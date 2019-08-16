UConn to host High School Football Night Aug. 29

UConn Athletics has announced the date of the 2019 High School Football Night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

This event will take place at the UConn football home opener on Thursday, August 29 when the Huskies take on Wagner. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and parking lots will open for tailgating beginning at 2 p.m.

All high school football teams that register in advance will receive complimentary admission to the game. To register your team, please email your 2019 roster to marketing@uconn.edu.

The deadline to register a team is Tuesday, August 27.