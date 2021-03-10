Tuesday’s roundup: Guilford upsets Wilbur Cross; Hand tops Hillhouse

Submit boxscores and other results to localsports@hearstmediact.com

BOYS BASKETBALL

Guilford 59, Wilbur Cross 44

Justin Hess led all scorers with 20 points for the Guilford boys basketball team, which stunned Wilbur Cross Tuesday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference home game.

Jake Ciocca added 14 points for the Grizzlies (4-6), who defeated Cross (6-3) for the first time during head coach Jeff DeMaio’s 11-year tenure. Christian McClease scored 13 points to lead the Governors.

Wilbur Cross (6-3) 12 14 9 9 — 44 Guilford (4-6) 10 15 13 21 — 59

Wilbur Cross (6-3)

Jayvon Taylor 3 1 0-0 9, Dereyk Grant 2 0 1-2 5, Jarel Delgado 2 2 0-0 10, Christian McClease 3 2 1-3 13, Ja’don Thomas 1 0 2-4 4, Elijah Jean-Guillaume 0 1 0-0 3

Guilford (4-6)

Jack Stanton 1 1 0-2 5, Jackson Tandler 0 0 3-6 3, Theo Freeman 1 1 0-0 5, Justin Hess 2 2 10-11 20, Luke Ste Marie 1 1 0-0 5, Jake Ciocca 0 3 5-6 14, Kevin Goldberg 1 0 5-7 7

Hand 59, Hillhouse 52

Nick Donofrio scored 20 points and Tyler Favre and Kyle Hoffman each added 11 for Hand, whiche arned the split of the season series with this SCC win at Madison.

Fairfield Prep 59, Hamden 39

Logan Carey finished with 19 points for Fairfield Prep, which closed out its season at Alumni Hall with the SCC win at Fairfield.

Alumni Hall was scheduled to close after last season, but construction on a new arena was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finn Donalin added 11 points for the Jesuits. Rob Rice led Hamden with seven points.

Hamden (2-7) 13 8 9 9 — 39 Fairfield Prep(8-1) 13 12 13 21 — 59

Hamden (2-7)

Manny Boles 1 0 0-0 2, De’Andre Coardes 1 0 0-2 2, Caleb Harris 0 2 0-0 6, Elijah Holder 3 0 0-0 6, Jack Wagner 2 0 0-0 4, Joseph Williams 2 0 0-0 4, Sean McGarry 0 1 0-0 3, Liam Cox 1 0 1-1 3, Jair Mathis 1 0 0-2 2, Rob Rice 3 0 1-3 7

Fairfield Prep (8-1)

Finn Donalin 2 2 1-4 11, Logan Carey 6 2 1-1 19, Jack Petrafesa 3 0 0-0 6, Aiden Berry 1 0 0-0 2, BJ Wenzel 0 1 0-0 3, Tommy Scholl 2 1 2-3 9, Michael Iannazzo 1 1 4-7 9

Notre Dame-West Haven 53, Xavier 38

Ben Carroll and Mekhi Conner both scored 12 points to help Notre Dame (7-2) sweep the season series in this SCC rivalry at Middletown. Justin Menard scored 27 points to pace the Falcons (7-2).

Notre Dame-West Haven (7-2) 11 20 9 13 — 53 Xavier (7-2) 9 11 9 9 — 38

Notre Dame-West Haven (7-2-0)

Ben Carroll 3 2 0-0 12, Robbie Oliverio 2 0 0-1 4, Timaury Gay 5 0 0-2 10, Matt Piechota 0 2 0-0 6, Mekhi Conner 1 1 7-8 12, Tre Rawlins 3 0 3-4 9

Xavier (7-2-0)

Nick Beaulieu 0 0 2-2 2, Parker Hunter 1 0 1-1 3, Justin Menard 7 3 4-5 27, Ryan Gazzillo 2 0 0-0 4, Aidan Driscoll 1 0 0-0 2

Derby 70, Oxford 68

John Harris made a layup with 3 seconds left to give Derby the NVL home win.

Taeshaun Sanchez scored 32 points to lead Derby (5-4). Simon Smith scored 22 points to lead Oxford (2-7).

