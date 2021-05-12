GameTime CT

Tuesday’s roundup: Kyle Zarnoch’s RBI single in 7th pushes Foran past Guilford

BASEBALL

Foran 4, Guilford 3

Kyle Zarnoch’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Michael Simonelli to give Foran the SCC win at Milford.

Michael Simonelli doubled and stole third to set up Zarnoch’s heroics for Foran. Sam Huffman was 2 for 3, including a double, for Guilford.

Guilford   002 001 0 —3 7 0
Foran        110 000 1 — 4 5 0
Guilford – Michael Torre, Bryce Meder (L) and Michael Buccaro. Foran – Charlie Diamantis, Zach Worzel (W) and Kyle Zarnoch.
Notre Dame-West Haven 6, Branford 3

Nicholas Bracale doubled and drove in two for Notre Dame-West Haven in an SCC win at Branford. Ethan Covello had two hits and an RBI for Branford.

Notre Dame-WH 
3
0
0
0
0
2
0
6
5
1
Branford
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
3
6
2
Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Trevor Knotwell, Ryan Cannon (4, 1-1) and N. Bracale; Branford—Collin McNeil, Jack Van Gelder (6, 0-1), Tyler Jarvis (7) and Ethan Covello
2B: NDH—Bracale.
Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (3-6-0); Branford (3-6-0)

Hamden Hall 4, Greens Farms 2

Cameron Maldonato went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Hamden Hall in a Fairchester League win at Westport.

Hamden Hall
0
0
2
1
0
0
1
4
4
0
Greens Farms Academy
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
3
2
Batteries: Hamden Hall—Cameron Maldonato (2-0), Noah Pakutka (6), Mike Coggins (7), Max Liebel (7) and Dennis Gamester; Greens Farms Academy—Hernandez (0-1), Roszkowski (5) and Ben Isenstein
2B: HH—Maldonato.
Records: Hamden Hall 5-2

Sheehan 5, Hillhouse/Career 1

Sheehan
0
0
1
0
3
1
0
5
7
0
Hillhouse/Career
  
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
4
4
Batteries: Sheehan—Charles Ennis (1-1) and Bill Gorry; Hillhouse/Career—Angel Lugo (0-2), Jean Colon (5), Xavier Burgos (6) and Xavier Burgos, Jean Colon (6)
2B: H—Burgos, Rivera. 3B: S—Amarone.
Team records: Sheehan (9-5-0); Hillhouse/Career (0-6-0)
Comments: Joe Amarone was 2-4 with an RBI and Chris Barkasy 3-4 with 3 RBIs to lead Sheehan offensively. For Hillhouse, Xavier Burgos was 2-2, and Carlos Rivera added an RBI double in the 7th. Charles Ennis earned the win on the mound for Sheehan, pitching a complete game.

Oxford 4, Ansonia 1

Ansonia
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
4
3
Oxford
1
0
1
1
1
0
0
4
8
0
Batteries: Ansonia—Brendan Palmer (5-2) and Ashmer Pedraza; Oxford—Kevin Bourdeau (2-0), Ryan O’Connell (7) and Joe Matusovich
Team records: Ansonia (6-6); Oxford (8-4)
Comments: O — Kevin Bourdeau pitched six scoreless innings for his second win of the season. Tyler LaRocque, Joe Matusovich and Rich Evans all had two hits for the Wolverines. A—-Brendan Palmer pitched a complete game and struck out eight. Aiden Sheehy drove in the lone run for the Chargers.

Coginchaug 7, Old Lyme 3

Old Lyme
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
3
4
3
Coginchaug
4
0
0
1
1
1
x
7
8
0
Batteries: Old Lyme—Santiago Rodriguez (0-1), Aidan Ward (5); Coginchaug—Kolby Pascarelli (4-0), Conner Willett (7) and Mike Garofalo
Team records: Coginchaug (10-1)
Comments: Owen Clancy went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Jeremy Mangiameli went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Coginchaug. Tait Sawden went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Old Lyme.

