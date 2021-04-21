Tuesday’s roundup: Pearson, No. 5 Cheshire no-hit No. 4 East Haven; Brookfield outslugs New Milford

SOFTBALL

Cheshire 7, East Haven 0

Bri Pearson pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Cheshire softball team, which defeated East Haven 7-0 Tuesday in a matchup of top 10 teams from the Southern Connecticut Conference at Cheshire.

Pearson added two hits for the fifth-ranked Rams. Tori Heaphy took the loss for No. 4 East Haven.

East Haven 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2 Cheshire 2 0 0 3 2 0 x — 7 9 0 Batteries: East Haven—Tori Heaphy (2-1) and Gianna Fowler; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (6-0) and Trinadey Santiago 2B: C—Lurz, Pearson, Sweigard. Team records: East Haven (3-1-0); Cheshire (6-0-0) Comments: Pearson pitched a no hitter with 7 strikeouts for the win. Lurz, Pearson, Sweigard all added two hits for Cheshire. Haddam-Killingworth 16, Valley Regional 3 Valley Regional 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 3 Haddam-Killingworth 4 3 0 3 0 6 x — 16 18 1 Batteries: Valley Regional—Anna Bendon (0-1) and S Pierce; Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine, Kaleigh Bodak (4, 3-0), Brooke Hickman (7) and Madison LaTouche Team records: Valley Regional (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (4-0-0) Comments: Bella Richwine hit for the cycle, scored 4 runs with 2 RBIs. Chey LaTouche had 3 hits, including a home run, scored 4 runs and had 4 RBIs. Ivy McNiel had 3 hits including a home run and 4 RBIs. Richwine was the winning pitcher now 3-0, HK is 5-0. Valley slips to 0-4. O’Brien Tech 28, Wilcox Tech 7 O’Brien Tech 10 7 2 6 3 — 28 20 4 Wilcox Tech 0 0 0 3 4 — 7 7 7 Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (3-0) and Krystal Blac; Wilcox Tech—Gonzales (0-1) and Rivera HR: OT—Hernandez (2). Team records: O’Brien Tech (3-0-0); Wilcox Tech (0-1-0) Comments: Amaya Hernandez had five hits, including two home runs, and seven RBIs. Stephanie Tamburrino had 3 hits and 4 RBIs and Lexi Strengowski had 2 hits and 2 RBIs for O’Brien Tech. Trumbull 13, New Canaan 1 New Canaan 00010 — 1 3 1

Trumbull 722 02 — 13 15 2 T- 2-1 (2-0 FCIAC) NC 1-4

T- Mackenzie Bruggeman (W 2-1) and Cassi Barbato

NC- Hibbert and Flowers T: Bruggeman struck out 6 and had two hits, including a HR and 2 RBIs. Barbato had three hits including a HR, a double and two RBIs. Lianna Weaver had 3 doubles and 3 RBIs. Jenna Duffy, Caroline Hall and Kiley Barbagallo had two hits a piece. Julia Telep hit an RBI double.

NC: K. Somma had a RBI single in the 4th. Notre Dame-Fairfield 9, Weston 0 NDF 1 015 011 — 9 21 1

Weston 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

Judy Tarczali (6-0) and Jocelyn Vargas; N. Satanovsky,and Santangelo MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar had 4 hits including 2 home runs and a double and 4 RBIs.

Justina Holland had 4 hits. Monica Mojica had 3 hits and 3 RBIs. Judy Tarczali had 3 hits. Izzy Ingersol and Arianna Kedersha had 2 hits each and Tarczali stuck out 10 and allowed 2 hits for her 5th shutout

BASEBALL

Brookfield 16, New Milford 13

Zak Droukas hit a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning on the first pitch of the at-bat to lead Brookfield to its dramatic SWC win.

Brookfield was led by Jake Miceli, who went 5-for-5. Miceli doubled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fifth, doubled in the sixth, and tied the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

New Milford 3 0 0 0 5 1 4 0 — 13 13 1 Brookfield 1 2 1 0 0 7 2 3 — 16 17 5

Brookfield — 2B: Martin (2), Miceli (2), Droukas, Mercing HR: Droukas, Miceli

New Milford — 2B: Arias (2), Williams, Muller, Romaniello 3B: Leclair HR: Muller

Sheehan 10, Foran 7

Anthony Romano hit a two-run home run for Sheehan in its SCC win at Milford. Michael Simonelli hit a grand slam and Trey Deitelbaum added a two-run homer for Foran.

