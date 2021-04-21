Tuesday’s roundup: Pearson, No. 5 Cheshire no-hit No. 4 East Haven; Brookfield outslugs New Milford

SOFTBALL
Cheshire 7, East Haven 0
Bri Pearson pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Cheshire softball team, which defeated East Haven 7-0 Tuesday in a matchup of top 10 teams from the Southern Connecticut Conference at Cheshire.
Pearson added two hits for the fifth-ranked Rams. Tori Heaphy took the loss for No. 4 East Haven.
|
East Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Cheshire
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
9
|
0
Batteries: East Haven—Tori Heaphy (2-1) and Gianna Fowler; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (6-0) and Trinadey Santiago
2B: C—Lurz, Pearson, Sweigard.
Team records: East Haven (3-1-0); Cheshire (6-0-0)
Comments: Pearson pitched a no hitter with 7 strikeouts for the win. Lurz, Pearson, Sweigard all added two hits for Cheshire.
Haddam-Killingworth 16, Valley Regional 3
|
Valley Regional
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
x
|
—
|
16
|
18
|
1
Batteries: Valley Regional—Anna Bendon (0-1) and S Pierce; Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine, Kaleigh Bodak (4, 3-0), Brooke Hickman (7) and Madison LaTouche
Team records: Valley Regional (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (4-0-0)
Comments: Bella Richwine hit for the cycle, scored 4 runs with 2 RBIs. Chey LaTouche had 3 hits, including a home run, scored 4 runs and had 4 RBIs. Ivy McNiel had 3 hits including a home run and 4 RBIs. Richwine was the winning pitcher now 3-0, HK is 5-0. Valley slips to 0-4.
O’Brien Tech 28, Wilcox Tech 7
|
O’Brien Tech
|
10
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
—
|
28
|
20
|
4
|
Wilcox Tech
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
7
|
7
|
7
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (3-0) and Krystal Blac; Wilcox Tech—Gonzales (0-1) and Rivera HR: OT—Hernandez (2).
Team records: O’Brien Tech (3-0-0); Wilcox Tech (0-1-0)
Comments: Amaya Hernandez had five hits, including two home runs, and seven RBIs. Stephanie Tamburrino had 3 hits and 4 RBIs and Lexi Strengowski had 2 hits and 2 RBIs for O’Brien Tech.
Trumbull 13, New Canaan 1
New Canaan 00010 — 1 3 1
Trumbull 722 02 — 13 15 2
T- 2-1 (2-0 FCIAC) NC 1-4
T- Mackenzie Bruggeman (W 2-1) and Cassi Barbato
NC- Hibbert and Flowers
T: Bruggeman struck out 6 and had two hits, including a HR and 2 RBIs. Barbato had three hits including a HR, a double and two RBIs. Lianna Weaver had 3 doubles and 3 RBIs. Jenna Duffy, Caroline Hall and Kiley Barbagallo had two hits a piece. Julia Telep hit an RBI double.
NC: K. Somma had a RBI single in the 4th.
Notre Dame-Fairfield 9, Weston 0
NDF 1 015 011 — 9 21 1
Weston 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Judy Tarczali (6-0) and Jocelyn Vargas; N. Satanovsky,and Santangelo
MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar had 4 hits including 2 home runs and a double and 4 RBIs.
Justina Holland had 4 hits. Monica Mojica had 3 hits and 3 RBIs. Judy Tarczali had 3 hits. Izzy Ingersol and Arianna Kedersha had 2 hits each and Tarczali stuck out 10 and allowed 2 hits for her 5th shutout
BASEBALL
Brookfield 16, New Milford 13
Zak Droukas hit a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning on the first pitch of the at-bat to lead Brookfield to its dramatic SWC win.
Brookfield was led by Jake Miceli, who went 5-for-5. Miceli doubled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fifth, doubled in the sixth, and tied the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.
|
New Milford
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
4 0
|
—
|
13
|
13
|
1
|
Brookfield
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
2 3
|
—
|
16
|
17
|
5
Brookfield — 2B: Martin (2), Miceli (2), Droukas, Mercing HR: Droukas, Miceli
New Milford — 2B: Arias (2), Williams, Muller, Romaniello 3B: Leclair HR: Muller
Sheehan 10, Foran 7
Anthony Romano hit a two-run home run for Sheehan in its SCC win at Milford. Michael Simonelli hit a grand slam and Trey Deitelbaum added a two-run homer for Foran.
|
Sheehan
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
10
|
11
|
0
|
Foran
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
7
|
4
Batteries: Foran—Zach Worzel, Brandon Payne (3, 0-2), Braden Tarczelli (7) and Kyle Zarnoch; Sheehan—Matt Moconyi, Todd Grammatico (3, 2-0) and Bill Gorry HR: F—Deetlebaum, Simonelli; S—Romano.