Newtown 12, Bunnell 5

Newtown
1
0
4
1
2
0
4
12
11
1
Bunnell
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
5
6
4
Batteries: Newtown—Zach Kugler (1-0), Tom Tavar (6), Karl Miller (6) and Grayson DeFelice; Bunnell—Rohan Terrell (0-2), Jayden Wegrzyn (4), AJ Binion (6) and Luke Dawson
Team records: Newtown (1-0-0); Bunnell (2-7-0)
Comments: Dylan Goyette had 4 hits for Newtown. Brett Batka had two hits and three RBIs and Diego Jasso had two hits and an RBI for Bunnell.

SOFTBALL

Law 5, Hand 2

Talia Salanto allowed three hits and struck out 6 to earn the win for Law in an SCC win at Milford. Grace Hess added two hits for Law. Megan Hart and Abby Cody both homered in the top of the seventh inning for Hand.

Daniel Hand
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
3
1
Jonathan Law
0
0
5
0
0
0
x
5
4
2
Batteries: Daniel Hand—Kate Fiorelli (0-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-3)
2B: JL—Smith. HR: DH—Cody, Hart.
Comments: Law 10-4. Salanto scattered 3 hits and struck out 6 for the win. She also had a double and a run scored. Grace Hess added two hits for Law.

Naugatuck 3, Watertown 2 (10)

Naugatuck
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
3
9
0
Watertown
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
13
1
Batteries: Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (2-1) and Kendall Allen; Watertown—Nadia Andarowski, Paige Fekete (10, 0-1) and Makayla Beauty
Comments: Felicia Salvati’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning scored Kendall Allen, who had led off the inning with a double for Naugatuck.

Cheshire 3, East Haven 0

Cheshire
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
3
9
1
East Haven
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
3
Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (12-0) and Trinadey Santiago; East Haven—Tori Heaphy (5-2) and Lena Barthel
2B: C—Floyd.
Team records: Cheshire (13-0-0); East Haven (9-2-0)
Comments: Santiago was 3-for-4 and Lurz added two hits for Cheshire. Heaphy, Barthel, and Ayala had two hits apiece for East Haven.
LATE MONDAY

North Haven 1, Jonathan Law 0

Jonathan Law
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
1
North Haven
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
6
2
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (5-3) and Nicolina Salanto; North Haven—O.Olsen (3-1) and Kayla Balisciano
Team records: Jonathan Law (6-3-0); North Haven (3-4-0)
North Branford 12, East Hampton 0

East Hampton
0
0
0
0
0
  
0
2
1
North Branford
7
2
0
2
1
  
12
13
0
Batteries: East Hampton—Chelsea Woods (4) and Leah May (2); North Branford—Kiley Mullins, Bella Hills (4, 5-1) and Hanna Senerchia (4)
2B: NB—Ackerman, Onofrio.
Team records: North Branford (7-1) 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Newtown 3, Xavier 0

(at Newtown). Game scores: Newtown 25-10, 25-9, 25-22. Records: Newtown 9-4; Xavier 3-7.

Shelton 3, Hand 2

(at Shelton). Game scores: Shelton 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-6. Stats: Shelton: Jack Gangi, 15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Mike Kiwak 2 aces, 8 kills, 17 digs, Brandon Acervida 26 digs, Alex Mallozzi 3 kills, 8 digs. Recprd: Shelton 10-3.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cheshire 10, Hand 6

Taylor Warburton scored four goals and Raegan Bailey and Lauren Samela had two apiece for Cheshire in an SCC win at Madison. Kacie Wines and Karleigh Kokoruda both scored twice for Hand.

