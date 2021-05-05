Tuesday’s roundup: North Haven avenges earlier loss to Branford

BASEBALL

North Haven 10, Branford 7

Sam Russo and Steven Vincent both had two hits and Jason Mazzaro went the distance to earn the win for the North Haven baseball team Tuesday in an SCC game at North Haven.

Dan Farricelli went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Branford.

Branford 0 0 4 0 0 0 3 — 7 10 0 North Haven 0 0 2 0 8 0 – — 10 10 3 Batteries: Branford—Dan Farricielli, Jack Van Gelder, Colin McNeil (4, 0-1) and Ethan Covello (6); North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (7, 3-0) and Tyler Harger (7) 2B: B—Russo. 3B: B—Smith. Team records: Branford (2-4-0); North Haven (4-4-0)

Foran 11, Shelton 0 (5)

Trey Deitelbaum tossed a five-inning no-hitter for Foran in an SCC win Monday night at Shelton.

Brandon Payne was 3-for-3 with five RBIs and Michael Simonelli hit a three-run home run for Foran.

Foran 8 1 0 2 0 — 11 10 1 Shelton 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 0 HR: F—Simonell. Team records: Foran (2-6-0) Comments: F—Brandon Payne was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 5 RBI. Trey Deitelbaum allowed no hits over 5 innings. HR- Michael Simonelli (2) a three run home run Killingly 19, Griswold 0 Killingly 0-6-6-0-7 – 19-15-0

Griswold 0-0-0-0-0 – 0-1-2 Tate Larrow opened the scoring with a 2-run single in the second inning and Killingly improved to 11-0. Bo Yaworski had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s including a double to lead Killingly at the plate. Chris Jax, Nate Keefe, and Justin Baker all added RBI doubles as well! Brady Waterman added 2 hits. Jay Grzysiewicz got the win, allowing only 1 hit and striking out 7 batters. Brandon Baker closed it out with a 1-2-3 inning

SOFTBALL

Masuk 13, Brookfield 0

BROOKFIELD 000 000 X – 0 1 2

MASUK 011 164 X —13 17 0

Records: Brookfield 5-6, Masuk 11-0. Batteries: B—Alyssa Conrad (L), Jillian Mitchell, and Abby Luizzi M—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Alyssa Conrad 1, Jillian Mitchell 2, Kathryn Gallant13 Highlights: MASUK-Casey Halliday went 4-for-4 with 3 singles and a double. Katie Welch went 3-for-5 with 3 singles and a RBI. Kathryn Gallant went 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and an RBI. Natalie Lieto went 2-for-4 with a double, a homerun, and 4 RBIs. Julia Boyle had a single, a triple, and 3 RBIs. Emma West-Testo had a single and a double. Jacie Hall and Kara Traggianese each had singles. BROOKFIELD-Alyssa Conrad had a single.

Lyman Hall 4, West Haven 3

Emily Chase’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lyman Hall the SCC win at Wallingford.

Alex Tenero added an RBI single for the Trojans. Mia Rubirosa tripled for West Haven.

West Haven 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 3 5 1 Lyman Hall 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 — 4 6 1 Batteries: West Haven—Mia Rubirosa and Holly Waibel; Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero and Gianna Scoppette 3B: WH—Rubirosa; LH—Chordas. Team records: West Haven (2-4-0); Lyman Hall (3-4-0)

Foran 11, Wilbur Cross 4

Kendall LaMorte and Mary Rodrigues both went 2-for-4 for Foran in an SCC game at Milford.

Wilbur Cross 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 4 7 4 Foran 0 1 0 6 2 2 x — 11 11 1 Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (6-1) 2B: F—LaMorte (2), Rodrigues (2). Team records: Wilbur Cross (2-4-0); Foran (6-2-0) East Haven 20, Lauralton Hall 0 Lauralton Hall 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4 East Haven 7 3 6 4 x — 20 16 1 Batteries: Lauralton Hall—C. Furnari (0-1); East Haven—Tori Heaphy (4-1) HR: EH—Cordova, Fowler, Rosario. Team records: East Haven (7-1-0) Comments: Tori Heaphy struck out 12 for East Haven.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cheshire 20, North Haven 7

Charle Kurtz and Jason Raba combined for 11 goals for Cheshire in an SCC win at North Haven.

Cheshire 6 5 2 7 — 20 North Haven 2 1 3 1 — 7

Trumbull 11, Shelton 5

Shea Grant and Tyler Hobbs each scored three goals for Trumbull in a non-conference win at Shelton. Reilly Brennan and Joey Thompson both scored twice for Shelton.

Trumbull 4 2 3 2 — 11 Shelton 0 0 3 2 — 5 Shots: Trumbull 23, Shelton 13 Trumbull Goals: Julian Kammerman, Shea Grant 3, Tyler Hobbs 3, Patrick Spychala 2, Ethan Hughes, Billy Colbert. Assists: Julian Kammerman 2, Shea Grant 4. Saves: Jason Rubenstein 6, Jake Kaplan 3. Shelton Goals: Reilly Brennan 2, Joey Thompson 2, Evan Azary. Assists: Jared Sedlock 3. Saves: Jeff Wojtowicz 8.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Amity 14, Sacred Heart Academy 6

Bailey McNamara and Lauren Ronai both scored three goals apiece for Amity in an SCC game at Woobridge. Mia Celentano scored three goals for Sacred Heart Academy.

Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0) 1 5 0 0 — 6 Amity (4-1-0) 8 6 0 0 — 14 Shots: Sacred Heart Academy 13, Amity 31 Sacred Heart Academy (4-1-0) Goals: Mia Celentano 3, Emma Kirck. Amity (4-1-0) Goals: Natalie Huber, Lauren Ronai 3, Skylar Burzynski 2, Dylan Lyons 2, Liv Zalinski 2, Meghan Smith, Bailey McNamara 3. Saves: Payton Rahn 13.

Cheshire 17, Branford 3

Raegan Bailey scored four goals and Taylor Warburton and Ava Harris each added three goals for Cheshire in an SCC win at Branford. Ava Ferrie scored twice for Branford.

Cheshire (7-2-0) 13 4 0 0 — 17 Branford 1 2 0 0 — 3 Shots: Cheshire 30, Branford 14 Cheshire (7-2-0) Goals: Taylor Warburton 3, Alex Lucas, Hannah Merritt 2, Ava Harris 3, Tori Santi, Ava Matikowski, Lauren Samela, Hailey Beling, Raegan Bailey 4. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Alex Lucas 3, Ava Harris, Tori Santi, Lauren Samela, Raegan Bailey. Saves: Audrey Bronson 9. Branford Goals: Isla Lionetti, Ava Ferrie 2. Saves: Ellena Galdenzi 8.

Guilford 20, Mercy 3

Payton Root and Hannah Tillier combined for nine goals for Guilford (8-1) in an SCC home win. Ava Arcesi scored twice for Mercy (2-7).