Team records: Foran (1-3-0); Sheehan (4-1-0)
Comments: Anthony Romano hit a two-run homerun for Sheehan. For Foran Michael Simonelli hit a grand slam and Trey Deitelbaum hit a two-run home run.
Coginchaug 8, Hale Ray 1
|
Hale Ray
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
Coginchaug
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
8
|
7
|
1
Batteries: Hale Ray—Aiden Clarke (1-1); Coginchaug—Alex Tawa (2-0), Conner Willett (6) and Mike GarofaloTeam records: Hale Ray (2-1-0); Coginchaug (4-0-0)
Comments: K. Pascarelli went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Coginchaug.
Platt Tech 18, Bullard-Havens 5
|
Platt Tech
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
4
|
0
|
Bullard-Havens
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
4
|
0
Batteries: Platt Tech—Cali Montanez (1-0), Bree Girard (5); Bullard Havens Tech—Anayia Araujp (5, 0-1)
Team records: Platt Tech (2-0-0); Bullard Havens Tech (0-1-0)
Comments: Callie Montanez struck out 10 and Jahsene Foster played great defense-Platt Tech
Bunnell 11, Immaculate 1
|
Immaculate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
Bunnell
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
11
|
11
|
2
Batteries: Immaculate—and Sara MacKinnon; Bunnell—Rane Morrissey (0-1) and Annalise Heiden 3B: I—Quish. HR: I—MacKinnon.
Comments: Sara MacKinnon went 2 for 4, including a solo home run, with an RBI and 2 runs, Audrey Quish went 2 for 3 with a triple and 3 runs and Gabby Yamoah went 3 for 3 to win her first varsity game for Immaculate.
Westhill 14 Ludlowe 2
Ludlowe 200 00 — 2 3 6
Westhill 254 3X — 14 9 0
Records: FL 1-2, 1-2 FCIAC; W – 2-3, 2-2 FCIAC. Batteries: FL – Matt Longo (L), Kevin Donahue (2), Kyle Carozza (3), Henry DiGennaro and Christian Smith; W – Kyle Kipp and Connor Sullivan. Highlights: W – Jake Benner with three home runs, a double and six RBI
Fairfield Prep 6, Shelton 2
Fairfield Prep 201 102 0 — 6 9 2
Shelton 000 002 0 — 2 4 2
Records: F- 3-1 S-2-2
Killingly 3, Plainfield 1
Jay Grzysiewicz led Killingly (4-0) over Plainfield (1-1), scattering four hits and striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Trevin Russ led the Killingly offense with a double, while Chris Jax and Nate Keefe each added hits. Collin Lanctot had 2 hits for Plainfield and threw a complete game.
Plainfield 000 000 1 — 1 5 0
Killingly 000 000 X — 3 3 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Cheshire 9, Shelton 7
Jack Davis scored three goals to lead Cheshire to its SCC win at Shelton. Jared Sedlock and Joey Thompson each scored twice for Shelton.
|
Cheshire (2-0-0)
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
9
|
Shelton (0-1-0)
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
7
Shots: Cheshire 22, Shelton 19
Cheshire (2-0-0)
Goals: Jack Davis 3, Benjamin Thompson 2, Max Manware 2, Aidan Larke, Ryan Grove. Assists: Max Manware. Saves: Connor Atwater 12.
Shelton (0-1-0)
Goals: Jared Sedlock 2, Reilly Brennan, Joey Thompson 2, Evan Azary, Gavin Rohlman. Assists: Jared Sedlock 2, Joey Thompson. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 10.
Sheehan 13, Jonathan Law 4
Justin Williams and Luke Rutkowski both scored three goals in Sheehan’s SCC win at Milford.
|
Sheehan (2-0-0)
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
13
|
Jonathan Law (0-3-0)
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
4
Shots: Sheehan 22, Jonathan Law 12
Sheehan (2-0-0)
Goals: James Stratton 4, Justin Williams 3, Luke Rutkowski 3, Garrett Harrison 2, Tanner Drobish. Assists: Justin Williams 2, Luke Rutkowski 2, Garrett Harrison 3. Saves: Jacob Shook 11.
