Tuesday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s games

All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted

BOYS SOCCER: Preps: Hamden Hall at Rye (NY), 4:15 p.m.; Gunnery at Cheshire Academy, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Non-league: Amistad at Bassick; NVL: Ansonia at St. Paul; Derby at Torrington, 6 p.m.; Naugatuck at Seymour, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.; Preps: Westover at Cheshire Academy, 3 p.m.; Greens Farms at Hopkins, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY: Shoreline: Westbrook at Morgan (IRC), 6:30 p.m.; Preps: Hopkins at Greenwich Academy; Canterbury at Hamden Hall; Cheshire Academy at Worcester Academy, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: SCC: Cheshire at Lyman Hall (Sheehan), 5 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CTC: Vinal Tech at O’Brien Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Non-league: Harding at Amistad; Hand at North Branford, 5:30 p.m.; Trumbull at Amity, 5:30 p.m.; Sheehan at Maloney, 6 p.m.; SWC: Bunnell at Barlow, 5:30 p.m.; Stratford at New Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreline: Morgan at Coginchaug, 5:30 p.m.; SCC: Law at Foran, 5 p.m.; Lyman Hall at West Haven, 5:30 p.m.; North Haven at Lauralton Hall, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy at Hamden, 5:30 p.m.; Shelton at Cheshire, 6:30 p.m.; Preps: Westover at Cheshire Academy, 3 p.m.; Hopkins at Choate, 3 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: SCC: Hillhouse, Notre Dame-West Haven, West Haven at Foran

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: SCC: Hillhouse, Sacred Heart Academy, West Haven at Foran

Boys soccer

Morgan 3, Portland 2

Morgan (5-0-0) 2 1 — 3 Portland 2 0 — 2

Goals: Portland — Cody Dagett goal, 5:00; Nick Matera goal (from Kyle Lapila), 28:00. Morgan — Zach Tuccitto goal (from Sean Cafferty), 29:00; Zach Tuccitto goal (from Sean Cafferty), 37:00; Alex Gallardo goal (from Sean Cafferty), 73:00.

Xavier 1, Sheehan 0

Xavier 1 0 — 1 Sheehan (0-3-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Xavier — Ryan Gerry goal (from Liam Houchin), 73:00.

Amity 2, Notre Dame-West Haven 1

Notre Dame-West Haven (1-3-0) 1 0 — 1 Amity (3-1-0) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Notre Dame-West Haven — Nick Vitti goal, 8:00. Amity — Arian Bobi goal (from Ali Bobi), 69:00; Myzel Cervera goal (from Arian Bobi), 75:00.

St. Luke’s 4, Hopkins 2

Hopkins (2-2-0) 0 2 — 2 St. Luke’s 2 2 — 4

Goals: St. Luke’s — Jake Kavan goal, 75:00; Philip Platek goal, 75:00; Jake Kavan goal, 75:00; Julian Velez goal, 75:00. Hopkins — Luca Richo goal, 75:00; Robert Tullonge goal, 75:00.

Hamden 4, Jonathan Law 1

Jonathan Law 1 0 — 1 Hamden (2-2-0) 2 2 — 4

Goals: Jonathan Law — Lex Edwards goal, 25:00. Hamden — Orantay Blake goal (from Kobe gordan), 2:30; Orantay Blake goal (from Kobe gordan), 38:00; Kobe gordan goal (from Joshua Venditto), 50:00; Kobe gordan goal (from Orantay Blake), 58:00.

Guilford 5, Career/Hillhouse 0

Career/H (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Guilford (3-0-0) 1 4 — 5

Goals: Guilford — Evan Lemon goal (from Anthony Ippolitto), 38:00; Cal Stephens goal (from Evan Lemon), 41:00; Cal Stephens goal, 48:00; Evan Lemon goal (from Niall O’Brien), 68:00; Niall O’Brien goal, 76:00.

Branford 6, Amistad 0

Amistad 0 0 — 0 Branford (3-1-0) 5 1 — 6

Goals: Branford — Mitchell Verdesoto goal (from Ralph Ciarleglio), 18:26; Andrew Wirtz goal (from Ralph Ciarleglio), 21:50; Ralph Ciarleglio goal (from Cody McCarns), 24:40; Mitchell Verdesoto goal (from James Verdesto), 29:55; Ralph Ciarleglio goal (from Andrew Wirtz), 39:00; Matt Cordero goal (from Cody McCarns), 57:00.

