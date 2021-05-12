Tuesday’s roundup: Kyle Zarnoch’s RBI single in 7th pushes Foran past Guilford

BASEBALL

Foran 4, Guilford 3

Kyle Zarnoch’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Michael Simonelli to give Foran the SCC win at Milford.

Michael Simonelli doubled and stole third to set up Zarnoch’s heroics for Foran. Sam Huffman was 2 for 3, including a double, for Guilford.

Guilford 002 001 0 —3 7 0

Foran 110 000 1 — 4 5 0 Guilford – Michael Torre, Bryce Meder (L) and Michael Buccaro. Foran – Charlie Diamantis, Zach Worzel (W) and Kyle Zarnoch. Highlights: Michael Simonelli doubled and stole third in the bottom of the 7th, Kyle Zarnoch provided the walk off win with a RBI single plating Simonelli. Sam Huffman was 2 for 3 with a double for Guilford.

Notre Dame-West Haven 6, Branford 3

Nicholas Bracale doubled and drove in two for Notre Dame-West Haven in an SCC win at Branford. Ethan Covello had two hits and an RBI for Branford.

Notre Dame-WH 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 6 5 1 Branford 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 — 3 6 2 Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Trevor Knotwell, Ryan Cannon (4, 1-1) and N. Bracale; Branford—Collin McNeil, Jack Van Gelder (6, 0-1), Tyler Jarvis (7) and Ethan Covello 2B: NDH—Bracale. Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (3-6-0); Branford (3-6-0)

Hamden Hall 4, Greens Farms 2

Cameron Maldonato went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Hamden Hall in a Fairchester League win at Westport.

Hamden Hall 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 4 4 0 Greens Farms Academy 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 3 2 Batteries: Hamden Hall—Cameron Maldonato (2-0), Noah Pakutka (6), Mike Coggins (7), Max Liebel (7) and Dennis Gamester; Greens Farms Academy—Hernandez (0-1), Roszkowski (5) and Ben Isenstein 2B: HH—Maldonato. Records: Hamden Hall 5-2 Sheehan 5, Hillhouse/Career 1 Sheehan 0 0 1 0 3 1 0 — 5 7 0 Hillhouse/Career 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 4 Batteries: Sheehan—Charles Ennis (1-1) and Bill Gorry; Hillhouse/Career—Angel Lugo (0-2), Jean Colon (5), Xavier Burgos (6) and Xavier Burgos, Jean Colon (6) 2B: H—Burgos, Rivera. 3B: S—Amarone. Team records: Sheehan (9-5-0); Hillhouse/Career (0-6-0) Comments: Joe Amarone was 2-4 with an RBI and Chris Barkasy 3-4 with 3 RBIs to lead Sheehan offensively. For Hillhouse, Xavier Burgos was 2-2, and Carlos Rivera added an RBI double in the 7th. Charles Ennis earned the win on the mound for Sheehan, pitching a complete game. Oxford 4, Ansonia 1 Ansonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 3 Oxford 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 — 4 8 0 Batteries: Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (5-2) and Ashmer Pedraza; Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (2-0), Ryan O’Connell (7) and Joe Matusovich Team records: Ansonia (6-6); Oxford (8-4) Comments: O — Kevin Bourdeau pitched six scoreless innings for his second win of the season. Tyler LaRocque, Joe Matusovich and Rich Evans all had two hits for the Wolverines. A—-Brendan Palmer pitched a complete game and struck out eight. Aiden Sheehy drove in the lone run for the Chargers. Coginchaug 7, Old Lyme 3 Old Lyme 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 4 3 Coginchaug 4 0 0 1 1 1 x — 7 8 0 Batteries: Old Lyme—Santiago Rodriguez (0-1), Aidan Ward (5); Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (4-0), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo Team records: Coginchaug (10-1) Comments: Owen Clancy went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Jeremy Mangiameli went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Coginchaug. Tait Sawden went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Old Lyme. Newtown 12, Bunnell 5 Newtown 1 0 4 1 2 0 4 — 12 11 1 Bunnell 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 — 5 6 4 Batteries: Newtown—Zach Kugler (1-0), Tom Tavar (6), Karl Miller (6) and Grayson DeFelice; Bunnell—Rohan Terrell (0-2), Jayden Wegrzyn (4), AJ Binion (6) and Luke Dawson Team records: Newtown (1-0-0); Bunnell (2-7-0) Comments: Dylan Goyette had 4 hits for Newtown. Brett Batka had two hits and three RBIs and Diego Jasso had two hits and an RBI for Bunnell.