Jonathan Law (0-3-0)
Goals: Kyle Kosh 2, Chirico. Saves: Sabo 11
Foran 15, Hamden 2
Jack Cushman scored five goals for Foran in its SCC victory at Milford.
|
Foran (2-2-0)
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
2
|
—
|
15
|
Hamden (0-1-0)
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
Shots: Foran 44, Hamden 10
Foran (2-2-0)
Goals: Connor Elson, Eli Gomes, Jack Cushman 5, Joey Honcz 3, Chris Adkins, Bryan Thompson 2, Matt Miller, Liam Young. Assists: Connor Elson, Christian Piscitelli 2, Joey Honcz, Chris Adkins, Matt Miller, Luca Ubaldi, Jack Pietrosanti. Saves: Simon Collette.
Hamden (0-1-0)
Goals: Todd Collins, Jack Gaffney. Assists: Collin Borque. Saves: Elias Hnini 13.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Guilford 17, Cheshire 10
Maddie Epke and Peyton Root scored four goals each for Guilford (5-0) in its SCC home win. Hannah Merritt scored a game-high five goals for the Rams (3-1).
|
Guilford (1-0-0)
|
9
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
Cheshire (2-1-0)
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10
Shots: Guilford 29, Cheshire 21
Hand 17, Branford 4
Kacie Wines had seven goals and three assists for Hand in its SCC win at Madison.
North Branford 16, Haddam-Killingworth 12
Braeden LeBeau, Gabby Gibilisco and Olivia Toto all scored four goa,ls for North Branford in its Shoreline Conference home win.
|
Haddam-Killingworth (0-3-0)
|
4
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
North Branford (2-1-0)
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
16
Shots: Haddam-Killingworth 21, North Branford 29
Haddam-Killingworth (0-3-0)
Goals: Sophie Gromala 4, Yumi Imai 3, Morgan Madore 2, Grace Cassidy 2, Carly Rettberg. Assists: Morgan Madore 3. Saves: Jordan O’Linn 10.
North Branford (2-1-0)
Goals: Braeden Lebeau 4, Gabby Gibilisco 4, Olivia Toto 4, Marissa Raffone, Grace Marra 2, Zoe Miller. Assists: Braeden Lebeau 5, Olivia Toto 2, Grace Marra, Zoe Miller. Saves: Sofia Votto 16.
Mercy 13, North Haven 2
|
Mercy (2-2-0)
|
5
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
13
|
North Haven (0-2-0)
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
Shots: Mercy 33, North Haven 5
Mercy (2-2-0)
Goals: Ava Arcesi 4, Kaylie Zemke, Mackenzie Kelley, Lily Schoonmaker 6, Catharine Harrison. Assists: Ava Arcesi 2, Maddy Carbone 2, Mackenzie Kelley, Lily Schoonmaker 2. Saves: Reilly Keegan 2.
North Haven (0-2-0)
Goals: Marcella Biceglia, JennaPine Pine. Assists: Riley Minns. Saves: Hannah Sommer 6.
Sacred Heart Academy 16, Foran 3
Records: Sacred Heart 3-0 Foran 2-1 Scoring: Sacred Heart – Erin Alexander 1g, Mia Celentano 3g, Jianna Cohrs 1g, Clare McCurley 1g, Emilee DeGrand 4g, Emma Kirk 1g, Lia Prato 1g, Alexa Guercia 3g, Charlotte Brown 1g. Samantha Lee 3g, Clare McCurley 2g, Alexa Guercia 1 g, ; Foran— Mallory Janik 1g, Mackenzie Posey 1g, Grace Foley 1g, Anna Byers 1a. Goalies: Sacred Heart (8 saves); Foran—Chloe Oliver (12 saves). Shots: Sacred Heart—27; Foran —11.