Oxford 23 9 15 21 — 68 Derby (5-4) 21 23 11 15 — 70

Oxford

Matt Michaud 1 2 1-2 9, Will Broas 2 4 0-0 16, Simon Smith 10 0 2-2 22, Dylan Salgado 3 0 0-0 6, John Gurecki 3 1 1-2 10, Michael Domack 2 0 1-2 5

Derby (5-4-0)

Zerion Montgomery 6 0 0-0 12, Ken Little III 0 1 0-0 3, Taeshaun Sanchez 7 6 0-0 32, John Harris 2 1 0-0 7, Angel Aviles 3 1 0-0 9, Ken Little V 3 0 1-2 7

West Haven 68, East Haven 49

East Haven (5-4) 8 12 14 15 — 49 West Haven (6-1) 20 20 14 14 — 68

East Haven (5-4-0)

Ian Reynolds 0 5 0-0 15, Alias Ford 2 1 1-2 8, NIck Furino 4 1 3-6 14, Shea Carasone 1 0 0-0 2, Theo Rawls 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Garea 3 0 0-0 6, Devin Santiago 1 0 0-0 2

West Haven (6-1-0)

Manny Belcher 0 0 1-2 1, Malcolm Duncanson 6 0 1-4 13, Kyle Kearson 1 0 0-0 2, Eli Blackwell 2 5 2-2 21, Wade Sheffield 1 0 0-0 2, Javaun Calhoun 4 0 1-2 9, Kairon Hooks 4 3 1-1 18, Isaiah Jackson 1 0 0-0 2

Jonathan Law 72, Sheehan 66

Sheehan 16 12 22 16 — 66 Jonathan Law (6-3) 16 18 20 18 — 72

Sheehan

Jack McDonnell 3 0 2-2 8, Jaidin Kapoor 3 2 0-0 12, Alex Morales 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Vermiglio 4 0 1-3 9, Anthony Mark-Anthony 3 3 3-5 18, Vin Carbone 1 0 0-1 2, Siville Bowleg 1 0 0-0 2, Chase St Amant 6 0 1-3 13

Jonathan Law (6-3)

Brian Felag 4 0 1-3 9, Noah Tutlis 2 2 7-8 17, Jake Faller 2 1 0-0 7, Daniel Maxwell 2 0 1-1 5, Conner Larson 1 0 0-0 2, John Neider 6 1 4-7 19, Nolan McKenna-Hansen 1 0 5-6 7, Brendan Buchner 0 2 0-2 6

Cheshire 50, Shelton 43

Cheshire (3-5) 14 5 11 20 — 50 Shelton (2-8) 12 13 11 7 — 43

Cheshire (3-5-0)

Sincere Meyers 1 1 0-0 5, Brandon Mai 1 0 0-0 2, Luke Nieman 0 3 2-2 11, Connor DeLaubell 2 3 1-3 14, Jack Markakian 3 0 1-1 7, Yasha Laskin 2 0 7-8 11

Shelton (2-8-0)

Jay Cimmino 0 0 0-1 0, Randy Mones 5 0 3-4 13, Vinny Defeo 4 0 2-3 10, Tim Hilser 4 1 1-1 12, Ricky Feola 1 1 3-4 8

Lyman Hall 44, Foran 23

Foran (0-7) 6 5 8 4 — 23 Lyman Hall (8-2) 12 8 15 9 — 44

Foran (0-7)

Trey Deitelbaum 0 2 1-2 7, Charlie Diamantis 2 1 1-1 8, Brayden Young 2 0 0-0 4, Todd Harris 1 0 0-0 2, Jack D’Avignon 1 0 0-0 2

Lyman Hall (8-2)

Lucas O’Reardon 4 0 0-0 8, Tyler Voisine 6 2 0-1 18, Jayden Collingham 1 2 1-2 9, Brady Campbell 1 0 1-1 3, Cam Pragano 0 0 2-2 2, Justin Hackett 1 0 2-3 4

Amity Regional 58, North Haven 43

North Haven (0-8) 10 10 12 11 — 43 Amity Regional (5-2) 13 19 18 8 — 58

North Haven (0-8)

Ty Rooney 4 2 0-0 14, Chris Hager 1 0 1-2 3, JJ Mazzarro 1 0 0-0 2, Adam Pandolfi 1 0 1-2 3, Max Cargan 2 0 0-0 4, Miley Brandt 1 0 0-0 2, Matthew Cocco 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Balzano 0 1 0-0 3, Matt Bosticco 1 1 1-2 6