SOFTBALL

Law 5, Hand 2

Talia Salanto allowed three hits and struck out 6 to earn the win for Law in an SCC win at Milford. Grace Hess added two hits for Law. Megan Hart and Abby Cody both homered in the top of the seventh inning for Hand.

Daniel Hand 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 3 1 Jonathan Law 0 0 5 0 0 0 x — 5 4 2 Batteries: Daniel Hand—Kate Fiorelli (0-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-3) 2B: JL—Smith. HR: DH—Cody, Hart. Comments: Law 10-4. Salanto scattered 3 hits and struck out 6 for the win. She also had a double and a run scored. Grace Hess added two hits for Law. Naugatuck 3, Watertown 2 (10) Naugatuck 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 — 3 9 0 Watertown 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 13 1 Batteries: Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (2-1) and Kendall Allen; Watertown—Nadia Andarowski, Paige Fekete (10, 0-1) and Makayla Beauty Comments: Felicia Salvati’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning scored Kendall Allen, who had led off the inning with a double for Naugatuck. Cheshire 3, East Haven 0 Cheshire 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 3 9 1 East Haven 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 7 3 Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (12-0) and Trinadey Santiago; East Haven—Tori Heaphy (5-2) and Lena Barthel 2B: C—Floyd. Team records: Cheshire (13-0-0); East Haven (9-2-0) Comments: Santiago was 3-for-4 and Lurz added two hits for Cheshire. Heaphy, Barthel, and Ayala had two hits apiece for East Haven. LATE MONDAY North Haven 8, Law 7 (8 Inn) View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect) North Haven 1 0 0 3 1 0 2 1 — 8 14 3 Jonathan Law 0 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 — 7 13 3 Batteries: North Haven—Reece Hebert (5), O.Olsen (7, 3-1) and Kayla Balisciano; Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-3) and Nicolina Salanto HR: NH—Ferriouolo, O.Olsen; JL—Lula, Paulus. Team records: North Haven (3-4); Jonathan Law (6-3) LATE MONDAY North Haven 1, Jonathan Law 0 Jonathan Law 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 1 North Haven 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 6 2 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-3) and Nicolina Salanto; North Haven—O.Olsen (3-1) and Kayla Balisciano Team records: Jonathan Law (6-3-0); North Haven (3-4-0) LATE MONDAY North Branford 12, East Hampton 0 East Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1 North Branford 7 2 0 2 1 — 12 13 0 Batteries: East Hampton—Chelsea Woods (4) and Leah May (2); North Branford—Kiley Mullins, Bella Hills (4, 5-1) and Hanna Senerchia (4) 2B: NB—Ackerman, Onofrio. Team records: North Branford (7-1) BOYS VOLLEYBALL Newtown 3, Xavier 0 (at Newtown). Game scores: Newtown 25-10, 25-9, 25-22. Records: Newtown 9-4; Xavier 3-7. Shelton 3, Hand 2 (at Shelton). Game scores: Shelton 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-6. Stats: Shelton: Jack Gangi, 15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Mike Kiwak 2 aces, 8 kills, 17 digs, Brandon Acervida 26 digs, Alex Mallozzi 3 kills, 8 digs. Recprd: Shelton 10-3.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cheshire 10, Hand 6

Taylor Warburton scored four goals and Raegan Bailey and Lauren Samela had two apiece for Cheshire in an SCC win at Madison. Kacie Wines and Karleigh Kokoruda both scored twice for Hand.