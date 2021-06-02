Unbeaten New Canaan soars into FCIAC girls golf championship

3 1 of 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Even with the success the New Canaan girls golf program has had during the past few seasons, coach Priscilla Schulz is quick to point out that teams can’t be compared from year to year.

While Schulz prefers that her golfers focus on the present, there is one thing that her 2021 Rams have continued which has made the coach proud.

“What the girls have carried on is the tradition of being welcoming, being a family, and wanting to play well for each other,” Schulz said. “They’re all about the team and it is what makes my job so much easier.”

It also, no doubt, helps with New Canaan’s chemistry and success.

When the Rams topped Trumbull by 20 strokes, 165-185, last Wednesday at Tashua Knolls Golf Course, they finished 13-0 for their third straight unbeaten regular season.

New Canaan leads the CIAC Div. I team rankings with a scoring average of 28.875, just ahead of Hall’s 30.075, and will be a top contender in the FCIAC championship, which will be played Thursday at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course.

Much of this year’s success, Schulz said, can be attributed to the Rams’ experience, as senior co-captains Julia Bazata and Stirling Legge, along with junior Molly Mitchell, helped New Canaan three-peat as FCIAC and State champions in 2019.

Schulz said the Rams were fortunate not to have a senior on the roster last year, when all spring sports were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“So we had a mix of veterans, who are really leading for this year as far as their work ethic, and you throw in a new junior with Sofia Carlberg, two freshmen, Amanda Vigano and Faith Hobbs, and senior Alexa Madrid. It’s been a nice mix between the veterans and the younger players.

They feed off each other, they’re enthusiastic and they love the game of golf.”

Mitchell has been the Rams’ top golfer, and is sixth overall and third in Div. I in the CIAC’s individual rankings. As a freshman, she was seventh at the FCIAC championship and 19th at the state meet.

“Molly’s just such a consistent player,” Schulz said. “She practices her game, every aspect, and she has a great head for the game. She doesn’t get too excited or too upset. She’s very steady. She goes out and she manages the course so well, and it’s been showing in her scores.”

Legge had perfect timing for a great performance when she was a sophomore, as she shot a 77 to finish third at the 2019 State championships at Tashua Knolls.

Bazata has been third for the Rams, with Vigano and Carlberg also starring in the lineup.

Schulz pointed out that the game now changes with the postseason, as play is now over 18 holes and the format is no longer head-to-head, making it “anybody’s game.”

The coach’s advice to her players: “Just go out and enjoy the experience,” Schulz said. “Play your game. Don’t get too high or too low because it’s a marathon out there, but make sure to enjoy it.

“Regardless of what happens in either tournament, no one can take away what the girls have accomplished to this point. I’m just so happy for them.”

