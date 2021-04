Tuesday’s roundup: Law girls lacrosse edges West Haven; Ludlowe edges New Canaan on walk-off sac fly

GIRLS LACROSSE

Law 7, West Haven 6

WH Girls Lax rallied from a 4-0 deficit but fell short to Jonathan Law 7-6 when they were denied as time expired.https://t.co/PlDirwrl76 pic.twitter.com/w2WQhOypI7 — Blue Devil Photography (@BlueDevilPhoto2) April 14, 2021

Jordyn Konlian scored three goals and Lindsay Kolian and Maya Rosado added two goals apiece for Law in its SCC victory. Olivia O’Mara scored three goals for West Haven.

Jonathan Law (1-0) 4 3 0 0 — 7 West Haven (0-1) 2 4 0 0 — 6 Jonathan Law (1-0) — Goals: Jordyn Konlian 3, Lindsay Konlian 2, Maya Rosado 2; Saves: Arlene Bunavong 16 West Haven (0-1) — Goals: Olivia O’Mara 3, Cassidy Dalton, Madison Lentine, Brooke Moscato; Saves: Amber Militrano 11

Sacred Heart Academy 15, Hamden 5

Emilee DeGrand scored four times and Jianna Cohrs added three goals for Sacred Heart Academy in an SCC win at Hamden. Rylan Touchill scored twice for Hamden.

Hamden (0-2) 2 3 0 0 — 5 Sacred Heart Academy (2-0) 8 7 0 0 — 15 Shots: Hamden 13, Sacred Heart Academy 24. Hamden (0-2-0) — Goals: Gianna Asbury, Rylan Touchill 2, Kyley Turshman, Kaitlyn Patrick; Saves: Peyton Webb 8 Sacred Heart Academy (2-0-0) — Goals: Jianna Cohrs 3, Lia Prato, Clare McCurley, Alexa Guercia, Mia Celentano 2, Emilee DeGrand 4, Emma Kirck 2, Erin Alexander; Saves: Claire McConnel 3, Gabriela Puklin 4

Morgan 11, Haddam-Killingworth 8

Lindsay Narracci scored four goals for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference victory at Clinton. Sophie Gromala scored five goals for Haddam-Killingworth.

Haddam-Killingworth (0-1) 4 4 0 0 — 8 Morgan (1-0) 9 2 0 0 — 11 Shots: Haddam-Killingworth 21, Morgan 24. Haddam-Killingworth (0-1) — Goals: Sophie Gromala 5, Morgan Madore 2, Grace Cassidy; Assists: Yumi Imai, Grace Cassidy; Saves: Jordan O’Linn 13 Morgan (1-0) — Goals: Lindsay Narracci 4, Carley Schmidt 2, Maeve Madura 2, Brooke Carlisle 3; Assists: Emily Smith, Iris Dunham Saves: Marin Stopkoski 13

Hand 19, Mercy 8

Kacie Wines and Karleigh Kokoruda combined to score 11 goals for Hand in an SCC win at Middletown. Lily Schoonmaker scored four goals to lead Mercy.

Hand (1-0) 10 9 0 0 — 19 Mercy (0-2) 2 6 0 0 — 8 Shots: Daniel Hand 34, Mercy 14. Daniel Hand (1-0) — Goals: Kacie Wines 6, Reilly Dolan, Hadley Houghton, Karleigh Kokoruda 5, Lydia Doraz 3, Shawn Staak 2, Riley Kilbourn; Assists: Kacie Wines 3, Karleigh Kokoruda 2, Lydia Doraz; Saves: Ashlee Wargo 3 Mercy (0-2) — Goals: Ava Arcesi, Maddy Carbone 2, Kylie Fordyce, Lily Schoonmaker 4; Assists: Ava Arcesi, Maddy Carbone, Kylie Fordyce; Saves: Reilly Keegan 7 Darien 21, Brien McMahon 2 Scoring: Brien McMahon: Maggie Sovak 1g; Julia Bella 1g; Darien: Molly McGuckin 5g; Ceci Stein 3g, 2a; Sadie Stafford 1g, 3a; Evelyn Hidy 2g, 1a; Kaci Benoit 2g, 1a; Colette Quinn 2g, 1a; Kate Avitable 2g; Ryan Hapgood 2g; Maggie Ramsay 1g Jillian Vaught 1g Goalies: BM – Morgan Caroll 7 saves; D – Shea Dolce 1 save, Hope Schoudel 3 saves

Old Saybrook 8, North Branford 7

Lily Cody scored five times to lift Old Saybrook to its season-opening Shoreline Conference win at North Branford. Olivia Toto led the Thunderbirds with three goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Darien 24, Brien McMahon 1 Darien 9 8 4 3 – 24

McMahon 0 1 0 0 – 1 Scoring: Darien: Brady Pokorny 5g, 1a; Matt Stein 2g, 4a; Matthew Minicus 3g, 2a; Holt Matheis 3g; Joe Cesare 2g, 1a; Riley Strub 2g; Ryan Blatney 1g, 1a; Jamison Moore 1g; Connor O’Malley 1g; Christian Alliegro 1g; Chase Gulick 1g; Patrick Thurlow 1g; Steven Pokorny 1g; Danny Lowe 1a; Will Plunkett 1a; Finn Pokorny 1a; Evan DeVita 1a; McMahon: WIll Coale 1g Goalies: D – Andy Demopoulos 1 save, Cameron Weibel 3 saves; BM – Robbie Gatt 17 saves, Zach Rich 4 saves

North Branford 18, Old Saybrook 10

Tyler Waligroski and Jace Kamienski combined for 11 goals for North Branford in a Shoreline Conference win at Old Saybrook. Cameron Grillo had a game-high seven goals for Old Saybrook.

North Branford (1-0) 8 5 2 3 — 18 Old Saybrook (0-2) 0 3 2 5 — 10 Shots: North Branford 43, Old Saybrook 18. North Branford (1-0) — Goals: Ethan Raymond, Jace Kamienski 5, Tyler Waligroski 6, Joe Marra 2, Jake Palumbo, Luke Blomster 3; Assists: Tyler Waligroski 3, Joe Marra 2, Luke Blomster; Saves: Dradon Brindisi 7 Old Saybrook (0-2) — Goals: Jack Adams 2, Cameron Grillo 7, Brayden Cody; Assists: Jack Adams 2, Cameron Grillo 2

West Haven 7, Foran 4

Amir Cayo scored twice for West Haven in an SCC win Monday. Eli Gomes scored three goals for Foran.

Foran (0-2) 1 1 0 2 — 4 West Haven (1-0) 2 1 3 1 — 7 Shots: Foran 25, West Haven 28. Foran (0-2) — Goals: Eli Gomes 3, Jack Cushman; Assists: Andrew Kupson, Joey Honcz; Saves: Simon Collette 10 West Haven (1-0) — Goals: Connor Fowler, Tyler Moscato, Ethan Phalen, Kevin Gardner, Nick Ferrucci, Amir Cayo 2; Assists: Tyler Moscato, Mike Kelly Saves: Anthony Campagnuolo 9