Cheshire (8-3)
6
4
0
0
10
Daniel Hand (1-2)
2
4
0
0
6
Shots: Cheshire 20, Daniel Hand 24
Cheshire (8-3-0)
Goals: Taylor Warburton 4, Alex Lucas, Ava Matikowski, Lauren Samela 2, Raegan Bailey 2. Assists: Taylor Warburton, Raegan Bailey. Saves: Audrey Bronson 15.
Daniel Hand
Goals: Kacie Wines 2, Reilly Dolan, Hadley Houghton, Karleigh Kokoruda 2. Assists: Shawn Staak. Saves: Ashlee Wargo 6.

Sacred Heart Academy 18, Foran 4

Foran (1-1)
1
3
0
0
4
Sacred Heart Academy (7-1)
12
6
0
0
18
Shots: Foran 9, Sacred Heart Academy 25
Foran
Goals: Mia Williams, Grace Foley, Mallory Janik, Mackenzie Posey. Saves: Chloe Oliver 6.
Sacred Heart Academy (7-1-0)
Goals: Jianna Cohrs 2, Lia Prato 2, Alexa Guercia, Mia Celentano 5, Emilee DeGrand 2, Emma Kirck 4, Charlotte Brown, Maya Boyhen. Saves: Claire McConnel 4, Gabriela Puklin 2.

Mercy 16, North Haven 9

Mercy (4-6)
11
5
0
0
16
North Haven (0-5 )
2
7
0
0
9
Shots: Mercy 27, North Haven 21
Mercy (4-6)
Goals: Ava Arcesi 2, Kaylie Zemke 3, Maddy Carbone, Lily Schoonmaker 7, Catharine Harrison 3. Assists: Kaylie Zemke, Maddy Carbone 2, Lily Schoonmaker. Saves: Reilly Keegan 9.
North Haven (0-5)
Goals: Marcella Biceglia 2, adrianna corniello 2, Sophia Dorio 2, Jenna Pine 2. Assists: Marcella Biceglia, adrianna corniello. Saves: Hannah Sommer 6.

New Canaan 14, St. Joseph 3

St. Joseph       0 3 – 3
New Canaan 10 4 – 14
Scoring: St. Joseph: Isabelle Casucci 2g; Maddigan Leifer 1g; New Canaan: Stella Nolan 3g, 2a; Caroline Underwood 2g, 2a; Devon Russell 2g, 1a; Hollis Mulry 2g; Lexi Tully 2g; McKenna Harden 1g, 1a; Quinn Mckiernan 1g, 1a; Dillyn Patten 1g; Olivia Lockhart 1a.
Goalies: SJ – Samantha Miller 4 saves; NC – Shea Hobbs 6 saves, Claire Mahoney 2 saves.

Pomperaug 15, Notre Dame 5

Pomperaug 9 6 — 15
Notre Dame 2 3 — 5
Records: Pomperaug (7-5), Notre Dame (0-12)
Scoring: P – Maddie Mickune 4 goals 1 assist, Jessica Evans 3g, Nadine Galiano 2g, Danielle Virgulak 2g, Gabby Donofrio 1g 3a, Skye Nagashima 1g, Ava Messina 1g, Erin Flanagan 1g; ND – Zoe Wood 2g, Nora Hagerty 1g 1a, Isabella Chimento 1g, Veronica Rrapi 1g, Isabelle Oliviera 1a
Goalies: P – Alison MacDougall (11 saves); ND – Josephine Elliott (3 saves), Kaylee Daniele (12 saves)
Shots: P – 34; ND – 18

BOYS TENNIS

Green Farms 7, Hopkins 0

(At Westport). Singles: JuJu Wu def. Teo Bortan 6-1, 6-1; Connnor McDonald def. Jay Dusza 6-1, 6-1; Dais McDonald def. Johnny Guo 6-0, 6-2; Miles Kennedy def. Lucio Kombo 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Matvey Timoshev/Albert Bostoen def. John Hui/Andy Toft 6-0, 4-6, 11-9; Colman Mercé/Will Schadt def. Luke Brennan/Matthew DeLaurentis 6-1,6-0; Joseph Lublinsky/Sam Lublinsky def. Emmet Dowd/Jeremy Pennington 6-1, 6-0. Records: GFA 5-0; Hopkins 2-2.

