Avon Old Farms, Suffield Academy showdown headlines 2019 NEPSAC Bowl championship weekend

Erickson League champ Avon Old Farms and Central New England champ Suffield Academy will meet for the Class A New England Championship this Saturday in the Kevin Driscoll Bowl, the NEPSAC announced Sunday.
Avon Old Farms, with a roster that features quarterback Tyler Phommachanh, of Stratford, DB Marcus Tracey of Bridgeport, and DB Marco Scarano of Berlin, capped an unbeaten Erickson League season with a 35-28 overtime victory over Salisbury School on Saturday night.
The Winged Beavers will face Suffield Academy, the unbeaten Central New England champions led by Miami-bound quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, of Glastonbury; Penn State commit Jaden Dottin; Syracuse commit Justin Barron and former Greenwich star and 2018 New Haven Register Player of the Year Mozi Bici at linebacker.
Game time is 1 p.m. at Avon Old Farms.
Congratulations to our #WingedBeavers on their hard-fought win in OT—bringing their season to 8-0! #footballatavon pic.twitter.com/8oONS3J4vk
— Avon Old Farms (@avonoldfarms) November 10, 2019
Other Connecticut NEPSAC schools to earn bowl berths were Erickson League runner-up Brunswick (7-2) of Greenwich, headlined by back Jalen Madison and Howard Powell of Stratford, taking on ISL-6 runner-up The Governor’s Academy of Byfield, Mass. (8-1) in the Todd Marble Bowl at a date to be determined.
Canterbury School of New Milford, the 7-1 Evergreen Tier C runners-up will play in its first NEPSAC Bowl Game since 2009 when it plays host to ISL-10 runner-up Middlesex School (5-2-1) at New Milford High School in the Mark Conroy Bowl at 1 p.m. Canterbury QB Joey Ciotti, of Madison, is out after breaking his collarbone a week ago.
Choate, a five-time defending New England champion, will miss out on its first postseason since 2013 after finishing its season 5-3.