MALONEY
Maloney has awesome helmets. White helmets with three green stripes on top and “M” on the sides. Very unique look. White jerseys have “MALONEY” in green with green numbers. The sleeves are green with green numbers on top of the shoulder pads. The pants are solid white.
XAVIER
Back in black. Few teams look as cool as Xavier at home. It is simple, clean look but it rocks. The helmets are white with a black stripe down the center. No logos, letters or numbers on the helmet. The jerseys are black with white numbers and “XAVIER” across the chest. The pants. are solid black.