Hamden 5, Wilbur Cross 2

Singles: Jacob Martin (WC) def Quinn Northrup (H) 6-1, 6-2; Brian Oppenheim (H) def Jayden Rivera (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Germain (H) def Jashaun Agarro (WC) 6-0, 6-1; Josh Alexander (H) def Adam Shargawe (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Ivan Flores/Deng Koi (H) def Tresor Kambilwa/Maria Berrios (WC) 6-0, 6-1; Aras Dodd/Maddox Cho (H) def Roxanne Virtue/Kelly Fajardo (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Paulette Joro/Natalie Duran (WC) def Will Schrier/Joe Kelly (H) 6-2, 6-3.

Law 7, West Haven 0

(At West Haven). Singles: Dan Fullani (JL) def Punar Garani (WH) 6-0, 6-0. Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Benjamin Sager (WH) 6-0, 6-0. Sanskar Shah (JL) def. Abdel Mohamednoor (WH) 6-2, 6-0. Anish Sikhinam (JL) def. Hayat Khan (WH) 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Julien Roy and Brian Zirkel (JL) def. Chris Leum and Robert Vets (WH) 6-1, 6-0. Angel Santiago and Pardhip Nair (JL) def Valentin Diaz and Yousef Mohamed (WH) 6-1, 6-2. Marcelo Silva and Abinan Hazarika (JL) def. Driton Imerukaj and Mustansir Jamalee (WH) 6-0. 6-0. Records: West Haven 0-12; Jonathan Law 13-0.

Lyman Hall 2, Career 1

(at New Haven). Singles: Anshul Patel (LH) def. Osiana Brown 6-3, 6-0. All other singles matches had double forfeits. Doubles: Brady Campbell/Jackson Mailhot (LH) def. Marcus Duff/Terry Giles 6-2, 7-6 (4); Sam Padilla/Martin Duff (C) def Evan Smith/Alex Zelaya 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Staples 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles: Robbie Daus (S) def. Nolan Oblewicz 6-1, 6-1; Brandon Felcher (S) def. Andrew Kutsch 6-1, 6-0; Matthew Chiang (S) def. Pearson Biggs 6-3, 6-4; Lucas Haymes (S) def. Ryan Leavey 6-1, 6-5; Doubles: Tighe Brunetti/Luke Brodsky (S) def. Sawyer Nessell/Tobey Sappern 6-1, 6-0; Jake Motyl/Lucas Lieberman (S) def. Spencer Dolenzi/Jackson Cooke 6-2, 6-0; Alex Miller/Hayden Frey (S) def. Tyler Katz/Connor Raney 6-1, 6-0.

Trumbull 5, Norwalk 2

Singles: Prem Dave (N) def. Paul James 6-2, 6-1; Danny Wachira (N) def. Andie Espirita 6-3, 6-1; Adi Prabaz (T) def. Zach Christinat 6-0, 6-0; Trumbull won No. 4 singles by default; Doubles: Sai Kolasani/Tej Yalamanchili (T) def. Timmy Neschis/Mike Bonasanque 6-0, 6-1; Kevin Nusom/Jathaved Pasham (T) def. Robert Koteen/Ryan McElaney 6-3, 6-0; Matthew Orlick/Jason Winegar (T) def. Jaylen Myles/Diego Barragan 6-1, 6-0.

New Canaan 4, Westhill 3

Ben Graham (NC) def. Arjun Batra 6-1, 6-1; Sai Akavaramu (NC) def. Isaac Malkin 6-0, 6-0; Shane Mettler (NC) def. Aryan Donikena 6-1, 6-3; Rohan Sahu (WH) def. Will Haddad 1-6, 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Vishal Nayak/Justin Bilenker (WH) def. Scott Fitzgibbon/Andrew Zuo 6-2, 6-3; Gabe Smock/Kevin Zuo (NC) def. Arjun Anand/Gaurov Bonsal 6-0, 2-6, 7-5; Rohit Jha/Greg Lebedev (WH) def. Matthew Kim/Wyatt Sturn 6-1, 6-2.