Stratford 14, Notre Dame-Fairfield 5
Stratford 9 5 — 14
Notre Dame 2 3 — 5
Records: Stratford (3-1), Notre Dame (0-4)
Scoring: S – Kassidy Murtha 4 goals, Gwyneth Estrella 4g, Edie Threshie 2g 1a, Jailyn Ballester 2g, Diana DeRosa 1g 1a, Amanda Ogrodowicz 1g, Elle Moshier 1a; ND – Veronica Rrapi 3g, Isabella Chimento 1g, Sheila Hagerty 1g, Nora Hagerty 1a
Goalies: S – Maura Conlan (11 saves); ND – Kaylee Daniele (13 saves)
Shots: S – 30; ND – 17
St. Joseph 21, Shelton 0
SJ Highlights: Isabelle Casucci 5G, 5A, 2DC; Maddigan Leifer 3G, 2A, 9DC; Autumn Murphy 3G, 2A; Casey Mayglothling 1G, 3A, 1DC; Mackenzie Trafecante 3G; Olivia Badeaux 2G, 1A; Meghan Hoynes 2G; Teagan Cavaliere 1G, 1A; Hannah Siljamaki 1G, 1A; Katie Miller 2A; Sydney Leifer 1A; Mallory Doyle 3DC; Sam Miller 1 Save
BOYS TENNIS
Foran 5, Career 2 (At Milford). Singles: Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Marcus Duff (Career), 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); Martin Duff (Career) def. Arush Puri (Foran), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Terry Giles (Career) def. Jared O’Sullivan (Foran), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Ryan Purviance (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career). Doubles: (in order).; Danny Abate and Danny Ruano (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career); Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career); Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career). Records: Foran 4-0; Career 0-2.
Guilford 7, Shelton 0. Singles: Walker Mulligan over Archit Bhargava 6-0,6-0; Dom Dadak over Suchaas Nadella 6-4,6-1; Ronan McDermott over Jack Parkes 6-1,6-1; Ethan DeAngelo over Jack Mackniak 6-1,6-0. Doubles: Patrick Zhang/Max Banning over Carson & Ben Rhodes 6-3,6-1; Sean Johnson/Luke Robbins over Adam Klein/Edward Granados 6-1,6-3; Ben Kellner/Nick Meeks over Ryan Ouloul/Jasper Southam 6-0,6-0.
Hand 7, Branford 0 (at Madison). Singles: Sebastain Lowey (DH) Def Josh Berdon 6-2 6-1 David Levchenko (DH) Def Matt Guadoso 6-2 6- Elliott Booth (DH). Def Will Mollow 6-0 6-0 Max Gulla (DH) Def Luke Baylis 6-1 6-0. Doubles: Reilly Vejar /Will DeCharbert (DH) Def Declan Ross/Alec Aceues Acasta 6-1 6-1; Will Fumax / Matt Vetter(DH)Def Justin Fatheree Arusha Sharma 6-2 6-0; John VonOstenbridge / Patrick Hennessey (DH) Def Mason Parras / Adam Albert 6-1 6-1.
Law 6, Sheehan 1 (At Wallingford). Singles: Dan Folloni (L) def. Avery Solan (S) 6-3, 6-0; Adarsh Senthilnatthan (L) def. Kalen Boman (S) 6-0, 6-0; John Womelsdorf (S) def. Sanskar Shan (L) 6-3, 6-4; Anish Sikhinam (L) def. Satvik Agnihotram (S) 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Julien Roy/ Brian Zirkel (L) def. Jadin Kapoor/ Matt Carboni (S) 6-4, 6-4; Pardhip Nair/ Angel Santiago (L) def. Conner Duffey/ Travis Karosi (S) 6-3, 6-3; Lucas Greifzu/ Marcelo Silva (L) def. Brennan Lagasse/ Vraj Patel (S) 6-4, 6-3, 10-5. Records: Law 3-0; Sheehan 3-1.
