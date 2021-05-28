Underclassmen lead O’Brien Tech to CTC softball crown

3 1 of 3 Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW HAVEN — Sue Schryver has waited for a long time to have as complete a pitcher-catcher combination that she has had in 2021.

The O’Brien Tech softball team has that proverbial strength up the middle that any softball team needs to succeed. And the Condors seemingly have that for years to come.

Everyone in the lineup got at least one hit as O’Brien Tech, the No. 2 seed, won the Connecticut Technical Conference tournament championship 16-7 over No. 5 Abbott Tech at Albertus Magnus College on Friday.

“There were years we had very good defensive teams, but we didn’t have a pitcher,” Schryver said. “Now this year, we have a catcher, we have a pitcher, we have solid defense, we have hitters.”

It is unknown whether this is the first league title or not for O’Brien Tech. It’s definitely the first since the Connecticut Vo-Tech Conference was formed in the 1990s. And Friday’s win completed an undefeated season for the Condors (18-0).

“There was a lot of pressure, but I felt like if we kept our heads on straight, we would be fine,” Stephanie Tamburrino said.

Said Schryver: “If we lost today, it would have been heart-breaking because of how hard they work, how well they play together and how much they care about each other.”

About that battery combination: winning pitcher Victoria Casey and catcher Krysta Back are both sophomores. They combined for four hits and six runs on Friday.

The shortstop, Tamburrino, blasted her ninth home run of the season in the third inning. She’s just a freshman.

“We were confident in ourselves. After every win, we grew more as a team,” Tamburrino said.

Center fielder Alexis Iorfino also had two hits for O’Brien Tech.

There were two seniors in the lineup on Friday. First baseman Amaya Hernandez homered and scored three times and second baseman Alexis Vienneau had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Any nerves about completing the task Friday were put to rest when the Condors scored five runs in both the first and second innings.

“When they hit the way they do, you are going to have to make a lot of plays,” Abbott Tech coach Jon Nadeau said. “Their center fielder (Iorfino) and third baseman (Ava Sharkey, a freshman) each made (great) catches. The one the center fielder made (in the third inning). that’s as good of a catch as I’ve seen in high school softball in a really long time.”

Freshman Alana Pimental hit a two-run homer for Abbott Tech. Pimental is one of many freshmen on the Wolverines’ roster. In fact, pitcher Kayli Taveras is the only departing senior.

So maybe the Wolverines, who lost to Platt Tech in the 2019 CTC final, also held at Albertus, will be right back here in the tournament final again next year.

But for now, they join the rest of the league in trying to figure out how to supplant O’Brien Tech.

Star of the game

Victoria Casey, O’Brien Tech: Sophomore went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs for O’Brien Tech.

Quotable

“It is incredibly rewarding and incredibly satisfying. It has rejuvenated me as a coach. It’s been a wonderful season. The joy they brought to mine and my husband’s (assistant coach Mike) life is just amazing.”

— O’Brien Tech softball coach Sue Schryver