Wilbur Cross 2, Lyman Hall 0

Lyman Hall (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Wilbur Cross (3-1-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Wilbur Cross — Lucas Rondinella goal (from Taivan Jargalan), 11:00; Kevin Sian goal (from caleb owen), 42:00.

Daniel Hand 7, West Haven 0

West Haven (3-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Daniel Hand (3-0-0) 4 3 — 7

Goals: Daniel Hand — Scott Testori goal (from Jason Wallack), 0:44; Jason Wallack goal (from Matthew Luongo), 7:00; Jason Wallack goal (from Spencer Hartmann), 23:00; Scott Testori goal (from Lucas Vest), 26:00; Chris Porte goal (from Scott Testori), 50:00; Chris Porte goal (from Scott Testori), 65:00; Ethan Coe goal (from Daven Pelaez), 72:00.

Girls soccer

Shelton 8, Lyman Hall 1

Shelton (2-1-0) 5 3 — 8 Lyman Hall (2-2-0) 1 0 — 1

Goals: Shelton — Leya Vohra goal, 06:00; Leya Vohra goal, 06:00; Haley Oko goal, 16:00; Haley Oko goal, 16:00; Elizabeth Porto goal, 17:00; Elizabeth Porto goal, 17:00; Haley Oko goal, 26:00; Haley Oko goal, 26:00; Devan Wildman goal, 38:00; Devan Wildman goal, 38:00; Lindsay Taylor goal, 44:00; Lindsay Taylor goal, 44:00; Haley Oko goal, 56:00; Haley Oko goal, 56:00; Haley Oko goal, 64:00; Haley Oko goal, 64:00. Lyman Hall — Caitlyn Giannini goal, 29:00.

Guilford 2, Foran 0

Guilford (3-0-0) 1 1 — 2 Foran (2-3-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Guilford — Lily Riccio goal, 33:17; Moira Kellaher goal, 38:57.

Jonathan Law 2, Hamden 0

Hamden (1-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Jonathan Law (3-1-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Jonathan Law — Alexis Voytek goal (from Demi Carrapico), 38:57; Shelby Green goal, 38:57.

West Haven 1, Sheehan 0

Sheehan (2-1-0) 0 0 — 0 West Haven (2-1-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: West Haven — Julia Tsakonas goal (from Madison Lentine), 79:50.

Field hockey

Shelton 5, Lyman Hall 4

Shelton 1 3 1— 5 Lyman Hall (1-1-0) 2 2 0— 4

Goals: Shelton — Avalina Mavarty goal (from Catherine Santa); Gianna Maurati goal; Gianna Maurati goal (from Catherine Santa); Keira OConnor goal; Maeve Marks goal. Lyman Hall — Ashleen Keating goal; Kyra Benzing-Plourde goal (from Alex Tenero); Grace Chappell goal; Allie Mastroianni goal.

North Branford 6, Valley Regional 0

Valley Regional (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0 North Branford (4-0-0) 4 2 — 6

Goals: North Branford — Ali Barrett goal (from Olivia Toto), 25:17; Bianca D’Onofrio goal, 24:31; Ava Galdenzi goal (from Melanie Norton), 10:00; Ali Barrett goal, 0:40; Ali Barrett goal (from Kelli Jacobson), 6:38; Olivia Toto goal (from Alyssa Waligroski), 4:01.

Sacred Heart Academy 2, Hamden 0

Hamden (1-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Sacred Heart Academy (2-1-0) 2 0 — 2

Branford 9, North Haven 0

North Haven (0-4-0) 0 0 — 0 Branford (2-1-0) 3 6 — 9

Goals: Branford — Nora Longway goal (from Molly Zaffino), 16:49; Madison Acquarulo goal (from Nora Longway), 16:49; Scout Engstrom goal (from Madison Acquarulo), 16:49; Olivia Salerno goal (from Karly King), 16:49; Scout Engstrom goal (from Molly Zaffino), 16:49; Madison Acquarulo goal (from Scout Engstrom), 16:49; Molly Zaffino goal, 16:49; Lauren Kendrick goal, 16:49; Nora Longway goal, 16:49.

Girls volleyball

Whitney Tech 3, Bassick 0

Whitney Tech 25 25 25 Bassick 8 8 7

Whitney Tech (5-0-0): Megan Calderin 7 aces; Monique Richardson 7 kills.

Shelton 3, Sheehan 0