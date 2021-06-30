Under Armour senior games watch list features 20 Connecticut lacrosse players

The 16th Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic is about a month away and while rosters have yet to be finalized, there are 20 athletes from Connecticut schools on the Senior watch lists for boys and girls.

Four Connecticut players are on the girls list, including CHSCA Player of the Year McKenna Harden.

The boys list features 16 Connecticut players, including five from Taft.

Darien has three players on the lists: Goalie Andy Demopoulos and attack Holt Matheis for the boys, and defender Kate Bellissimo for the girls.

Rosters for the North and South senior teams will be selected by Inside Lacrosse.

The Senior Games will be held July 31 in Baltimore, Md., highlighting a weekend which will also feature the Underclass Tournament from July 29-Aug. 1.

SENIOR ALL-AMERICAN GIRLS WATCH LIST

Attack

Shira Parower, Staples

Midfield

Sam Forrest, Glastonbury

McKenna Harden, New Canaan

Defense

Kate Bellissimo, Darien.

SENIOR ALL-AMERICAN BOYS WATCH LIST

Attack

Trae Ika, Loomis Chaffee

Leo Johnson, Avon Old Farms

Christian Kavanagh, Taft

Coulter Mackesy, Brunswick

Holt Matheis, Darien

Liam McLane, Taft

Tucker Mullen, Taft

Jeffrey Ricciardelli, Taft

Ryan Sellew, Hotchkiss

Midfield

Michael Callahan, Avon Old Farms

Chris Canet, New Canaan

Ryan McGorry, Salisbury

FOGO

Dash Sachs, Taft

Defense

Colin Mulshine, Brunswick

Bodi Sutherland, Loomis Chaffee

Goalie

Andy Demopoulos, Darien.