Avon Old Farms, Suffield Academy showdown headlines 2019 NEPSAC Bowl championship weekend

Erickson League champ Avon Old Farms and Central New England champ Suffield Academy will meet for the Class A New England Championship this Saturday in the Kevin Driscoll Bowl, the NEPSAC announced Sunday.

Avon Old Farms, with a roster that features quarterback Tyler Phommachanh, of Stratford, DB Marcus Tracey of Bridgeport, and DB Marco Scarano of Berlin, capped an unbeaten Erickson League season with a 35-28 overtime victory over Salisbury School on Saturday night.

The Winged Beavers will face Suffield Academy, the unbeaten Central New England champions led by Miami-bound quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, of Glastonbury; Penn State commit Jaden Dottin; Syracuse commit Justin Barron and former Greenwich star and 2018 New Haven Register Player of the Year Mozi Bici at linebacker.

Game time is 1 p.m. at Avon Old Farms.

Congratulations to our #WingedBeavers on their hard-fought win in OT—bringing their season to 8-0! #footballatavon pic.twitter.com/8oONS3J4vk — Avon Old Farms (@avonoldfarms) November 10, 2019

Other Connecticut NEPSAC schools to earn bowl berths were Erickson League runner-up Brunswick (7-2) of Greenwich, headlined by back Jalen Madison and Howard Powell of Stratford, taking on ISL-6 runner-up The Governor’s Academy of Byfield, Mass. (8-1) in the Todd Marble Bowl at a date to be determined.

Canterbury School of New Milford, the 7-1 Evergreen Tier C runners-up will play in its first NEPSAC Bowl Game since 2009 when it plays host to ISL-10 runner-up Middlesex School (5-2-1) at New Milford High School in the Mark Conroy Bowl at 1 p.m. Canterbury QB Joey Ciotti, of Madison, is out after breaking his collarbone a week ago.

Choate, a five-time defending New England champion, will miss out on its first postseason since 2013 after finishing its season 5-3.

KEVIN DRISCOLL BOWL

Suffield Academy (8-0) at Avon Old Farms (8-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

TODD MARBLE BOWL

Brunswick School (7-2) vs. The Governor’s Academy-Mass. (7-1), TBD

MARK CONROY BOWL

Middlesex School-Mass. (5-2-1) at Canterbury School (7-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

DAVE CORATTI BOWL

St. Paul’s School-NH (8-0) vs. Dexter Southfield School-Mass. (7-1) at Gillette Stadium, Foxboro (Mass.), Friday, 6 p.m.

KEN HOLLINGSWORTH BOWL

Pingree School-Mass. (7-1) at Proctor Academy-NH (7-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

BILL GLENNON BOWL

Deerfield Academy (7-2) at Milton Academy (8-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.