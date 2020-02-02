Two arrested after hockey game at Conners rink

STAMFORD—Tempers flared and arrests were made following the conclusion of the Greenwich boys ice hockey team’s 3-1 victory over host Westhill-Stamford Co-op late Friday night at Terry Conners ice rink.

During the FCIAC contest, the Greenwich net came off its magnetic moorings on multiple occasions when the Westhill-Stamford offense was attempting to score on the Cardinals’ end of the ice.

Greenwich, thanks to a shorthanded goal and an empty-net goal in the third period by John Hutchins, earned its seventh consecutive victory.

There was a lot of verbal jousting and a number of hard hits along the boards in the contest. And there was a scrum at the final buzzer behind the Westhill-Stamford net, which the referees quickly diffused. The traditional post-game handshake line between the teams went on without incident.

As the crowd filed out of Conners rink, the father of the Westhill-Stamford goalie, Edward Osterhus of Stamford had words with the father of the Greenwich goalie, Matthew Zolin of Greenwich. The Greenwich net coming off its moorings so often was the key bone of contention.

When the two fathers reached the Conners rink parking lot, the situation escalated to punches thrown by both parties.

Multiple Stamford police cars were called to the scene with both fathers ultimately being arrested.

According to a police report obtained Saturday, both men were charged with one count each of third degree assault and interfering with a police officer/resisting.