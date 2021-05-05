Tuesday’s roundup: North Haven avenges earlier loss to Branford

BASEBALL
North Haven 10, Branford 7
Sam Russo and Steven Vincent both had two hits and Jason Mazzaro went the distance to earn the win for the North Haven baseball team Tuesday in an SCC game at North Haven.
Dan Farricelli went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Branford.
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
10
|
0
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
–
|
—
|
10
|
10
|
3
Batteries: Branford—Dan Farricielli, Jack Van Gelder, Colin McNeil (4, 0-1) and Ethan Covello (6); North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (7, 3-0) and Tyler Harger (7)
2B: B—Russo. 3B: B—Smith.
Team records: Branford (2-4-0); North Haven (4-4-0)
Foran 11, Shelton 0 (5)
Trey Deitelbaum tossed a five-inning no-hitter for Foran in an SCC win Monday night at Shelton.
Brandon Payne was 3-for-3 with five RBIs and Michael Simonelli hit a three-run home run for Foran.
|
Foran
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
10
|
1
|
Shelton
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
0
HR: F—Simonell.
Team records: Foran (2-6-0)
Comments: F—Brandon Payne was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 5 RBI. Trey Deitelbaum allowed no hits over 5 innings. HR- Michael Simonelli (2) a three run home run
Killingly 19, Griswold 0
Killingly 0-6-6-0-7 – 19-15-0
Griswold 0-0-0-0-0 – 0-1-2
Tate Larrow opened the scoring with a 2-run single in the second inning and Killingly improved to 11-0. Bo Yaworski had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s including a double to lead Killingly at the plate. Chris Jax, Nate Keefe, and Justin Baker all added RBI doubles as well! Brady Waterman added 2 hits. Jay Grzysiewicz got the win, allowing only 1 hit and striking out 7 batters. Brandon Baker closed it out with a 1-2-3 inning
SOFTBALL
Masuk 13, Brookfield 0
BROOKFIELD 000 000 X – 0 1 2
MASUK 011 164 X —13 17 0
Records: Brookfield 5-6, Masuk 11-0. Batteries: B—Alyssa Conrad (L), Jillian Mitchell, and Abby Luizzi M—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Alyssa Conrad 1, Jillian Mitchell 2, Kathryn Gallant13 Highlights: MASUK-Casey Halliday went 4-for-4 with 3 singles and a double. Katie Welch went 3-for-5 with 3 singles and a RBI. Kathryn Gallant went 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and an RBI. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-4 with a double, a homerun, and 4 RBIs. Julia Boyle had a single, a triple, and 3 RBIs. Emma West-Testo had a single and a double. Jacie Hall and Kara Traggianese each had singles. BROOKFIELD-Alyssa Conrad had a single.
Lyman Hall 4, West Haven 3
Emily Chase’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lyman Hall the SCC win at Wallingford.
Alex Tenero added an RBI single for the Trojans. Mia Rubirosa tripled for West Haven.
|
West Haven
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
Lyman Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
1
Batteries: West Haven—Mia Rubirosa and Holly Waibel; Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero and Gianna Scoppette 3B: WH—Rubirosa; LH—Chordas.
Team records: West Haven (2-4-0); Lyman Hall (3-4-0)
Foran 11, Wilbur Cross 4
Kendall LaMorte and Mary Rodrigues both went 2-for-4 for Foran in an SCC game at Milford.
|
Wilbur Cross
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
4
|
Foran
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
11
|
11
|
1
Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (6-1)
2B: F—LaMorte (2), Rodrigues (2).
Team records: Wilbur Cross (2-4-0); Foran (6-2-0)
East Haven 20, Lauralton Hall 0
|
Lauralton Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
East Haven
|
7
|
3
|
6
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
20
|
16
|
1
Batteries: Lauralton Hall—C. Furnari (0-1); East Haven—Tori Heaphy (4-1) HR: EH—Cordova, Fowler, Rosario.
Team records: East Haven (7-1-0)
Comments: Tori Heaphy struck out 12 for East Haven.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cheshire 20, North Haven 7
Charle Kurtz and Jason Raba combined for 11 goals for Cheshire in an SCC win at North Haven.
|Cheshire
|6
|5
|2
|7
|—
|20
|North Haven
|2
|1
|3
|1
|—
|7
Trumbull 11, Shelton 5
Shea Grant and Tyler Hobbs each scored three goals for Trumbull in a non-conference win at Shelton. Reilly Brennan and Joey Thompson both scored twice for Shelton.
|
Trumbull
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
11
|
Shelton
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
5
Shots: Trumbull 23, Shelton 13
Trumbull
Goals: Julian Kammerman, Shea Grant 3, Tyler Hobbs 3, Patrick Spychala 2, Ethan Hughes, Billy Colbert. Assists: Julian Kammerman 2, Shea Grant 4. Saves: Jason Rubenstein 6, Jake Kaplan 3.