Staples 6, Wilton 1. Singles: Tighe Brunetti (S) def. Dylan Koziol 6-1, 6-2; Robbie Daus (S) def. Will Jarvie 6-1, 6-2; Brandon Felcher (S) def. Jackson Carbonier 6-1, 6-0; Akhil Vallabhajosula (WI) def. Alex Miller 6-1, 6-3; Doubles: Bradley Sheppard/Luke Brodsky (S) def. Sam Gioffr /Harry Beacraft 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Chiang/Lucas Haymes (S) def. Owen Dye /Pamir Canan 6-1, 6-0; Josh Suggs/Lucas Lieberman (S) def. Cooper Rogg/Aaron Leinberger 6-1, 6-3
Warde 7, Danbury 0. Singles: Petro Kuzmenok (W) def. Kier Fahsbender 6-0, 6-0; Jack Davis (W) def. Anjel Granados 6-0, 6-0; Jake Manley (W) def. Evan Melendez 6-1, 6-0; Enzo Giovanini (W) def. Will Sweeney 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Christian Ripke/Manny Montejo (W) def. Sam Justo/Helky Granados 6-2, 6-0; Jonah Rosenbaum/Jack Forza (W) def. Matt Yastremski/Georen Chirayil 6-3, 6-0; James Saloomey/Chase Markham (W) def. Kunal Shringarpure/Sharva Karthikeyan 6-0, 6-1
Westhill 5, Norwalk 2. Singles: Prem Dave (N) def. Arjan Aanand 6-1, 6-0; Danny Wachira (N) def. Vishal Nayack 6-4, 6-3; Isaac Malkin (WH) def. Michael Clarke 6-0, 6-0; Westhill won No. 4 singles by forfeit ; Doubles: Arjun Batra/Justin Belindker (WH) def. Zach Christinat/Timmy Neschis 6-1, 6-0; Rohit Jha/Gaurov Bonsal (WH) def. Robert Koteen/Ryan McElaney 6-0, 6-1; Greg Lebvedev/Aryan Donikena (WH) def. Jaylen Myles/Diego Barragan 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS TENNIS
Abbott Tech 5, Platt Tech 2 (at Danbury). Singles: Clara Garcia (HATS) def Brianna Aguilar (Platt ) 8-0; Katherine Patrick (Platt) def Sherry Zhumi (HATS) 8-4; Aylina Razeq (HATS) def. Kathryn Velazquez (Platt) 8-1; Siera Anderson (HATS) def. Kimberln Dulecruz (Platt) 8-0; Doubles: Valentina Talero/Guiliana Cuenca (HATS) def. Brianna Aguilar / Kimberln Dulecruz (Platt) 8-4; Kathryn Velazquez / Katherine Patrick def, Britney Vasquez / Zoe Ventura (HATS) 0-8; Saylor Modica / Ariana Granizo (HATS) – win by forfeit. Records: Abbott Tech (1-0); Platt Tech (0-2).
Greenwich 7, Trumbull 0. Singles: Ivanna Diez de Bonilla (G) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-2, 6-3; Kyra Dybas (G) def. Leilani Brown 6-2, 6-1; Malena Schraa (G) def. Libby Liggins 6-1, 6-0; Courteney Sheets (G) def. Madhu Krishna 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Abigail Shropshire/Julia Tamis (G) def. Ally Szabo/Retika Birje 6-0, 6-1; Kira Popa/Emily Weinstein (G) def. Haley Kudey/Catherine Proudfoot 7-5, 6-0; Sydney Floch/Madeline Minichetti (G) def. Anju Rajah/Teresa Joseph 6-1, 6-4
Guilford 5, Cheshire 2 (At Cheshire). Hannah Dietzko (G) def Asja Terabar (Ch) 6-1, 6-2; Emma Mullett (G) def Tarana Eldridge (Ch) 6-0, 7-6(4); Kallie Kagan (G) def Riley Baldoni (Ch) 6-1, 6-0; Molly Peterson (G) def Rachel Goldstein (CH) 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Kiera Stankewich/Veronica Zimmer (G) def EllieRockoff/Alyssa Behuniak (Ch) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Ari Desi/Anya Josef (Ch) def Claire Pringle/Kendall Mulligan (G) 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Hannah Brennan/Alyssa Behuniak (Ch) def Alexi Gipson/Gabby Kellner (G) 6-1, 6-1. Records: G 3-2, Ch 1-4.
Law 6, Shelton 1 (at Shelton). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. (S) Nell Komorowski, 6-0, 6-0; Jess Jayakar (S) def. (JL) Samantha Burns, 6-4, 6-4; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. (S) Emily Ahern, 6-1, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. (S) Emily Cacchilo, 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. (S) Sam McCook/Sophia Fede, 6-2, 6-3; Sophie Masselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. (S) Jasmine Rosetti/Rachel Morrow, 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gejac (L) def. (S) Sophia Fabian/Izzy Acervida, 6-0, 6-0. Records: Law 4-0, Shelton 1-1.
