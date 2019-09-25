Milford, Connecticut -Tuesday, September 24, 2019: A cart holding a small dog is adorned with signs heralding the Lauralton Hall H.S. girls cross country team as the cross country teams of Lauralton Hall, Mercy H.S., Daniel Hand H.S., and Jonathan Law H.S. compete during a meet Tuesday at Eisenhower Park in Milford hosted by Jonathan Law H.S. less Milford, Connecticut -Tuesday, September 24, 2019: A cart holding a small dog is adorned with signs heralding the Lauralton Hall H.S. girls cross country team as the cross country teams of Lauralton Hall, Mercy ... more Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Tuesday’s schools roundup: Amity slips past Notre Dame-WH 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Myzel Cervera scored with 5 minutes left in regulation to help the Amity boys soccer team slip past Notre Dame-West Haven 2-1 Tuesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Woodbridge.

Arian Bobi had a goal and an assist for the Spartans. Nick Vitti scored for Notre Dame.

Wilbur Cross 2, Lyman Hall 0: Lucas Rondinella and Kevin Sian both scored for Wilbur Cross in an SCC victory at New Haven. James Palomeque saved seven shots to earn the shutout.

Hamden 4, Law 1: Kobe Gordan had two goals and two assists for Hamden in an SCC home win.

Guilford 5, Career/Hillhouse 0: Cal Stephens and Evan Lemon both scored twice for Guilford (3-0-1) in an SCC home win.

Girls soccer

West Haven 1, Sheehan 0: Freshman Julia Tsakonas scored with 10 seconds left in the game to win it for West Haven in an SCC home game.

Guilford 2, Foran 0: Lily Riccio and Moira Kellaher both scored for Guilford (4-0) in an SCC win at Milford.

Shelton 8, Lyman Hall 1: Haley Oko scored four goals for Shelton in an SCC victory at Wallingford. Caitlyn Giannini scored for Lyman Hall.

Field hockey

Shelton 5, Lyman Hall 4 (OT): Maeve Marks scored in overtime to give Shelton (2-1-1) the SCC win at Wallingford. Lyman Hall dropped to 2-1-1-1.

Sacred Heart Academy 2, Hamden 0: Morgan DeMattie and Mia Celentano both scored for Sacred Heart Academy in an SCC home win.

Girls cross country

Cheshire wins three: Sheehan’s Elisabeth Brown set the course record at Cheshire Park with a time of 20:39 to win the 3.1-mile race. Temmate Arianna Amodio finished second (21:33).

Olivia Ferraro placed third for Cheshire (21:34), which defeated Sheehan (25-33), Branford (19-42) and East Haven (15-48).