Shelton
Goals: Reilly Brennan 2, Joey Thompson 2, Evan Azary. Assists: Jared Sedlock 3. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Amity 14, Sacred Heart Academy 6
Bailey McNamara and Lauren Ronai both scored three goals apiece for Amity in an SCC game at Woobridge. Mia Celentano scored three goals for Sacred Heart Academy.
|
Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0)
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
Amity (4-1-0)
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
14
Shots: Sacred Heart Academy 13, Amity 31
Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0)
Goals: Mia Celentano 3, Emma Kirck.
Amity (4-1-0)
Goals: Natalie Huber, Lauren Ronai 3, Skylar Burzynski 2, Dylan Lyons 2, Liv Zalinski 2, Meghan Smith, Bailey McNamara 3. Saves: Payton Rahn 13.
Cheshire 17, Branford 3
Raegan Bailey scored four goals and Taylor Warburton and Ava Harris each added three goals for Cheshire in an SCC win at Branford. Ava Ferrie scored twice for Branford.
|
Cheshire (7-2-0)
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
Branford
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
Shots: Cheshire 30, Branford 14
Cheshire (7-2-0)
Goals: Taylor Warburton 3, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt 2, Ava Harris 3, Tori Santi, Ava Matikowski, Lauren Samela, Hailey Beling, Raegan Bailey 4. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Alex Lucas 3, Ava Harris, Tori Santi, Lauren Samela, Raegan Bailey. Saves: Audrey Bronson 9.
Branford
Goals: Isla Lionetti, Ava Ferrie 2. Saves: Ellena Galdenzi 8.
Guilford 20, Mercy 3
Payton Root and Hannah Tillier combined for nine goals for Guilford (8-1) in an SCC home win. Ava Arcesi scored twice for Mercy (2-7).
|
Mercy (2-6-0)
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Guilford
|
14
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
20
Shots: Mercy 6, Guilford 24
Mercy (2-6-0)
Goals: Ava Arcesi 2, Kylie Fordyce. Saves: Reilly Keegan 4.
Guilford
Goals: Maddie Epke, Peyton Root 5, Hannah Tillier 4, Taylor Farace 2, Ella Clarke 2, Kat Bassegio, Caroline Kane, Paige Crowley, Emma Appleman, MJ Santa Barbara, Lorelie King. Saves: Sydney Widlitz 2.
BOYS TENNIS
East Haven 5, Foran 2
(At East Haven). Singles: Nico Esposito (F) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-1, 6-0; Arush Puri (F) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-1, 6-2; Mat Divito (EH) def. Jared O’Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Oliver Kabel (EH) def. Ryan Purviance 3-6, 6-3, 6-0; Doubles: Matt Battaglino & Oliver Gonzalez (EH) def. Danny Abate & Danny Ruano 6-3, 6-2; Devon Lopez & Minh Trinh (EH) def. Kevin Huang & Keith Pokornowski 6-4, 6-3; Dom Montouri & Justin Donnelly (EH) def. Josh Cummings & Steve Mingrone 6-4, 6-2. Records: Foran 7-3, East Haven 5-5.
Lyman Hall 4, West Haven 3
(At West Haven). Singles: Jackson Mailhot (LH) def. Punar Garani (WH) 6-1, 6-2. Brady Campbell (LH) def. Benjamin Sager (WH) 6-0, 6-2. Alex Zeleya (LH) def. Abdel Mohamednoor (WH) 6-2, 6-1. Anshu Patel (LH) def. Hayat Khan (WH) 7-5, 6-4.. Doubles: Murtaza Ahmad and Ahmed Mohamednour (WH) won by forfeit; Chris Leum and Robert Vets (WH) won by forfeit; Valentin Diaz and Yousef Mohamded (WH) won by forfeit. Records: Lyman Hall 4-4-1; West Haven 0-8.
