Tuesday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s games
All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted
BOYS SOCCER: Preps: Cheshire Academy at Brunswick, 2:30 p.m.; Hopkins at King, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Coginchaug at North Branford; Westbrook at Old Saybrook; Old Lyme at Morgan (IRC), 3:30 p.m.; Portland at Valley Regional; SCC: Notre Dame-West Haven at East Haven; Law at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Preps: Cheshire Academy at Wilbraham & Monson; Hopkins at Gunnery; Shoreline: Morgan at Old Lyme, 3:30 p.m.; Old Saybrook at Westbrook; Valley Regional at Portland; North Branford at Coginchaug, 3:30 p.m.; SCC: Lyman Hall at Branford, 3:30 p.m.; Lauralton Hall at Law, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy at North Haven, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY: Preps: Rye (NY) at Hamden Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Haddam-Killingworth at Valley Regional; Westbrook at North Branford
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CTC: Platt Tech at Wolcott Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Wright Tech at O’Brien Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Bullard Havens at Whitney Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Non-league: Bassick at Amistad, 5:30 p.m.; Preps: Cheshire Academy at Ethel Walker, 3 p.m.; Convent of the Sacred Heart at Hopkins, 4:30 p.m.; Hamden Hall at King, 5:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Morgan at Old Lyme, 5:30 p.m.; Haddam-Killingworth at Valley Regional, 5:30 p.m.; Coginchaug at Cromwell, 5:30 p.m.; North Branford at Hale Ray, 5:30 p.m.; SWC: Bunnell at Immaculate, 5:30 p.m.; Stratford at Masuk, 6:15 p.m.; SCC: Amity at Law, 5 p.m.; Lyman Hall at Sacred Heart Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Cheshire at Hamden, 5:30 p.m.; Branford at Mercy, 5:30 p.m.; Hand at Hillhouse, 5:30 p.m.; Wilbur Cross at Career, 5:30 p.m.; Foran at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.; East Haven at Lauralton Hall, 5:30 p.m.; West Haven at North Haven, 5:30 p.m.; Guilford at Shelton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Non-league: Neubauer Invitational at Sheehan; SWC: Masuk at Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Sheehan 1, Notre Dame-West Haven 0
Sheehan (1-3-0)
1
0
—
1
Notre Dame-West Haven (1-5-0)
0
0
—
0
Goals: Sheehan — Yayha Kardad goal (from John Oneto), 13:39.
Platt Tech 2, Kaynor Tech 0
Kaynor Tech
0
0
—
0
Platt Tech (6-1-0)
0
2
—
2
Goals: Platt Tech — Ricardo Lopez goal (from Santiago Moreno), 68:33; Santiago Moreno penalty kick, 79:45.
Branford 2, Amity 2
Branford (3-3-0)
1
1
—
2
Amity (3-2-0)
1
1
—
2
Goals: Amity — Ali Bobi goal, 29:00; Arian Bobi goal (from Ali Bobi), 51:00. Branford — James Verdesto goal, 37:00; Andrew Wirtz goal, 59:00.
Hamden 3, Foran 1
Foran (1-3-0)
0
1
—
1
Hamden (4-2-0)
1
2
—
3
Goals: Hamden — Emmanuel Reyes goal (from Giovanni Morales), 2:00; Christian Dunkeley goal (from Harrison Cozzubbo Mejia), 50:00; Eli Clark goal (from Joshua Venditto), 70:00. Foran — Ben Cogan goal (from Ben Carlson), 44:00.
Cheshire 0, Daniel Hand 0
Cheshire (4-0-1)
0
0
—
0
Daniel Hand (5-0-2)
0
0
—
0
Guilford 2, Fairfield Prep 1
Fairfield Prep
0
1
—
1
Guilford (5-1-0)
0
2
—
2
Goals: Fairfield Prep — Conner Moore goal (from Gavin Neumeyer), 58:00. Guilford — Noah Kosh goal, 62:00; Niall O’Brien goal (from Cal Stephens), 72:00.
Xavier 2, Shelton 0
Shelton (4-2-0)
0
0
—
0
Xavier (4-1-0)
0
2
—
2
Goals: Xavier — Jason Salley goal (from Ryan Gerry), 56:00; Brendan Montano goal (from Jason Salley), 75:00.
North Haven 3, Career/Hillhouse 2
Career/Hillhouse (0-4-0)
0
2
—
2
North Haven
1
2
—
3
Goals: North Haven — Luke Franco goal (from Pablo Moscovich), 20:00; Luke Franco goal (from Nick Nesdale and Eduardo Cienfuegos), 10:10; Luke Franco goal (from Eduardo Cienfuegos), 16:40.