Ridgefield 7, Danbury 0

Singles: Noah Butler (R) Kier Fahsbender 6-0, 6-0; Joe Campos (R) Georen Chirayil 6-0, 6-1; Carter Shroppe (R) def. Matt Yastemski 6-0, 6-0; Jack McGuire (R) def. Shail Patel 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Emmett O’Malley/Kyle Song (R) def. Helky Granados/Sam Justo 6-1, 6-0; Caleb Pajak/Ignas Pananas (R) def. Kevin Velecela/Sharva Karthikeyen 6-0, 6-0; Evan Belussci/Pat Llewellyn (R) def. Sharva Karthikeyan/Kunai Shringarpure 6-1, 6-0.

Wilton 7, St. Joseph 0

Singles: Dylan Koziol (W) def. Jon Jazwinski 6-3, 6-1; Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Samir Rajani 6-1, 6-1; Will Jarvie (W) def. Guenther Bartalone 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Carbonier (W) def. Owen Newbauer 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Aidan Jasinski/Cooper Rogg (W) def. Pat Dineen/Kyle Sullivan 6-1, 6-1; Aaron Leinberger/Owen Dyer (W) def. Joe Harrington/Jack Donofrio 6-0, 6-1; Pamir Canan (W) def. Jon Antonacci/Dylan McDermott 6-1, 6-0.

Darien 5, Warde 2

Singles: Petro Kuzmenok (W) def. Chris Calderwood 6-1, 6-2; Sam Donnelly (D) def. Enzo Giovanini 6-1, 6-0; Kyle Patrick (D) def. James Saloomey 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Beniot (D) def. Rohan Quarve 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Jake Manley/Jack Davis (W) def. Alex De Caprio/Teddy Callery 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Will Donnelly/Anders Mueller (D) def. Manny Montejo/Christian Ripke 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-5; Ardan White/John Khachian (D) def. Jonah Rosenbaum/Jack Sforza 6-4, 6-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Greens Farms 4, Hopkins 3

(at Westport). Singles: Lulu Wu (GLA) def Lera Strickland (Hop) 6-0, 6-3; Lane Durkin (GFA) def Sebaga Kombo (Hop) 6-1, 6-3; Charlotte Calderwood (GFA) def Margot Sack (Hop) 6-1, 6-2; Katie Driscoll (Hop) def Anya Bettegowda (GFA) 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Amy Metrick/Megan Yi (HOP) def Dasha Timasheva/Harriet Wells (GFA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; Lane Murphy/Devin McCormack (GFA) def Ellie Medovnikov/Kiersten Brenner (Hop) 6-3, 6-1; Sofia Tamayo/Allison Fehmel (Hop) def Katherine Wells/Riley Meyer (GFA) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2). Records: Hopkins 5-1; GFA 5-1.

Lauralton Hall 7, Foran 0

(at Foran, Milford). Singles: Audrey Ulrich (LH) def. Kyra Johnson 6-4, 6-1; Marie Sofia Romaniello (LH) def. Daniya Chopra 6-1, 6-0; Amanda Umbricht (LH) def. Sara Money 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Seward (LH) def. Agatha Dalton 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Kate Backus-Chelsea Larke (LH) def. Olivia Connelly- Tori Lanese 6-1, 6-1; Caleigh Peloso-Jade Petalcorin (LH) def. Devyn Weed- Veda Lakkamraju 6-2, 6-3; Elisabeth D’Albero- Kallie Horan (LH) def. Kaitlyn Adkins- Bridget Kiernan 6-1, 6-1. Records: LH 8-4; F 0-14.