Ludlowe 4, St. Joseph 3. Singles: Hannah Haywood (SJ) def. Mae Kellerman 6-3, 6-1; Katelyn Heslin (SJ) def. Siya Bajaj 6-4, 6-1; McKenna Carroll (L) def. Devon Cavaliere 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Kate Alianiello (L) def. Chloe Mattison 6-4, 6-4; Doubles: Julia Pida/Gabby Price (L) def. Natalie Plavec/Nicole Plavec 6-1, 6-0; Jess Noce/Addison Chapman (SJ) def. Lauren Iannazzo/Colleen Cooke 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Katherine Rubinstein/Katie Torello (L) def. Keira Chapman/Grace Matthews 6-2, 6-0
Sheehan 5, Lyman Hall 2 (At Lyman Hall). Singles: Olivia Vegliante (LH) defeats Massa Yasgar (S), 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Riley Sullivan (LH) defeats Daytona Scherb (S), 6-4, 2-6, (10-8) ; Jordyn Allen (S) defeats Katie Madow (LH), 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Becky Falcone and Alondra Lopez (S) defeat Keertana Chagari and Abby French (LH), 6-1, 6-7 (6-10); Lexi Carim and Sydney Cuticelli (S) defeat Julie Fredrickson and Gianna Draghi (LH), 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (6-8), 6-7 (7-9); Halle Digioia and Emily Jasinski (S) defeat Rebecca Milewski and Kayla Dorvil (LH), 4-6, 4-6. Records: Sheehan (3-0); Lyman Hall (2-3).
BOYS GOLF
Barlow 206, Notre Dame-Fairfield 267 (At Redding CC, Par 36): ND- , Ryan Mollica 49, Aidan Garrity 67, Kai Rossetti 72, ; JB- Mitch Worthington 46, Eric Lucido 49, Teddy Blanchard 55, Colin Furrer 56,
Records: ND-Fairfield 0-1, Barlow 1-2
Cheshire 169, Guilford 182 (at The Farms CC). Medalist: AJ DePaolo (Cheshire) 38. Cheshire: Riley Brabant 41, Jack Brewster 43, Nick Fortunato 47. Guilford: Miquel Pearce 42, Peter Keanna 45, Leo Hergan 47, Shea Thibault 48. Records: G 1-1; C 2-0.
East Haven 181, Wilbur Cross 231 (At Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Ian Reynolds (EH) 43. East Haven: Ethan Roach 44, Mike Savo 45, Norah Rome 49; Cross: Antonio Bianco 52, Brady Gordon 59, Simon Median-Pinango 60, Kahsim Ryan 60. Records: EH 4-1; Cross 2-3.
Fairfield Prep 158, Shelton 168 (at Brooklawn CC, Par 36). Medalist: Will Huntington (FP), 38. Ffld. Prep: Mike Rothberg 39, Jack Gifford 40, Mark Valus 41. Shelton: Cam St. Pierre 39, Vinny Defeo 41, Kyle St. Pierre 44, Tyler Pearson 44. Records: S 1-1; FP 2-1.
Hamden Hall 185, Greenwich Country Day 248 (at New Haven CC). Medalist: Ben James (HH) 34. Hamden Hall: Jackson Roman 35, Sophia Sarrazin 38, Nolan Richards 39, Johnathan Harlukowicz 39.. GCDS: Ryan Goldenberg 44, Ryan Crawley 49, Tyler Rosolan 49, Teddy Smith 52, Corbin Coles 54. Records: Hamden Hall 4-0 (3-0 FAA), GCDS 0-1 (0-1 FAA).
Hand 150, Morgan 172 (at Clinton CC, front 9, white tees, par 36). Medalist: Matt Doyle (H), 31. Hand: Matt Gagliardi 38; Will Fitzgerald 40; Reece Scott 41. Morgan: Jason Cohen 39, Nick Schmidt 43, Drew Nye 45, Cole Crowley 45.
Masuk 172, Newtown 190 (at Whitney Farms, par 35). M- Alex Giugno 40; Brien Trimbach 42; Justin Carriero 43; Colin Abbott 47; John McIntyre 48. N – Jame Celentano 45; Alex Walton 47; Colin Luby 49
Carter Briggs 49; Jack Mailloux 49
New Canaan 156, Trumbull 189 (at Country Club of New Canaan, par 34) Trumbull: Grayson Chopskie 46, Charlie Krasinski 47, Jack Allen 48, John Derubeis 48, Hayden Provencal 54; New Canaan: Taylor Pinkernell 38, Marc DeGaetano 38, Jack Murphy 40, Joey Bucci 40, Sam Ives 41
Notre Dame-West Haven 176, Law 203 (at Orange Hills CC, par 35). Medalist: Jake Ivan-Pal (ND), 40; ND: Jon Bushka 43; Ryan Hayes 45; Andrew Buckholtz 48; Law: Dylan Soule 50; Jaden Archuleta 50; Anthony Difederico 51; Joe Mester 52. Records: Law 0-2; ND 3-0.