Amity Regional (5-2)

Sebastian Holt 3 1 0-0 9, Josiah Davila 4 0 2-3 10, Martin Zhang 2 2 2-2 12, Micah Morgan 1 0 2-4 4, Scott Lowder 1 0 2-2 4, Nate Simon 1 0 0-0 2, Colby O’Connor 1 1 0-0 5, Justin Zamkov 1 0 0-0 2, Brett Chodos 0 2 2-2 8, Ryan Burns 1 0 0-0 2

Masuk 86, Brookfield 73

Masuk (5-3)

Mateo Esmeraldo 4 2-3 10 Quinn Braddick 5 1-5 11 Brandon Francisco 7 0-1 16 Jake Rosati 8 3-3 23 Sean Minnick 7 1-2 19 Garett Lazor 0 0-0 0 Nate McCauley 2 1-2 5 Lucas Crowell 1 0-0 2 Holden Adragna 0 1-2 1

Brookfield (5-3)

C Borres 3 1-2 8 S Cioffi 5 0-0 11 H Albanese 7 1-2 15 A Dilascio 5 1-1 11 J Carl 7 0-0 17 C Katz 3 0-0 7 A Sylvester 2 0-0 4 J Lyons 0 0-0 0

Weston 66, Pomperaug 56 WESTON 17 14 21 14 – 66

POMPERAUG 19 8 13 16 – 56 WESTON (1 – 6)

Joshua Handel 0 1 1 Nicholas Sacchetta 4 2 11 Alex Olsen 14 0 32 Jonathan Brennan 2 0 6 Jack Fitzmaurice 3 0 9 Jack Weinbrum 3 1 7 Henry Katz 0 0 0 Jake Selden 0 0 0 Totals: 26 4 66 POMPERAUG (2 – 9)

Arik Dagan 7 4 22 Adam Opalka 3 1 9 Hunter Ances 0 0 0 John DeLeo 1 0 2 Raj Mehta 0 0 0 Ben McGettigan 0 0 0 Andrew Shortell 0 0 0 Max Fradkin 7 6 23 Totals: 18 11 56 3-pointers: W- Olsen 4, Fitzmaurice 3, Brennan 2, Sacchetta; P- Dagan 4, Fradkin 3, Opalka 2 Ludlowe 51 Darien 42 (Monday) Ludlowe 7 17 10 17 — 51 Darien 11 10 5 16 — 42 Ludlowe Connor Lawlor 2 8-11 12 Patrick Galusha 0 0-2 0 Alex Vlandis 3 5-8 12 Charlie Began 1 0-1 2 James Mockler 2 0-0 5 Erik Leonard 7 0-3 14 Stephen Keating 0 0-0 0 Sean Mockler 0 0-0 0 Matt Vivona 2 0-0 6 Cooper Dailey 0 0-1 0 Total 17 13-25 51 Darien Amir Preston 2 0-0 4 Jake Horowitz 0 0-0 0 Miles Drake 2 3-4 7 Simeon Doll 3 2-2 9 Kyle Bloomer 1 0-0 2 Karson Drake 6 2-2 14 Jack Barber 1 2-4 4 John Fiorita 1 0-2 2 Total 16 8-12 42 Three-Pointers: L – Vlandis, J Mockler; D – Doll

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Haven 41, Amity 38

Emma Liedke finished with 13 points for North Haven in an SCC home win. Ribecka Marchitto led Amity with 12 points.

Amity (7-2) 8 15 5 10 — 38 North Haven (4-4) 13 7 15 6 — 41

Amity (7-2-0)

Abby Eschweiler 1 0 0-0 2, Meghan Smith 2 0 1-2 5, Jayne Whitman 2 0 0-0 4, Sarah Granados 2 1 2-3 9, Ribecka Marchitto 3 0 6-10 12, Skylar Burzynski 3 0 0-0 6

North Haven (4-4-0)

Carly Fresher 0 2 0-1 6, Olivia Stefanik 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Konopka 5 0 1-2 11, Sarah Puzone 0 2 1-4 7, Emma Leidke 2 0 9-12 13, Olivia Johnson 1 0 0-2 2

Hamden 49, Lauralton Hall 48

Leah Philpotts scored 17 points to help Hamden win this SCC game at Milford. Catherine Bosse scored 25 points to pace the Crusaders.