Lauralton Hall 6, Mercy 1

Singles: Audrey Ulrich (LH) defs Abby Weaver (M) 6-2, 6-0; MarieSofia Romaniello (LH) defs Lila Cerreteli (M) Retired; Tina Yan (M) def Amanda Umbricht (LH) 6-2, 6-0; Gabriela Coppola (LH) defs Maggie McCormack (M) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Chelsea Larke & Kate Backus (LH) defs Bella Bartoloma/Harper Carlson(M) 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Seward & Caleigh Peloso (LH) defs Kat Antioco/Milana Kiji (M) 6-1, 6-2; Elisabeth D’Albero & Kallie Horan (LH) defs Ava Cedillo/Helen Yang (M) 6-0, 6-0.

Lauralton Hall 7, Mercy 0

Singles: Audrey Ulrich (LH) def Bella Bartoloma (M) 6-0, 6-1; MarieSofia Romanello (LH) def Tina Yan (M) 6-1, 6-4; Amanda Umbricht (LH) def Emily Pulvirenti (M) 6-1, 6-2; Gabriela Coppola (LH) def Natalie Pulvierenti (M) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Chelsea Larke/Kate Backus (LH) def Kat Antioco/Helen Yang (M) 6-1, 6-0; Caleigh Peloso/Jade Petalcorin (LH) Harper Carlson/Maggie McCormack (M) 6-2, 6-1; Elisabeth D’Albero/Kallie Horan (LH) defs Ava Cedillo/Malana Keji (M) 6-0, 6-1.

Ridgefield 7, Danbury 0

Singles: Natalia Roseff (R) def. Taylor Potpan 6-1, 6-0; Ava Treat (R) def. Emily Blecker 6-2, 6-1; Cecilia O’Malley (R) def. Jane Gawley 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Zipkin (R) def. Zoey Kallianiotis 6-1, 6-2; Doubles: Megan Dunphy/Alexis Zacharakos (R) def. Tessa Treglia/Lexi Silva 6-0, 6-0; Kate Bucci/Isabel Voellmicke (R) def. Riya Patel/Mia Sterling 6-0, 6-1; Tara Ford/Maggie Rush (R) def. Stella Walker/Amy Marin 6-2, 6-0.

New Canaan 4, Westhill 3

Singles: Martina Sabo (WH) def. Lexi McCall 6-2, 6-3; Niki Economides (WH) def. Valentina Zamora 6-4, 6-4; Serena Platt (NC) def. Isabell Jakes 6-3, 6-2; Layla Zuwiyya (NC) def. Nicole Savage 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Doubles: Jordyn Lee/Annabel Brawn (NC) def. Jacqueline Kaba/Zara Williamson 6-2, 6-1; Charlotte Sigg/Natalie Thompson (NC) def. Amanda Smeriglio/Sophia Alexander 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Rebecca Friedlander/Allison Lopez (WH) def. Morgan Daniel/Imogen Smith 6-1, 6-3.

Darien 5, Warde 2

Singles: Emily Wiley (D) def. Jess Broder 6-1, 6-1; Cameron Cavanna (D) def. Rhiannon Sizer 6-1, 6-0; Ella Smith (W) def. Delaney Das 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7; Sam Mieckzowski (W) def. Sydney Roland 6-1, 6-2; Doubles: Caroline Homes/Katie Wiley (D) def. Rachel Orlinick/Gwen Kardos 6-0, 6-0; Daniela Castellanos/Grace Althoff (D) def. Karina McMahon/Sarah Houghton 6-0, 6-0; Taylor Benoit/Remy Sufrin (D) def. Ellie Mannello/Meg Baron 6-0, 6-1 

Staples 7, Ludlowe 0

Singles: Allie Francis (S) def. Mae Kellersman 6-0, 6-0; Jordana Latzman (S) def. Siya Bajaj 6-4, 6-1; Karenna Birns (S) def. McKenna Carroll 6-1, 6-0; Jenna Kornbluth (S) def. Kate Alianiello 6-3, 7-6; Doubles: Natalie Carozza/Dylan Dasbach (S) def. Julia Pida/Gabby Price 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Elle Tesoriero/Audrey Kercher (S) def. Ava Golden/Ellie Price 6-2, 6-0; Carine Geljerstam/Maya Faber (S) def. Phoebe Shostak/Megan Sullivan 6-2, 6-1.