Sheehan 185, Branford 197 (at Pine Orchard CC). Medalist: Keegan Lalonde (B), 40; Sheehan: Anthony Defino 43; Billy Totz 45; Andrew Carey 48; Giada Izzo 49. Branford: Justin Acquarulo 51; Finn Thompson 52; Billy Linder 54. Records: S 2-0; B 1-1.
Valley Regional 216, Old Saybrook 220 (at Black Hall Club, par 35). Co-medalists: Kevin King (VR) and Garrett Brady (OS), 46. Valley Regional: Zack Figuenick 48; Jake Castellano 59; Tyler Ruel 63; Old Saybrook: Rylan Murphy 56; Drew Kulmann 56; Jacob Speed 62.
GIRLS GOLF
Cheshire 185, Lauralton Hall 213 (at Southington CC). Medalist: Mia Hidalgo (C), 41. Cheshire: Sydney Hidalgo 44, Sophia DelRosso 54, Isabella DelRosso 53, Mackenzie Corcoran 47. Lauralton: Bailey McGuigan 43, Ellie Wheeler 54, Izzy Thomas 50, Eva Dooher 66, Catherine Carolan 69,
Lauralton Hall: 206, Hand 229 (at Madison CC). Medalist: Bailey McGuigan, 43. Lauralton Hall: Ellie Wheeler, 48; Izzy Thomas, 49; Eva Dooher, 66; Catherine Carolan, 70; Zy Cox, 70. Hand: Isabella Lombardi, 54; Madeline Schneider, 57; Lucia Balzano, 59; Julia Dougherty, 59; Lila Sullivan, 61; Hannah Kidwell, 63.
Ludlowe 198, St. Joseph 217 (at Smith Richardson, par 36): L— Juliet Bucher 44 (Medalist), Catherine Wallace 48, Alexandra Boyce 49, Emily McCarthy 57 SJ— Jamie Andrade 46, Julia Kaye 55, Alyssa Moher 57, Marianna Weigel 59. Records: Ludlowe 1-0, St. Joseph 0-1
GIRLS TRACK
East Haven 82, North Haven 67 (at East Haven). 100 Meter Dash Finals 1, Francois, Kisha, East Haven, 12.74. 200 1, Francois, Kisha, East Haven, 26.82. 400: 1, Finch, Grace, North Haven, 1:09.15. 800: 1, Forbes, Ada, North Haven, 2:38.74. 1600: 1, Orosco, Payton, North Haven, 6:45.12. 3200: 1, Orosco, Payton, North Haven, 14:26.74. 100 Meter Hurdles: 1, Urban, Jessica, East Haven, 18.47. 300 Meter Hurdles: 1, D’Auria, Morgan, East Haven, 54.07. 4×100 Meter Relay 1, East Haven ‘A’ (Urban, Jessica , Francois, Kisha , Martin, Olivia , Mazzucco, Emily ), 53.97. 4×400 Meter Relay 1, North Haven ‘A’ (Forbes, Ada , Ford, Rebecca , Fappiano, Sofia , Finch, Grace ), 4:46.75. 4×800 Meter Relay 1, North Haven ‘A’ (Orosco, Payton , Mortali, Anna , Stanley, Taya , Kattis, Anna ), 12:26.79. High Jump 1, D’Auria, Morgan, East Haven, 4-06. Pole Vault 1, D’Auria, Morgan, East Haven, 7-06. Long Jump 1, Ball, Julia, North Haven, 13-01. Triple Jump 1, D’Auria, Morgan, East Haven, 34-08. Shot Put 1, Stettinger, Alice, East Haven, 29-04. Discus: 1, Stettinger, Alice, East Haven, 82-02. Javelin: 1, Stettinger, Alice, East Haven, 89-03.