Sheehan 1 3 0 2 2 1 1 — 10 11 0 Foran 0 6 0 1 0 0 0 — 7 7 4 Batteries: Foran—Zach Worzel, Brandon Payne (3, 0-2), Braden Tarczelli (7) and Kyle Zarnoch; Sheehan—Matt Moconyi, Todd Grammatico (3, 2-0) and Bill Gorry HR: F—Deetlebaum, Simonelli; S—Romano. Team records: Foran (1-3-0); Sheehan (4-1-0) Comments: Anthony Romano hit a two-run homerun for Sheehan. For Foran Michael Simonelli hit a grand slam and Trey Deitelbaum hit a two-run home run. Coginchaug 8, Hale Ray 1 Hale Ray 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 6 Coginchaug 3 0 2 0 0 3 x — 8 7 1 Batteries: Hale Ray—Aiden Clarke (1-1); Coginchaug—Alex Tawa (2-0), Conner Willett (6) and Mike Garofalo Team records: Hale Ray (2-1-0); Coginchaug (4-0-0) Comments: K. Pascarelli went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Coginchaug. Platt Tech 18, Bullard-Havens 5 Platt Tech 5 2 4 7 0 — 18 4 0 Bullard-Havens 1 0 2 0 2 — 5 4 0 Batteries: Platt Tech—Cali Montanez (1-0), Bree Girard (5); Bullard Havens Tech—Anayia Araujp (5, 0-1) Team records: Platt Tech (2-0-0); Bullard Havens Tech (0-1-0) Comments: Callie Montanez struck out 10 and Jahsene Foster played great defense-Platt Tech Bunnell 11, Immaculate 1 Immaculate 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 2 7 Bunnell 2 0 3 0 5 1 x — 11 11 2 Batteries: Immaculate—and Sara MacKinnon; Bunnell—Rane Morrissey (0-1) and Annalise Heiden 3B: I—Quish. HR: I—MacKinnon. Comments: Sara MacKinnon went 2 for 4, including a solo home run, with an RBI and 2 runs, Audrey Quish went 2 for 3 with a triple and 3 runs and Gabby Yamoah went 3 for 3 to win her first varsity game for Immaculate. Westhill 14 Ludlowe 2 Ludlowe 200 00 — 2 3 6 Westhill 254 3X — 14 9 0 Records: FL 1-2, 1-2 FCIAC; W – 2-3, 2-2 FCIAC. Batteries: FL – Matt Longo (L), Kevin Donahue (2), Kyle Carozza (3), Henry DiGennaro and Christian Smith; W – Kyle Kipp and Connor Sullivan. Highlights: W – Jake Benner with three home runs, a double and six RBI Fairfield Prep 6, Shelton 2 Fairfield Prep 201 102 0 — 6 9 2

Shelton 000 002 0 — 2 4 2 Records: F- 3-1 S-2-2 Killingly 3, Plainfield 1 Jay Grzysiewicz led Killingly (4-0) over Plainfield (1-1), scattering four hits and striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Trevin Russ led the Killingly offense with a double, while Chris Jax and Nate Keefe each added hits. Collin Lanctot had 2 hits for Plainfield and threw a complete game. Plainfield 000 000 1 — 1 5 0 Killingly 000 000 X — 3 3 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Cheshire 9, Shelton 7

Jack Davis scored three goals to lead Cheshire to its SCC win at Shelton. Jared Sedlock and Joey Thompson each scored twice for Shelton.

Cheshire (2-0-0) 2 3 2 2 — 9 Shelton (0-1-0) 0 0 3 4 — 7 Shots: Cheshire 22, Shelton 19 Cheshire (2-0-0) Goals: Jack Davis 3, Benjamin Thompson 2, Max Manware 2, Aidan Larke, Ryan Grove. Assists: Max Manware. Saves: Connor Atwater 12. Shelton (0-1-0) Goals: Jared Sedlock 2, Reilly Brennan, Joey Thompson 2, Evan Azary, Gavin Rohlman. Assists: Jared Sedlock 2, Joey Thompson. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 10.

Sheehan 13, Jonathan Law 4 Justin Williams and Luke Rutkowski both scored three goals in Sheehan’s SCC win at Milford. Sheehan (2-0-0) 3 5 2 3 — 13 Jonathan Law (0-3-0) 2 0 1 1 — 4 Shots: Sheehan 22, Jonathan Law 12 Sheehan (2-0-0) Goals: James Stratton 4, Justin Williams 3, Luke Rutkowski 3, Garrett Harrison 2, Tanner Drobish. Assists: Justin Williams 2, Luke Rutkowski 2, Garrett Harrison 3. Saves: Jacob Shook 11. Jonathan Law (0-3-0) Goals: Kyle Kosh 2, Chirico. Saves: Sabo 11 Foran 15, Hamden 2 Jack Cushman scored five goals for Foran in its SCC victory at Milford. Foran (2-2-0) 3 5 5 2 — 15 Hamden (0-1-0) 0 0 1 1 — 2 Shots: Foran 44, Hamden 10 Foran (2-2-0) Goals: Connor Elson, Eli Gomes, Jack Cushman 5, Joey Honcz 3, Chris Adkins, Bryan Thompson 2, Matt Miller, Liam Young. Assists: Connor Elson, Christian Piscitelli 2, Joey Honcz, Chris Adkins, Matt Miller, Luca Ubaldi, Jack Pietrosanti. Saves: Simon Collette. Hamden (0-1-0) Goals: Todd Collins, Jack Gaffney. Assists: Collin Borque. Saves: Elias Hnini 13.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Guilford 17, Cheshire 10

Maddie Epke and Peyton Root scored four goals each for Guilford (5-0) in its SCC home win. Hannah Merritt scored a game-high five goals for the Rams (3-1).

Guilford (1-0-0) 9 8 0 0 — 17 Cheshire (2-1-0) 5 5 0 0 — 10 Shots: Guilford 29, Cheshire 21

Hand 17, Branford 4

Kacie Wines had seven goals and three assists for Hand in its SCC win at Madison.

North Branford 16, Haddam-Killingworth 12

Braeden LeBeau, Gabby Gibilisco and Olivia Toto all scored four goa,ls for North Branford in its Shoreline Conference home win.