Abbott Tech 7, Prince Tech 0

Singles: Clara Garcia (AT) def Esther Ereka  8-3; Genesis Lopez (AT) def. Alexandra Badillo  8-2; Aylina Razeq (AT) def. Nayelie Sanchez 8-4; Leslie Rodriguez (AT) def. Gracemar Hernandez Ortiz 8-3. Doubles: Sherry Zhumi / Sierra Anderson (AT) def. Nancy Martinez and Nayelie Sanchez 8-0; Valentina Talero/Guiliana Cuenca (AT) def. Alexandra Badillo / Minerva Oriol Mendez 8-2; Brianna Razeq / Arianna Granzio (AT) def. Violeta Oriol Mendez (Prince) 8-0. Records: Abbott Tech (6-2); Prince Tech (2-5)

BOYS GOLF

Amity 160, North Haven 226

(at The Tradition Golf Club at Wallingford, Par 35). Medalist: Brett Chodos (A), 35. Amity: Ethan McDaniel 38, Matthias Labritz 43, Gurshaan Sidhu 44. North Haven: Christian Basmadjian 50, Dinny Ladore 58, Justin Yeager 59, Chase DiCarlo 59. Records: Amity 8-1, North Haven 2-7.

Barlow 200, Bethel 221

(At Redding CC, PAR 36): Be- Eli Jonas 42, Ben Pawloski 53, Jack Sullivan 62, Kevin McNamara 64, ; JB- Eric Lucido 42, Mitch Worthington 46, Colin Furrer 52, Teddy Blanchard 60,  Records: Bethel 4-6, Barlow 7-5

Branford def. Lyman Hall

(at Wallingford CC). Medalist: Keegan Lalonde (B), 39; Branford: Justin Acquarulo, 41; Billy Linder, 44; Luke Albinger, 51. Lyman Hall: Braden Kawalik, 49. Record: B 8-1; LH 0-8.

Cheshire 174, Xavier 183

(at The Farms CC, Par 36). Medalist: AJ DePaolo (Cheshire) 42. Cheshire: Nick Fortunato, 43; Reilly Brabant 43; Chris Scaffone 46; Xavier: Chris Drisdelle 43, John Carrozzella 44, Gaven Coletti 48, Finn Russell 48. Records: Cheshire 7-4, Xavier 2-7.

Fairfield Prep 150, Notre Dame-West Haven 157

(at Race Brook CC, O’Sullivan Nine, Par 35). Medalist: Will Huntington (FP), 33. Fairfield Prep: Charlie Duffy 37, Mike Rothberg 40, Mark Valus 40. NDWH: Jake Ivan-Pal 36, Jon Bushka 39, Nick Richetelli 41, Pete Alfano 41. Records: FP 7-3 (6-1 SCC Division I); ND 7-3 (3-2).

Guilford 176, Hamden 196

(At Laurel View CC). Medalist: Miguel Pierce (G), 42; Guilford: Peter Keanna 44, Owen Angkatavanich 45, Shane Markel 45. Hamden: Kellen Sargolini 45, Jon Ganucheau 49, Ryan Shane 49, Kody Hazan 53.

Holy Cross 205, Seymour 246

(at Western Hills GC). Medalist: Ty Yakawych (S), 46, Seymour: Maddie Gaynor 60, Tyler Bredice 68, Curtis Dion 72. Holy Cross: Ben Mason 48, Ryan Palladino 50, Paul Schiavone 56, Mike Shaker 51. Records: Seymour 2-6; Holy Cross 5-2.

Portland 161, Morgan 193

(at Portland GC). Co-medalists: Luke Stennett and Quinn Lapinski (P), 39. Portland: Nick Matera 40, Ben Lucas 43. Morgan: Jason Cohen 45, Andrew Nye 46, Nick Schmidt 50, CJ Guiliano 52.

