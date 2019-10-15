Tuesday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s games

All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted

BOYS SOCCER: Preps: Cheshire Academy at Williston Northampton; Forman at Hamden Hall; Rye (NY) at Hopkins, 4:30 p.m.; Non-league: Amistad at Bassick; SWC: Stratford at Bunnell, 7 p.m.; SCC: Career/Hillhouse at Wilbur Cross (Bowen), 7 p.m.;

GIRLS SOCCER: Preps: Hamden Hall at Convent of the Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.; CTC: Platt Tech at Wolcott Tech; NVL: Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech at Ansonia, 3:30 p.m.; Seymour at Torrington, 6 p.m.; SCC: Foran at Mercy; Hand at East Haven; Branford at Shelton

FIELD HOCKEY: Preps: Cheshire Academy at Canterbury, 2:30 p.m.; SCC: ; Hamden at Branford; Shelton at North Haven; Mercy at Hand, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: SCC: West Haven at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CTC: Whitney Tech at O’Brien Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Platt Tech at Wilcox Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Preps: Pomfret at Cheshire Academy, 3 p.m.; Hamden Hall at Greenwich Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Valley Regional at North Branford, 5:30 p.m.; Morgan at East Hampton, 5:30 p.m.; Hale Ray at Coginchaug, 5:30 p.m.; SCC: Hamden at Foran, 5 p.m.; Law at Lyman Hall, 5 p.m.; Hand at North Haven, 5:30 p.m.; Lauralton Hall at Sacred Heart Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Amity at Mercy, 5:30 p.m.; Guilford at Hillhouse, 5:30 p.m.; East Haven at Career, 5:30 p.m.; Shelton at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.; Wilbur Cross at Branford, 6:30 p.m.; SWC: Bunnell at Stratford, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: NVL Championships (Veterans Park), 2:10 p.m.; SWC Championship meet (at Bethel)

Boys soccer

Notre Dame-West Haven 2, Branford 1

Notre Dame-West Haven (3-6-0) 0 2 — 2 Branford (5-5-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Branford — Ralph Ciarleglio goal (from Sebby Verdesoto), 32:00. Notre Dame-West Haven — Matt Consorte goal, 57:00; Kyle Cardenas goal, 71:00.

Platt Tech 1, Kaynor Tech 0

Platt Tech (9-1-0) 0 1 — 1 Kaynor Tech (0-3-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Platt Tech — David Oliveira goal (from Santiago Moreno), 50:15.

Amity 4, Wilbur Cross 1

Wilbur Cross (6-3-0) 1 0 — 1 Amity (4-4-0) 2 2 — 4

Goals: Amity — Ali Bobi goal (from Arian Bobi), 14:00; Arian Bobi goal (from Ali Bobi), 32:00; Ali Bobi goal (from Mitchell Sousa), 55:00; Arian Bobi goal (from Ali Bobi), 80:00. Wilbur Cross — roger baldwin penalty kick, 25:00.

Shelton 2, Sheehan 0

Shelton (7-2-0) 1 1 — 2 Sheehan 0 0 — 0

Goals: Shelton — Vincent Mallozzi goal (from Mark Gergely), 20:00; Jorge Borges goal (from Mark Gergely), 79:00.

Hamden 0, Guilford 0

Hamden (5-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Guilford (6-1-0) 0 0 — 0

West Haven 0, Foran 0

West Haven (6-3-0) 0 0 — 0 Foran (2-3-0) 0 0 — 0

North Haven 4, Daniel Hand 4

North Haven (1-2-0) 1 3 — 4 Daniel Hand (6-1-0) 3 1 — 4

Goals: North Haven — Kasey Mongillo goal (from Eduardo Cienfuegos), 9:00; Kasey Mongillo goal (from Eduardo Cienfuegos), 44:00; Kasey Mongillo goal (from Justin Falasco), 55:00; Kasey Mongillo goal (from Eduardo Cienfuegos), 65:00. Daniel Hand — Scott Testori goal, 10:00; Chris Porte goal, 16:00; Jason Wallack goal, 38:00; Scott Testori goal, 52:00.