Girls soccer
Mercy 1, Guilford 0
Guilford (5-1-0)
0
0
—
0
Mercy (6-0-1)
1
0
—
1
Goals: Mercy — Lindsay Stevenson goal (from Emma McMurray), 20:19.
Sacred Heart Academy 9, Career/Hillhouse 1
Sacred Heart Academy (2-3-0)
6
3
—
9
Career/Hillhouse (0-3-0)
0
1
—
1
Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Meaghan Cameron goal (from Gabriella Groves and Lia Prato), 3:19; Ella Guth goal (from Lia Prato), 5:47; Ella Guth goal, 7:04; Gabriella Groves goal (from Paige Johnson), 15:07; Ella Guth goal, 24:39; Meaghan Cameron goal (from Gabriella Groves), 38:47; Meaghan Cameron goal (from Emma Riemann), 63:56; Paige Johnson goal (from Jada Ijeh), 76:00; Emma Riemann goal (from Gabriella Groves), 79:30. Career/Hillhouse — Micaela Owen goal, 55:27.
Platt Tech 3, Goodwin Tech 1
Goodwin Tech
0
1
—
1
Platt Tech (2-2-0)
1
2
—
3
Goals: Platt Tech — goal, 79:30; Mina Milington, goal (from Jaelynn Mitchell). 79:30; Jaelynn Mitchell goal, 79:30. Goodwin Tech — goal, 79:30.
Foran 2, Hamden 1
Hamden (2-3-0)
0
1
—
1
Foran (4-3-0)
2
0
—
2
Goals: Foran — Zoe Fallon goal, 26:48; Colleen Ardolino goal, 35:41. Hamden — Olivia Maxwell goal (from Tatianna Jones), 55:57.
Branford 2, East Haven 0
East Haven (1-4-0)
0
0
—
0
Branford (2-1-0)
1
1
—
2
Goals: Branford — Alayna Boileau goal, 6:49; Rose Lockery goal (from Camdyn Dunn), 45:00.
Seymour 8, Sacred Heart 1
Sacred Heart
0
1
—
1
Seymour (4-3-0)
2
6
—
8
Goals: Seymour — McKenzie Collins goal (from Suzana Imetovski), 7:00; Suzana Imetovski goal (from Zana Imetovski), 30:00; McKenzie Collins goal (from Suzana Imetovski), 40:24; Viktoria Biblekaj goal (from Lexi Valdes), 50:00; Viktoria Biblekaj goal (from McKenzie Collins), 55:00; Katie Bruno goal (from Viktoria Biblekaj), 58:00; Lexi Valdes goal, 71:00; Kailey Roxo goal, 75:00. Sacred Heart — Janet Lliguizaca goal, 65:00.
Shelton 2, Lauralton Hall 0
Lauralton Hall (1-3-0)
0
0
—
0
Shelton (4-2-1)
0
2
—
2
Goals: Shelton — Elizabeth Porto goal (from Devan Wildman), 63:00; Elizabeth Porto goal (from Devan Wildman), 63:00; Elizabeth Porto goal (from Haley Oko), 64:00; Elizabeth Porto goal (from Haley Oko), 64:00.
West Haven 6, Wilbur Cross 0
West Haven (3-2-3)
5
1
—
6
Wilbur Cross (1-5-0)
0
0
—
0
Goals: West Haven — Selena Izzo goal (from Cori Severino and Madison Lentine), 1:47; Jessica Robinson goal (from Madison Lentine), 8:10; Jessica Robinson goal (from Cori Severino), 29:10; Julia Tsakonas goal (from Kaylie Hollister), 34:00; Julia Tsakonas goal (from Alexia Guerrero), 38:27; Selena Izzo goal (from Jessica Robinson), 71:44.
Field hockey
Cheshire 3, Sacred Heart Academy 2
Cheshire (2-3-0)
1
2
—
3
Sacred Heart Academy (2-3-0)
0
2
—
2
Goals: Cheshire — Raegan Bailey goal (from Sophia Vagts), 00:28; Kylie Jackson goal (from Raegan Bailey), 27:06; Sophia Vagts goal (from Raegan Bailey), 26:08. Sacred Heart Academy — Clare McCurley goal (from Maya Boyhen), 8:06; Mia Celentano goal (from Clare McCurley), 4:11.
Branford 6, Sheehan 0
Branford (3-2-0)
3
3
—
6
Sheehan (1-3-0)
0
0
—
0
Goals: Branford — Madison Acquarulo goal, 6:14; Nora Longway goal, 7:04; Brianna Shaw goal, 0:32; Molly Zaffino goal, 24:17; Molly Zaffino goal, 20:15; Andrea Amarante goal, 4:14.
Amity 8, North Haven 0