Rye Country Day 220, Hopkins 232

(at The Apawamis Club). Medalist: Nicky Smith (Rye) 40. Rye: Charlie Smilovic 44, Sebastian Jolly 43, Liam Bieber 45, Ryan Herman 48. Hopkins: Dev Madhavani 44, Ryan Coffey 45, Milan Yorke 48, Will McCormack 46, Cyrus Chemery 49. Record: Hopkins 0-4.

Valley Regional 197, Haddam-Killingworth 221

(at Black Hall Club). Medalist: Kevin King (VR), 45. Valley: Jake Castellano 46, Zack Figuenick 52, Gavin Filacchione 54. HK: Andrew Fleig 53, Deelan Kessler 54, Gabe Barile 56, Boyce O’Linn 58.

Wilbur Cross 194, Hillhouse 210

(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Antonio Bianco, Wilbur Cross, 42. Cross: Brady Gordon, 50; Kahsim Ryan, 51; Miguel Davila, 51. Hillhouse: Jaheim Sewell, 52; Joel Segui, Jr, 53; Ahmad Alzouabi, 52; Courage Nyonee, 53. Records: Wilbur Cross 4-7; Hillhouse 2-7.

GIRLS GOLF

Cheshire 185, Amity 193

(at Race Brook CC). Medalist: Sydney Hidalgo (C), 38. Cheshire: Mia Hidalgo 45, Mackenzie Corcoran 51, Molly Demeo 51; Amity: Ava Gross 44, Caroline Cadelina 49, Olivea Kosh 50, Sydney Melchiore 50.

St. Joseph 207, Darien 232

(at Country Club Darien, par 36): Darien: Jasmine Shtufaj 54, Emily Fischer 53, Aubrey Moore 61, Ellie Moore 64; St. Joseph: Jamie Andrade 40, Julia Kaye 52, Marianna Weiget 54, Lauren Pleszko 61.

Staples 188, Danbury 254

(at LongShore Golf Course, par 38): Staples: Leni Lemcke 41, Kathleen Coffey 47, Lizzie Kuehndorf 49, Merin McCallum 51; Danbury: Alexa Delaney 59, Kayla Creegan 62, Harley Hodge 69, Isabelle Chieffalo 74.

Warde 189, Wilton 239

(at Smith Richardson, par 36): Warde: Ashley Seabrook 43, Norah Anderson 47, Riley Guarino 49, Sidney Falterer 50; Wilton: Samhito Kakarlapudi 47, Eva Filliponi 58, Keethi Vijay 61, Olivia Manning 73.

GIRLS TRACK

Law 94, Guilford 56

(at Guilford). 4×800 relay: Law (Hannah Rascoll,Lauren Davis,Shelby Green,Katie Konareski), 10:48.9; 4×100 relay: Law (Caden Simpson, Sydney Simpson, Mackenzie Powers, Brooke Dillman), 52.9 ; 110 hurdles: Caden Simpson (Law), 16.9; 100: Sydney Simpson (Law) 13.2; javelin: Emma Savoie (Law) 87-3; long jump: Sydney Simpson (Law) 15-6; 1600: Ursula Adams (Guilford) 5:35.3; 400: Katie Konareski (Law) 63.7; shot put: Shelby Green (Law) 25-9; 800: Julia Antony (Guilford) 2:21.7; high jump: Zoe McClure (Guilford) 4-10; 300 hurdles: Caden Simpson (Law) 50.3; 200: Brooke Dillman (Law) 28.4; triple jump: Zoe McClure (Guilford) 31-10; 3200: Julia Antony (Guilford) 13:10.5; discus: Aurora Rutkowski (Law) 72-1.5; pole vault: Lexi Borecki (Law) 8-0; 4×400 relay: Law (Hannah Rascoll, Lauren Davis, Eira Rodriquez, Katie Konareski) 4:29.2. Records: Guilford 3-2.