Portland 5, Morgan 2
Singles: JOE MORSE (M) DEF. CODY DAGGETT (P) 6-2, 6-0; STEVEN KISNER (M) DEF. BRANDON MASAL (P) 6-2, 6-2; BRADY TELERICO (P) DEF. NICHOLAS BAUSCH (M) 6-4, 6-0; EAMON PINEDA (P) DEF. PAGE GUPTILL (M) 6-0, 6-0; BEN MCGREW (P) DEF. DAMIAN SEVIER (M) 6-2, 7-5. DOUBLES: TREVOR TEWKSBURY / NICK D’ANGELO (P) DEF. DARREN ABBOTT / RYAN MANSFIELD (M) 6-4, 6-4; NOAH CHARPENTIER / CAIDEN HETTRICK-RIVERA (P) DEF. RYDER WATSON / SOZON ALBANIS (M) 6-1, 6-1
Sheehan 6, Career 1
(At Wallingford) Match 1: Singles: Avery Solan (S) def. Marcus Duff (C) 8-3; Martin Duff (C) def. Kalen Boman 8-3; John Womelsdorf (S) def. Terry Giles 8-5; Satvik Agnihotram wn by forfeit . Doubles: Jadin Kapoor/ Matt Carboni (S) def. Osiana Brown/ Sarn Padilla 8-1; Conner Duffey/Vrak Patel (S) won by forfeit; Brennan Lagasse/ Ryan Lagasse(S) won by forfeit.
Sheehan 5 Career 2
(at Wallingford), Match 2: Singles: Marcus Duff (C) def. Kalen Boman (S) 8-3; Satvik Agnihotram (S) def. Sarn Padilla 8-2; Connor Duffey (S) def. Osiana Brown (C) 8-5. Doubles: Martin Duff/Terry Giles (C) def. Jadin Kapoor/ Matt Carboni (S) 8-1; Vraj Patel/Brennan Lagasse (S) won by forfeit; Ryan Lagasse/Triston Bonilla won by forfeit. Record: Sheehan 10-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Branford 5, Lyman Hall 2
(At Wallingford). Singles: Shae Lepre (B) defeats Olivia Vegliante (LH), 6-4, 6-0; Leila Omeragi (B) defeats Riley Sullivan (LH), 6-0, 6-0; Evelyn Mollow (B) defeats Katie Madow (LH), 6-0, 6-0; Nuala Paudyal (B) defeats Sophia Donath (LH), 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Celina Shrestha and Zaide Schlesinger (B), 6-0, 6-0; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Nunu Smith and Lila Wasiolek (B), 6-1, 6-0; Hanna Bloomquist and Scout Engstrom (B) defeat Emilie Weir and Emma Jacobs (LH), 6-2, 6-3. Records: Branford 7-3; Lyman Hall 6-5.
North Haven 7, Mercy 0
(At North Haven). Singles: Ally Vollero (NH) def. Lila Cerritelli (M), 6-1, 6-1; Taylor Morris (NH) def Tin Yan (M) 6-0, 6-2; Risa Tobin (NH) def. Helen Yang (M) 6-0, 6-1; Chandler Morris (NH) def Maggie McCormack (M),6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Megan Kell/Nadia Kavgaci (NH) def Kat Antico/Harper Carlson (M), 6-2, 6-4; Kaitlin Ha/Sophia Delvecchio (NH) def Emily Pulvirenti/Sophia Seymour (M), 6-1, 6-1; Zeena Mohamed/Noelle Carmody (NH) def Ava Cedillo/Milana Koji (M) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8. Records: North Haven 6-3; Mercy 2-7.
BOYS GOLF
Barlow 184, Weston 185
(At Redding CC, PAR 36): W – Sam Landesman 43, Mitch Patel 45, Tommy Hurst 48, Michael Lagana 49, ; JB- Eric Lucido 40, Mitch Worthington 43, Teddy Blanchard 48, Colin Furrer 53,
Records: Weston 4-3, BARLOW 4-5
Branford def. Lyman Hall
(at Pine Orchard CC). Medalist: Keegan Lalonde (B), 38. Branford: Justin Acquarulo, 39; Billy Linder, 42; Colin Deane, 44; Finn Thompson, 46. Lyman hall: Braden Kawalik, 46.
Cheshire 166, Hamden 206
(at The Farms CC, Par 36). Medalist – AJ DePaolo (C), 36. Cheshire: Nick Fortunato 41, Chris Scaffone 43, Riley Brabant 46. Hamden: Ryan Shane 48, John Ganucheau 52, Kellen Sargolini 52, Bode Becker 54.
Coginchaug 172, Old Saybrook 193
(at Fenwick GC). Medalist: Colin Murphy (C), 38. Coginchaug: Aaron Fella 43, Jason Penney 44, RJ Albanese 48. Old Saybrook: Garrett Brady 45, Drew Kulmann 46, Jacob Speed 51, Joe Sinibaldo 51.
Foran 191, Career 248
(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Luke Thomas (F), 45. Foran: Mia Coppola 49, Miles O’Sullivan 43, Maguire Casey 54. Career: Jostin Malaret 50, Jim Lopez 65, Jimmy Ramirez 65, Mariano Burgos 68.