Trumbull 124.5, Westhill 18.5 4 x 100 Relay, T (Neherissa Medwinter, Lucia Ferreira, Olivia McCrae, Mollie Smith), 53.4; 100 hurdles, T (Alyssa Andrews), 17.9; 100 meters, T (Abigail Leonzi), 13.1; 1600 meters, T (Kali Holden), 5:19; 400 meters T (Emily Miller), 1:08.6; 300 meter hurdles, T (Alyssa Andrews), 55.3; 800 meters, T (Evelyn Marchand), 2:27.3; 200 meters, T (Abigail Leonzi, Lucia Ferreira, Chloe Abellard), 29.2; 3200 meters, T (Kali Holden), 11:15.1; 4 x 400 relay, T (Kali Holden, Calyn Carbone, Ella Consla, Evelyn Marchand), 4:19.4; Javelin, T (Maya Marin), 96.4; Shot Put, T (Julia Marin), 22’9; Discus, W (Diane Ulaj), 74’8; High Jump , T (Mollie Smith), 4’4; Pole Vault, T (Brynn Spingola), 7’0; Long Jump, T (Mia Giblin), 13’0; Triple Jump, T (Sophia Bennett), 27’9
Records: T (1-0), W (0-1)
BOYS TRACK
North Haven 114, East Haven 40 (at East Haven). 100 Meter Dash 1, Amatruda, David, East Haven, 11.84. 200: 1, Amatruda, David, East Haven, 23.93. 400: 1, Rourke, Patrick, North Haven, 54.96. 800: 1, Howlett, Nicholas, North Haven, 2:19.79. 1600: 1, Neville, Tiernan, North Haven, 5:23.54. 3200: 1, Tong, Jason, North Haven, 11:47.26. 110 Meter Hurdles 1, Figueroa, Radames, East Haven, 16.38. 300 Meter Hurdles 1, Figueroa, Radames, East Haven, 46.17. 4×100 Meter Relay 1, North Haven ‘A’ (Ciaburro, Derek , Devillers, MJ , Franco, Luke , Pollard, Jack ), 48.68. 4×400 Meter Relay 1, North Haven ‘A’ (Crowley, Sam , Boyle, Nico , Armfield, Toray , Butler, Blake ), 3:57.56. 4×800 Meter Relay 1, North Haven ‘A’ (Barbiero, Aaron , Tong, Jason , Howlett, Nicholas , Neville, Tiernan ), 10:19.99. High Jump 1, Cargan, Cameron, North Haven, 5-00. Pole Vault 1, O’Connell, Mathew, North Haven, 8-06. Long Jump 1, Thomas, Daniel-Mark, North Haven, 17-09.75. Triple Jump 1, Patel, Dhruv, East Haven, 36-04. Shot Put 1, Anderson, Ethan, North Haven, 43-02.50. Discus 1, Vigliotto, Anthony, North Haven, 115-07. Javelin 1, Vigliotto, Anthony, North Haven, 126-03.
Trumbull 111, Westhill 39 4 x 800 Relay: W (Tucker Healy, Eiljah Roth, Andrew Hicks, Colin McLaughlin) 8:31; 4 x 100 Relay, T (Dante Valentino, Jeremy Merkin, Christian Sanders, Jack DiGiovanni), 45.8; 110 hurdles, T (Ryan Berkowitz), 19.8; 100 meters, T (Dante Valentino), 11.1; 1600 meters, W (Colin McLaughlin), 4:39.1; 400 meters T (Liam O’Keefe), 54.8; 300 meter hurdles, W (Jordan Garcia), 45.7; 800 meters, T (Joe Gregory), 2:09.8; 200 meters, W (David Moodie), 23.6; 3200 meters, T (Bronson Vo), 10:19.4; 4 x 400 relay, T (Joe Gregory, Freud-Williams Maignan, Liam O’Keefe, Elliott Miller), 3:38.6; Javelin, T (Dante Valentino), 105’3; Shot Put, T (Matt DeFlillipis), 35’10; Discus, T (Mike Prizio), 97’1; High Jump , T (Matt Catuccio), 6’0; Pole Vault, T (Jeremy Merkin), 9’6; Long Jump, T (Matt Catuccio), 19’8); Triple Jump, T (Elliot Miller), 36’9
Records: T (1-0), W (0-1)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Masuk 3, Cheshire 2 (at Cheshire). Game scores: Masuk 14-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-11. Stats: C—Tim Nugent had 29 assists, 4 aces and 3 digs, Thor Novicelli had10 kills and Shea Cronin had 12 digs and 6 aces. Records: M 2-1; C 1-2.