Girls soccer

North Branford 4, Morgan 4

North Branford (0-3-0) 1 3 — 4 Morgan (6-4-0) 3 1 — 4

Goals: Morgan — Madeline Stopkoski goal, 12:00; Madeline Stopkoski goal (from Maura Kelly), 15:00; Carley Schmidt goal (from Madeline Stopkoski), 18:00; Julia Tanner goal (from Maura Kelly), 60:00. North Branford — Mallory Preiss goal, 29:00; Adrianna Lucibello goal (from Ashlee Amendola), 62:00; Grace Marra goal, 68:00; Catie Dow penalty kick, 69:00.

Wilbur Cross 3, Lyman Hall 2

Lyman Hall (2-5-0) 2 0 — 2 Wilbur Cross (3-5-0) 2 1 — 3

Goals: Wilbur Cross — Katherine Van Tassel goal, 14:00; Katherine Van Tassel goal, 14:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal, 38:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal, 38:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal, 76:00; Charlotte Buterbaugh goal, 76:00. Lyman Hall — Shianna Reeves goal, 17:00; Alexis Eaton goal, 20:00.

Haddam-Killingworth 5, Westbrook 0

Haddam-Killingworth (8-3-0) 1 4 — 5 Westbrook (0-3-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Autumn Walton), 2:29; Leah Sosnowski goal (from Morgan Madore), 31:59; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Morgan Schultz and Mia Rubino), 30:38; Yumi Imai goal, 27:27; Hadley Commerford goal, 10:41.

Amity 3, Hamden 3

Amity (3-3-0) 1 2 — 3 Hamden (2-4-0) 3 0 — 3

Goals: Amity — Audrey Marin goal, 16:34; Martyna Kryzysztopik goal, 48:20; Jenna Ciola goal, 72:15. Hamden — Tatianna Jones goal (from Olivia Maxwell), 25:31; Tatianna Jones goal (from Mairead Ryan), 36:10; Sonia Ferri goal, 39:45.

Cheshire 0, West Haven 0

Cheshire 0 0 — 0 West Haven (4-1-3) 0 0 — 0

Lauralton Hall 3, Sheehan 2

Lauralton Hall (2-5-0) 2 1 — 3 Sheehan (6-3-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Sheehan — Madison Yasgar goal (from Olivia Dubuc), 3:38; Amy Casorla goal, 55:05. Lauralton Hall — Katrina Senecal goal (from Dylan OBrien), 22:50; Evelina Rini goal (from Julia Sciallo), 31:10; Evelina Rini goal (from Julia Sciallo), 53:36.

Field hockey

Cheshire 6, Sheehan 1

Sheehan (0-2-0) 0 1 — 1 Cheshire (4-4-0) 3 3 — 6

Goals: Cheshire — Raegan Bailey goal (from Megan Daly), 21:52; Kylie Jackson goal (from Megan Daly), 18:18; Sophia Vagts goal (from Gigi Ronaldo), 15:30; Sophia Vagts goal, 15:30; Grace Keaveney goal (from Samantha Nowak), 17:34; Grace Keaveney goal (from Danielle Floyd), 13:34. Sheehan — Emma Oliano goal (from Kaylee Drobish), 8:14.

Sacred Heart Academy 1, Lauralton Hall 0

Lauralton Hall (0-5-0) 0 0 — 0 Sacred Heart Academy (4-4-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Morgan DeMattie goal (from Julia Clerkin and Jianna Cohrs), 26:27.

Guilford 6, Amity 1

Amity (5-2-0) 0 1 — 1 Guilford (4-1-0) 2 4 — 6

Goals: Guilford — Ava Bucci goal (from Jamie Neleber and Ella Stanley), 29:30; Maddie Epke goal (from Jamie Neleber and Hannah Tillier), 23:51; Hannah Tiller goal (from Ella Stanley), 28:31; Ella Stanley goal (from Hannah Tiller), 27:50; Madden Cunningham goal (from Ella Stanley and Hannah Tillier), 25:00; Jamie Neleber goal, 11:53. Amity — Morgan Rahn goal, 7:33.

Girls volleyball

Platt Tech 3, Wright Tech 0

Wright Tech 25 19 18 Platt Tech 27 25 25

Platt Tech (4-5-0): Te’Ajai Hall 3 kills, 8 aces; Julie Gabrielle 2 assists, 2 aces; Wright- Jada Berry 6 aces.

Amistad 3, Whitney Tech 0

Whitney Tech 19 16 20 Amistad 25 25 25

Amistad (8-1-0): Larrinda White 9 kills; Beanc. Gray 16 assists, 5 aces.

Cheshire 3, West Haven 1