North Branford 191, Valley Regional 245
(at Indian Springs CC). Medalist: Dakota Cooper (NB), 43. North Branford: Jack O’Brien 47, Jalen Rossicone 50, Ryan Monde 51, Blake Pearson 56. Valley: Zack Figuenick 60, Jake Castellano 64, Tyler Buel 60, Gavin Filacchione 61, Kyle Montecalvo 75.
Notre Dame-West Haven 160, Xavier 180
(at Portland GC). Co-medalists: Jake Ivan-Paul (ND) and Jon Bushka (ND), 38. Notre Dame: Jake Ivan-Paul 38, Jon Bushka 38, Nick Richetti 42, Will Giaquinto 42; Xavier: Chris Drisdelle 42, John Carrozzella 45, Trevor Rohrbacher 45, John Thompson 48. Records: Notre Dame 6-2; Xavier 1-5.
Shelton 155, Law 187
(at Orange Hills CC par 35). Medalist: Kyle St.Pierre (S), 36; Shelton: Cameron St. Pierre 38; Vin DeFeo 40; Tyler Pearson 41. Law: Anthony DiFederico 46, Jaden Archuleta 46, Dylan Soule 45, Joe Mester 50.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Joseph 192, Fairfield Ludlowe 198
Masuk 210 Stratford 278
(at Mill River Country Club, Par 35) Masuk: Sophia Heinrich 56, Izzy Roy 56, Carrie Wittenauer 48, Kate Wittenauer 52, Lauren Breyan 54, Lauren Rosati 60. Stratford: Lauren Ogrodowicz 48, Kelsey Welsh 73, Natalie Melo 74, Amira Agabere 83
Fairfield Warde 188, Danbury 229
(At H. Smith Richardson, par 36): W-Riley Guarino 46 Norah Anderson 46 Sidney Falterer 47 Rachel Shepherd 49 D-Kayla Creegan 51 Brianna Creegan 53 Alexa Delaney 58 Harley Hodge 67. Records: Warde 1-3, Danbury 0-3
Ridgefield 214, Darien 218
(At Country Club of Darien, Par 36) Darien: * Jasmine Shtufah 49, Emily Fischer 61, Kendall O’Hoppe 54, Aubrey Moore 54. Ridgefield: Avery Simonea 54, Julia Knick 52, Maddie Wilson 50, Hersha Chauhan 58
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Amity 3, Xavier 0
(at Woodbridge). Game scores: Amity 25-18, 25-21, 25-15. Records: A 5-6; X 1-4. Stats: Amity: Theodore Zaharewicz had 16 kills and three blocks and Koray Mursalugo had 20 assists.
Masuk 3, Shelton 2
Game scores: Masuk 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8. Stats; Shelton: Rob Quevedo 8 kills and 8 digs, Brandon Acervida 30 digs and Jack Gangi 11 kills and 7 blocks.
BOYS TRACK
North Haven 83, Notre Dame-West Haven 67
(at North Haven). 4 x 800m- North Haven (Aaron Barbiero, Luke Nugent, Nick Howlett, Patrick Roarke) 9:01.5; 4 x 100m- North Haven (MJDevillers, Danny Thomas, Toray Smart, Toray Armfield) 46.4; 110mh- Matt Crispi NH 18.0 100m-Elijah Blocker ND 11.1 Jav-Mason Melchiore 152-9; 1600m-Jacob Carson ND 4:48.3 LJ-Armfield NH 20-10 400m- Jack Pollard NH Garret Jones ND 54.0; Shot- Ethan Anderson NH 43-10; 300mh-Crispi NH 47.1 800m- Erik Kuselias ND 2:05.8; 200- Blocker ND 23.6 Disc-Anthony Vigliotto NH 116-11; TJ- Garret Jones ND 36-11.5; PV-Max Bothwell ND 10-0 3200m-Gordon Drew ND 11:03.5; 4x400m- North Haven (Roarke, Devillers, Howlett, Pollard) 3:43.3; HJ-Dan Paletta ND 5-6. Records: North Haven 5-1; Norte Dame 3-1.
