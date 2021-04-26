UConn among Bristol Central center Donovan Clingan’s final eight college choices

Bristol Central High junior center Donovan Clingan announced on Twitter late Monday afternoon his top eight teams for his college choice, which includes UConn.

Clingan’s list also includes another pair of Big East Conference schools, Georgetown, the reigning league champion, and Providence. Also on the 7-foot-1 Clingan’s final list are Michigan, Syracuse, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Rutgers.

“I chose those eight schools because I feel like I am a priority at all of the schools and see myself fitting into all of those schools. UConn is the same as the other schools. I don’t have a favorite or least favorite,” Clingan said.

Clingan, the GameTimeCT State Player of the Year, has close to 20 Division I scholarship offers, which also included Yale University, Iowa and Michigan State.

Clingan averaged 27.3 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.8 blocks and 3.1 assists for the 13-0 Rams, leading the team to the Central Connecticut Conference Bracket I championship in late March.

Clingan told Hearst Connecticut Media that he plans to make college visits to his top choices and make a final decision before his senior season.

