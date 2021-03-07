Tully’s OT goal leads New Canaan girls hockey over Darien

DARIEN — The latest New Canaan-Darien girls ice hockey confrontation had already seen each team rally from a deficit when the Rams’ Caitlin Tully gathered in a breakout pass from Maddie Kloud in overtime.

Tully had one thing in mind.

“To be honest, I knew everything had to go (to the net),” Tully, a junior, said. “It was overtime, a last-minute situation, so I just put everything towards the net and it ended up working.”

Tully made a power move to the outside, shook a defender and fired the puck past goalie Ella Whitticom with 2:32 remaining in OT to give New Canaan a dramatic 4-3 win over rival Darien Saturday night at the Darien Ice House.

The Rams (7-1) snapped a three-game losing streak to Darien (6-1), which had beaten New Canaan 2-1 in the season’s first week. The rivals will meet for a third time this winter on Tuesday night at the Darien Ice House.

“I just love playing them because they’re so well-balanced, and with Jamie (Tropsa), they’re well-coached,” New Canaan coach Rich Bulan said. “He throws that breakout at you and they have a lot of speed and they challenge you. I love that our girls accept the challenge and it turns out to be great games, especially in recent years. We’ve had some pretty damn good games.”

This time around, there were some huge momentum shifts.

The Rams raced out to a 2-0 lead after one period, and the Wave countered with three goals in the second period, including two goals 34 seconds apart to take a 3-2 lead.

New Canaan then answered by outshooting Darien 12-5 in the third frame and tied the score when junior Kaleigh Harden hit the net off a pass from senior co-captain Courtney O’Connell with 2:20 remaining.

“We’re not going to beat great teams like that if we don’t put our best foot forward every time we’re on the ice,” Tropsa said of the Wave. “We had some lapses tonight, and we gave the puck away too much in our own zone, but I’m very happy with the way we played. That’s a great team and I wish we played more of those (games).”

New Canaan came out flying and got on the board with two goals, as O’Connell scored with an assist from junior Grace Crowell, and Tully scored off an outlet pass from the junior Kloud, a combination which would strike again in OT.

In the second period, sophomore Morgan Massey for the Blue Wave in the game with a goal off assists from junior Ceci Stein and senior co-captain Kate Bellissimo.

The Rams were hit with two penalties 52 seconds apart late in the second frame, setting up a pair of Darien goals.

Senior co-captain Nelle Kniffin tied it when she deflected in a shot by freshman Maggie Bellissimo during a 5-on-3, and Maggie Bellissimo put Darien ahead on the remaining power play.

“She’s been incredible,” Tropsa said of the freshman Bellissimo. “She’s playing everywhere — I had her at wing, I had her at center, and I had her on defense. She’s just a really, really nice hockey player.”

Harden’s goal tied the game late and New Canaan then outshot the Wave 5-2 in overtime before Tully ended it with her second goal.

“She’s big, she’s strong, and she controls the puck,” Bulan said of Tully. “When she came back this year and we saw how healthy she was, we told her ‘don’t ever go to the middle, duck and go outside, no one’s going to catch you.’ That’s what she did on that play.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Caitlin Tully, New Canaan: Tully netted the game-winner with a great move to the net in overtime, the second of two goals for the junior.

QUOTABLE

“These games are so fun, and they’re probably going to come out on fire because of what happened tonight. We’re excited to play them again and we have to be ready.” — New Canaan junior Caitlin Tully about playing Darien again in three days.

NEW CANAAN 4, DARIEN 3 (OT)



New Canaan 2 0 1 1 — 4

Darien 0 3 0 0 — 3

Scoring: First period: NC – Courtney O’Connell (Grace Crowell) 3:36; NC – Caitlin Tully (Maddie Kloud) 1:35; Second period: D – Morgan Massey (Ceci Stein, Kate Bellissimo) 13:52; D – Nelle Kniffin (Maggie Bellissimo) 1:58; D – Maggie Bellissimo (Kate Bellissimo) 1:24; Third period: NC – Kaleigh Harden (O’Connell); Overtime: NC – Tully (Kloud) 2:32.

Goalies: NC – Blythe Novick 22 saves; D – Ella Whitticom 29 saves

Records: New Canaan 7-1, Darien 6-1