Trumbull 139, Stamford 7
4 x 800 Relay: T (Jackson Gilman, Mohammed Abunar, Braden Fruin, Ryan Klaiber) 11:04.4; 4 x 100 Relay, T (William Carroll, Zach Volante, Micahel Cross, Aaron Roth), 52.9; 110 hurdles, T (Ryan Berkowitz), 19.2; 100 meters, T (Paul Visconti), 11.6; 1600 meters, T (Elliott Bello), 4:47; 400 meters T (Liam O’Keefe), 52.7; 300 meter hurdles, T (Ryan Berkowitz), 45.9; 800 meters, T (Joe Gregory), 2:11.8; 200 meters, T (Victor Moreira), 24.7; 3200 meters, T (Bronson Vo), 11:25.4; 4 x 400 relay, T (Victor Moreira, Liam O’Keefe, Freud-Williams Maignan, Aaron Roth), 4:40.8; Javelin, T (Dante Valentino), 102’11; Shot Put, S (Gregory Perard), 36’10; Discus, T (Mike Prizio), 92’3; High Jump , T (Matt Catuccio), 5’8; Pole Vault, T (Jeremy Merkin), 13’0; Long Jump, T (Matt Catuccio), 18’4); Triple Jump, T (Matt Catuccio), 38’11
Records: T (3-1), S (0-4)
Wilbur Cross 85, East Haven 54
4×800: WC (A. Bruce, W. Boone, M. Festa, J. Sampedro) 12:43; 4×100: EH (D. Patel, D. Amatruda, E. Al-Hawari, R. Figueroa) 47.2; 110 Hurdles: EH (R. Figueroa) 16.9; 100: WC (A. Hyslop) 11.3; 1600: WC (N. Omelchenko) 4:56; 400: WC (J. Gomez-Stafford) 55.2; 300 Hurdles: EH (R. Figueroa) 44.8; 800: WC (N. Omelchenko) 2:01; 200: EH (D. Amatruda) 22.9; 3200: WC (N. Omelchenko) 11:27; 4×400: WC (J. Gomez-Stafford, J. Maciel, W. Boone, A. Bruce) 3:46; Javelin: EH (D. Salato) 139′ 5″; Shot Put; WC (J. Johnson) 38′ 3″; Discus: WC (J. Johnson) 119′ 3″; High Jump: WC (J. Maciel) 5′ 4″; Long Jump: WC (A. Hyslop) 20′ 2″; Triple Jump: EH (D. Salato) 38′ 9.5. Records: Wilbur Cross 3-1, East Haven 1-3.
GIRLS TRACK
East Haven 88, Wilbur Cross 56
4×800: WC (M. Pedersen, C. Buterbaugh, A. Omelchenko, L. Trachten) 13:11; 4×100: EH (J. Urban, K. Francois, O. Martin, E. Mazzucco) 53.0; 100 Hurdles: WC (N. White) 17.0; 100: EH (K. Francois) 12.5; 1600: WC (C. Buterbaugh) 5:51; 400: WC (E. Jones) 1:06.4; 300 Hurdles: WC (N. White) 46.3; 800: WC (M. Pedersen) 2:20; 200: EH (K. Francois) 26.0; 3200: WC (A. Omelchenko) 12:17; 4×400: WC (N. White, M. Pedersen, E. Adolphe, E. Jones) 4:21; Javelin: EH (A. Stettinger) 113′; Shot Put: EH (A. Stettinger) 28′; Discus: EH (A. Stettinger) 82′ 4″; High Jump: EH (M. D’Auria, J. Urban) 4′ 8″; Long Jump: EH (K. Francois) 15′ 8″; Triple Jump: EH (M. D’Auria) 33′ 9″; Pole Vault: EH (M. D’Auria) 7′. Records: Wilbur Cross 2-2, East Haven 4-0.
Trumbull 120, Stamford 25
4 x 100 Relay, T (Abigail Leonzi, Chloe Abellard, Jayleen Harrison, Lucia Ferriera), 53.2; 100 hurdles, T (Mikayla DePina), 17.1; 100 meters, S (Darline Fleurimond), 12.9; 1600 meters, T (Kali Holden), 5:12.6; 400 meters T (Evelyn Marchand), 1:00.6; 300 meter hurdles, T (Mikayla DePina), 51.9; 800 meters, T (Leela Kocinsky), 2:49; 200 meters, S (Darline Fleurimond), 27.9; 3200 meters, T (Evelyn Marchand), 12:32; 4 x 400 relay, T (Kali Holden, Calyn Carbone, Ella Consla, Evelyn Marchand), 4:23.4; Javelin, T (Maya Marin), 100’8; Shot Put, S (Emily Graham), 29’3; Discus, S (Neisha Boiteux), 96’7; High Jump , T (Mollie Smith), 4’4; Pole Vault, T (Maria Batsu), 6’6; Long Jump, T (Maria Batsu, Mia Giblin), 13’5; Triple Jump, T (Sophia Bennett), 28’7
Records: T (2-2), S (0-4)