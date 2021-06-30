Under Armour senior games watch list features 20 Connecticut lacrosse players

The 16th Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic is about a month away and while rosters have yet to be finalized, there are 20 athletes from Connecticut schools on the Senior watch lists for boys and girls.
Four Connecticut players are on the girls list, including CHSCA Player of the Year McKenna Harden.
The boys list features 16 Connecticut players, including five from Taft.
Darien has three players on the lists: Goalie Andy Demopoulos and attack Holt Matheis for the boys, and defender Kate Bellissimo for the girls.
Rosters for the North and South senior teams will be selected by Inside Lacrosse.
The Senior Games will be held July 31 in Baltimore, Md., highlighting a weekend which will also feature the Underclass Tournament from July 29-Aug. 1.
SENIOR ALL-AMERICAN GIRLS WATCH LIST
Attack
Shira Parower, Staples
Midfield
Sam Forrest, Glastonbury
McKenna Harden, New Canaan
Defense
Kate Bellissimo, Darien.
SENIOR ALL-AMERICAN BOYS WATCH LIST
Attack
Trae Ika, Loomis Chaffee
Leo Johnson, Avon Old Farms
Christian Kavanagh, Taft
Coulter Mackesy, Brunswick
Holt Matheis, Darien
Liam McLane, Taft
Tucker Mullen, Taft
Jeffrey Ricciardelli, Taft
Ryan Sellew, Hotchkiss
Midfield
Michael Callahan, Avon Old Farms
Chris Canet, New Canaan
Ryan McGorry, Salisbury
FOGO
Dash Sachs, Taft
Defense
Colin Mulshine, Brunswick
Bodi Sutherland, Loomis Chaffee
Goalie
Andy Demopoulos, Darien.