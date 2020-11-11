Tuesday’s roundup: Noth Branford wins Shoreline Conference field hockey title

FIELD HOCKEY

North Branford 2, Old Saybrook 0

Congratulations to the North Branford Field Hockey Team on their 2-0 win over Old Saybrook for the SLC Field Hockey Championship tonight #SLCTournament #ctfh #SLCChampions pic.twitter.com/HQytcRprq0 — Shoreline Athletic Conference (@_SLC_Athletics) November 11, 2020

Olivia Toto and Sophia Anastasio both scored in the second half to lead the top-seeded North Branford field hockey team to the Shoreline Conference championship over No. 2 seed Old Saybrook Tuesday at home.

Kelli Jacobson assisted on Toto’s goal for the Thunderbirds. Sofia Votto made three saves to earn the shutout. Kate Molesky made seven saves for Old Saybrook.

Old Saybrook 0 0 — 0 North Branford (7-0-0) 0 2 — 2

Goals: North Branford — Olivia Toto goal (from Kelli Jacobson), 3:17; Sophia Anastasio goal, 5:32.

GIRLS SOCCER

Shelton 1, Law 0

Isabella Tellez scored in the 74th minute to lift top-seeded Shelton over No. 4 Law in a Southern Connecticut Conference Division A semifinal at home.

Liz Porto assisted on the goal for Shelton (9-1-1). Julia Pulley made six saves to earn the shutout. Sabrina Lawless saved 10 shots for Law.

Jonathan Law (0-6-0) 0 0 — 0 Shelton (9-1-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Shelton — Isabella Tellez goal (from Elizabeth Porto), 74:00. Haddam-Killingworth 6, Cromwell 1 Cromwell 1 0 — 1 H-K (7-2-0) 4 2 — 6 Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Maggie Singer goal, 38:43; Hadley Commerford goal (from Kaitlyn Parri), 33:01; Caroline Conte penalty kick, 18:09; Julia Favalora goal (from Maggie Singer), 9:21; Maggie Singer goal (from Morgan Madore), 33:27; Hadley Commerford goal (from Morgan Madore). Cromwell — Cameryn Hickey goal, 37:34.

BOYS SOCCER

Guilford 9, East Haven 0

Anthony Ippolito had two goals and an assist for No. 2 Guilford in a SCC Division B semifinal at home.

Will Rice added a goal and an assist for Guilford, which will face top seed Hand in Thursday’s final at the Surf Club in Madison.