Friday, October 11, 2019: Demelle Turner of Hillhouse H.S.,left, and teammate Tre ronn (CQ) Bryant, right, tackle Nassier Gibbs of Harding H.S. during first quarter football Friday at Bowen Field in New Haven. Friday, October 11, 2019: Demelle Turner of Hillhouse H.S.,left, and teammate Tre ronn (CQ) Bryant, right, tackle Nassier Gibbs of Harding H.S. during first quarter football Friday at Bowen Field in New Haven. Photo: Peter Hvizdak, Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Turner, Hillhouse handle Wilbur Cross in 99th Elm City Bowl 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — This football season has been one of two different halves for Hillhouse.

The Academics had a rough start. losing their first four games. But they turned their fortunes around on offense and defense and entered their Thanksgiving Day game with Wilbur Cross winning four of their past five games. Hillhouse performed well on both sides of the ball in those five games, outscoring opponents 133-118.

The solid late-season performance continued on Thursday with a dominating victory in the 99th Elm City Bowl.

Quarterback Demelle Turner ran for 149 yards on 11 carries, including three touchdown runs, and passed for another touchdown to lead Hillhouse to a 37-0 win over Hillhouse in front of a packed crowd at Bowen Field.

The Academics end the season 5-5 and the Governors fell to 2-8.

“After our first four games, our kids started believing in themselves and they performed as champions,” Hillhouse coach Reggie Lytle said. “Today’s win is indicative of the strong finish we’ve had to the season. These kids hung in there, worked hard and now we have some momentum, a foundation laid for next season.

“Running the ball today against Wilbur Cross was our main focus today. Demelle Turner had a strong game and I’m not surprised. He’s a tough kid to bring down.”

In the first half, in addition to the offensive showcase by Turner, the Hillhouse defense did its part limiting the Governors to 54 total yards on offense with an interception.

Frank Daniley got the scoring started for Hillhouse with a 7-yard run up the middle with 6:53 to go in the first quarter. Gary Moore’s 2-point conversion reception from Turner gave the Academics an 8-0 lead.

On their next possession, the Academics needed just three plays to score, capped by a 47-yard touchdown run by Turner. He slipped two tackles at the line of scrimmage and broke free down the left sideline for the score with 2:59 to go in the first quarter. The kick failed and Hillhouse led 14-0.

The teams traded a pair of possessions but the Academics would pad the lead on their final drive of the half. Turner scored on a 27-yrd run and his two-point conversion run produced a 22-0 lead with 2:18 to go in the second quarter and that would be the halftime lead.