Undefeated Greenwich tops FCIAC swimming rival Staples to remain undefeated

Greenwich's Meghan Lynch helped lead the Cardinals to a win over Staples on Wednesday.

GREENWICH — Known for its top-tier swimmers, depth in each event and standout divers, versatility is also one of the Greenwich girls swimming team’s strengths — one it put on full display on Wednesday.

Several Cardinals swimmers competed in different events than they normally swim against FCIAC rival Staples and they produced results that made coach Lorrie Hokayem smile.

Winning nine of 12 events, Greenwich kept its undefeated season going, defeating visiting Staples, 110-76.

“We had to move some swimmers around today and the girls were really flexible,” Hokayem said. “They did a nice job stepping into some different spots and that versatility definitely showed. The mental flexibility to jump into a different spot was impressive too.”

Staples (4-3) did the same, showing its versatility for first-year coach Mike Anderson.

“I thought it was a great meet for our team,” Anderson said. “We swam them in events we don’t normally swim. We moved a lot of kids around and we had a lot of lifetime bests today, which was great to see — we had some pleasant surprises.”

Greenwich’s Samantha Ennis, Meghan Lynch, Caterina Li and Lexi de la Sierra combined for a winning time of 1:53.18 in the 200-yard medley relay.

Staples senior Morgan Lenoce posted a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.79), followed by Liu. Lynch continued to excel in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall first in 2:06.34. Her teammate Li took second in 2:16.31.

“We have been training hard all season,” Lynch said. “Everyone swam really well today and got close to first place, or had good times.”

In the 50-yard freestyle, Staples sophomore Ella Alpert won the event in 25.18 seconds, followed by teammate Hannah Strauss (26.23).

Senior Regina Frias was the diving winner for the Cardinals, earning 249.10 points after six rounds. Addie Costello was the runner-up for Staples (220.05) and Wreckers teammate Megan Lynch was third for the Wreckers (217.85).

Alpert’s second victory for Staples came in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.19). Greenwich sophomore Emma Robinson was close behind in 1:02.70, while Ennis took third (1:03.19).

“We don’t swim home meets a lot, because we have eight home meets and we swim meters at our pool,” said Anderson, who noted his swimmers in the butterfly and 500 freestyle events posted personal-best times “We liked the advantage of swimming in a good, deep, fast pool.”

Jessica Qi, a sophomore, won the 100 freestyle in a standout time of 54.63 seconds, while Li of GHS was second in 55.37 and Liu was a close third (55.88). Lynch’s second individual victory came in the 500 freestyle — a different event for her. She showed her stamina, registering a winning time of 5:04.18. Ennis was the 100 backstroke winner in 1:01.19 (a different event for her) and senior June Akpata took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.70) for the Cards.

Greenwich’s quartet of Liu, de la Sierra, Li and Lynch won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.86 and Staples foursome of Anne Bowens, Hannah Strauss, Lenoce and Qi were victorious in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.59).

“This was one of our yard meets, so it was good for the girls to see how they do at this pool, since FCIACs (Championships) are here soon,” said Bowens, a senior. “Greenwich is one of the harder teams in the FCIAC, so it was nice to see the improvement that we had, despite the talent Greenwich brings. We were also missing one of our top swimmers (Esme Hunter, sidelined with an injury).”

Greenwich, which has won 30 straight meets dating back to the 2016 season, has St. Joseph and Danbury left on its schedule, then its FCIAC Championships time, which it will host.

“This was a good meet for us today against good competition,” Lynch said.

GREENWICH 110, STAPLES 76

200-yard medley relay – 1. Greenwich (Sammy Ennis, Meghan Lynch, Caterina Li, Lexi de la Sierra); 200-yard freestyle – 1. Morgan Lenoce (S) 1:57.779; 200 individual medley – 1. Meghan Lynch (G) 2:06.34; 50 freestyle – 1. Ella Alpert (S) 1:02.19; 100 freestyle – 1. Jessica Qi (S) 54.63; 500 freestyle – 1. Meghan Lynch (G) 5:04.18; 200 freestyle relay – 1. Greenwich (Victoria Liu, Lexi de la Sierra, Caterina Li, Meghan Lynch) 1:41.86; 100 backstroke – 1. Samantha Ennis (G) 1:01.19; 100 breaststroke – 1. June Akpata (G) 1:12.70; 400 freestyle relay – 1. Staples (Hannah Strauss, Annie Bowens, Morgan Lenoce, Jessica Qi) 3:46.59.

