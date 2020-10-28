Tuesday’s schools roundup: Amity field hockey upsets Guilford in OT

FIELD HOCKEY

Amity 2, Guilford 1

Natalie Huber scored in overtime to lead the Amity field hockey team to a 2-1 upset of SCC rival Guilford, the two-time defending CIAC Class M champions on Tuesday.

Payton Rahn had 17 saves, while Arity Morrison scored in regulation for the Spartans.

Allie Petonito scored for Guilford.

Guilford (5-1-0) 1 0 — 1 Amity (2-1-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Amity — Arity Morrison goal, 2:50; Natalie Huber goal, 2:50. Guilford — Allie Petonito goal, 2:50.

North Branford 4, Morgan 0

Mia Oliverio had two goals to lead the Thunderbirds to a Shoreline Conference win. Abby Gordon had 11 saves for the Huskies.

Morgan (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0 North Branford (5-0-0) 3 1 — 4

Goals: North Branford — Mia Oliverio goal (from Olivia Toto), 2:09; Sophia Anastasio goal, 4:58; Aly Kendrick goal, 8:12; Mia Oliverio goal (from Kelli Jacobson), 2:50.

BOYS SOCCER

Platt Tech 5, Whitney Tech 1

Kyle Arante and Jordan Chacon each had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers. Anderson Solaro scored for the Inventors.

Platt Tech (2-4-0) 1 4 — 5 Whitney Tech (0-3-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Whitney Tech — Anderson Solaro goal (from Erick Gonzalez), 2:49. Platt Tech — Kyle Arante goal (from Ricardo Lopez), 15:05; Anthony Luna goal (from Jordan Chacon), 42:20; Alex Ferreira goal (from Kyle Arante), 47:15; Nick Ramirez goal, 52:48; Jordan Chacon goal, 66:50.

Guilford 2, Xavier 1

Xavier (1-2-0) 1 0 — 1 Guilford (4-1-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Guilford — Anthony Ippolito goal, 4:36; Anthony Ippolito goal (from Aidan Buchanan), 54:49. Xavier — John Milardo goal (from Ryan Gerry), 10:40.

East Haven 3, Branford 2

Luis Agudelo scored his second goal of the game in the 71st minute and the Easties held on for an SCC win. It was the second SCC win for the Easties who hadn’t won a SCC game since 2015 prior to this season. The win also avenged an earlier 5-0 loss this season to Branford.

Matt Cordero and Raffaele Ciarlegio scored for the Hornets.

Branford (1-3-0) 1 1 — 2 East Haven (3-2-0) 1 2 — 3

Goals: East Haven — Cristopher Torres goal, 5:00; Luis Agudelo goal, 45:00; Luis Agudelo goal, 71:00. Branford — Matt Cordero goal (from James Verdesoto), 6:00; Raffaele Ciarlegio goal, 75:00.

Amity 4, Shelton 1

Shelton (0-1-0) 1 0 — 1 Amity (5-3-0) 0 4 — 4

Goals: Shelton — Joseph Reynolds goal, 28:00. Amity — Arian Bobi goal (from Gabriel Sousa), 45:00; Jon Sandoval goal (from Henry Ranani), 49:00; Diego Artaza goal, 55:00; Jon Sandoval goal, 68:00.

West Haven 2, Notre Dame-West Haven 0

Derick Meza and Aldo Barragan scored in the first half to lead the Blue Devils to an SCC win over their cross-town rival. Alan Hernandez assisted on both goals for the Blue Devils. Zach Benson and Matt Tobin had four saves each for the Green Knights.

Notre Dame-West Haven (0-4-0) 0 0 — 0 West Haven (4-1-0) 2 0 — 2

Goals: West Haven — Derick Meza goal (from Alan Hernandez), 32:08; Aldo Barragan goal (from Alan Hernandez), 37:13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Branford 4, East Haven 0

Branford (4-1-0) 2 2 — 4 East Haven (1-3-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Branford — Kendall Infantino goal, 30:00; Brenna Murphy goal, 25:00; Joelle Budz goal, 25:56; Kendall Infantino goal, 25:30.

Sacred Heart Academy 7, Platt Tech 0

Platt Tech (0-3-0) 0 0 — 0 Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0) 6 1 — 7

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Ella Guth goal, 2:55; Ella Guth goal, 5:17; Jocelyn Kingsley goal (from Ella Guth), 6:50; Adrina Tuozzzoli goal, 9:50; Rosa Rizzitelli goal, 22:02; Jada Ijeh goal, 24:02; Ella Guth goal, 66:37.

Mercy 2, Cheshire 1

Kate Donlan gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead at 66:30 and they hung on for an SCC win. Melina Ford had eight saves for the Tigers. Olivia Jones scored for the Rams at 75:33 to cut the lead to 2-1.

Cheshire (2-3-0) 0 1 — 1 Mercy (6-0-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Mercy — Ava Romeo goal (from Kate Donlan), 22:54; Kate Donlan goal (from Marie Kane), 66:30. Cheshire — Olivia Jones goal, 75:33.

Daniel Hand 1, Guilford 0

Guilford (2-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Daniel Hand (2-2-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Daniel Hand — Lydia Doraz goal (from Mia Forti), 71:55.

Shelton 4, Amity 1

Elizabeth Porto and Emily Sandin each had a goal and an assist to lead the Gaels. Julia Pulley and Emily Codere combined for eight saves for the Gaels. Martyna Kryzysztopik scored for the Spartans.

Amity (1-2-0) 1 0 — 1 Shelton (6-1-0) 2 2 — 4

Goals: Amity — Martyna Kryzysztopik goal, 14:00. Shelton — Lily Bacca goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 17:00; Lily Bacca goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 17:00; Noelle Garrettson penalty kick, 35:00; Noelle Garrettson penalty kick, 35:00; Elizabeth Porto goal (from Emily Sandin), 47:00; Elizabeth Porto goal (from Emily Sandin), 47:00; Emily Sandin goal, 54:00; Emily Sandin goal, 54:00.

Shelton 2, Lauralton Hall 1

Lauralton Hall (5-2-0) 0 1 — 1 Shelton (1-3-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Shelton — goal, 2:50.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Naugatuck 3, Holy Cross 1

Holy Cross 25 12 12 20 Naugatuck 23 25 25 25

Holy Cross (0-1-0): Lyvia Bartoli 4 GP, 16 assists; Nyashia Smith 4 GP, 12 kills.

Naugatuck (6-0-0): Lindsey Walsh 4 GP, 13 assists, 5 aces; Kendall Allen 4 GP, 7 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces.

Daniel Hand 3, East Haven 2

Daniel Hand 25 23 25 15 15 East Haven 19 25 21 25 12

East Haven (5-3-0): Megan Gaudioso 5 GP, 19 digs, 3 aces; Taylor Salato 5 GP, 7 kills, 3 blocks.

Foran 3, Branford 0

Branford 16 15 11 Foran 25 25 25

Foran (5-2-0): Tori Lanese 3 kills, 7 aces; Mary Grace Weissauer 5 aces; Ava Steigbigel 5 kills.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Trumbull 15, St. Joseph 48

(At St. Joseph) 3.1 miles

Individual results: 1. 1. Kali Holden (T), 20:04; 2. Calyn Carbone (T), 20:37; 3. Evelyn Marchand (T), 21:26; 4. Brenna Asaro (T), 22:01; 5. Keira Grant (T), 22:16.

Records: Trumbull (5-1), St. Joseph (0-6). Note: Trumbull clinches a share of the FCIAC East Regional regular-season title.