Hamden (6-3) 11 12 11 15 — 49 Lauralton Hall (1-7) 13 14 11 10 — 48

Hamden (6-3-0)

Diamond White 1 0 2-4 4, Leila Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Thailyn Geter 2 0 0-6 4, Caroline Ennis 2 0 3-3 7, Gianna Donnarummo 1 1 0-1 5, Leah Philpotts 3 3 2-4 17, Alana Philpotts 3 0 2-6 8, Nicole Timario 1 0 0-0 2

Lauralton Hall (1-7-0)

Guilia Emanuel 1 0 2-3 4, Lila Pinho 0 0 1-2 1, Leala Harris 4 0 6-12 14, Catherine Bosse 6 3 4-6 25, Persephone Deeds 1 0 2-2 4

Wilbur Cross 66, Guilford 30

Guilford (0-10) 3 11 12 4 — 30 Wilbur Cross (8-2) 12 17 19 18 — 66

Guilford (0-10)

Faith O’Donnell 0 1 2-3 5, Gianna Amter 1 0 0-0 2, Katherine Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Ave Lepro 2 1 0-0 7, Maria Kellaber 1 3 3-3 14

Wilbur Cross (8-2)

April Artis 8 1 2-4 21, Mykayla White 0 1 0-0 3, Madison McAulay 2 0 1-2 5, Jaylice Rosario 7 0 0-0 14, Kandi Everette 1 0 0-0 2, Middleton Dejah 2 3 0-0 13, Makayla Bagley 4 0 0-0 8

Ansonia 51, Naugatuck 29

Naugatuck 8 8 6 7 — 29 Ansonia (4-1) 10 15 9 17 — 51

Naugatuck

J.J. Magahalas 1 0 1-2 3, Lauren Ramalho 1 1 0-0 5, Saige Winslow 1 0 0-0 2, Aryn Bombery 7 0 0-1 14, Jayda Costa 0 1 0-0 3, Laniah Diaz 1 0 0-0 2

Ansonia (4-1-0)

JoJo Sanchez 2 2 0-0 10, Jayda Sanchez 6 1 1-2 16, Lilly Romanowski 3 1 0-0 9, Krystalee Fernandez 5 0 4-4 14, Kiara Swilling 1 0 0-0 2

Seymour 73, Woodland 37

Woodland 5 14 6 12 — 37 Seymour (7-1) 19 20 22 12 — 73

Woodland

Gabby Mastropietro 3 0 3-4 9, Andrea Bojka 2 0 0-0 4, Samantha Sosnovich 2 0 0-0 4, Riley Kane 1 0 1-2 3, Ava Delucia 2 0 0-0 4, Casey Mulligan 1 2 4-4 12, Ireland Starziski 0 0 1-2 1

Seymour (7-1)

Morgan Teodosio 4 0 3-4 11, Kenzie Sirowich 9 0 8-10 26, Alyssa Johnson 3 1 1-2 10, Kiley Drezek 2 2 0-0 10, Lauren Golebieski 1 2 0-0 8, Jackie Okula 2 0 0-0 4, Zoie Kempf 2 0 0-0 4

Foran 38, Lyman Hall 30

Lyman Hall (4-4) 9 7 8 6 — 30 Foran (3-7-0) 8 5 12 13 — 38

Lyman Hall (4-4)

Brianna Mik 4 1 2-2 13, Grace Gagliardi 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Cretella 2 0 2-2 6, Macy Buccheri 2 0 0-0 4, Mercedes Cestero 0 0 1-2 1, Callie Chordas 1 0 0-0 2, Callie Casulla 1 0 0-0 2

Foran (3-7)

Courtney Musante 2 0 3-4 7, Tavitian 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Sanwald 1 0 3-4 5, Zoe Fallon 2 0 0-0 4, Mary Rodrigues 2 1 2-2 9, Mia Leowenberg 5 0 1-2 11

Sheehan 70, Law 40

Jonathan Law (4-5) 11 12 9 8 — 40 Sheehan (9-0) 19 17 13 21 — 70

Jonathan Law (4-5)

Maddie Lula 4 1 1-4 12, Shelby Green 3 1 3-4 12, Mariyah Reid 3 0 1-4 7, Paige Jolley 0 0 0-2 0, Sabrina Lawless 0 1 0-0 3, Grace Bard 1 0 0-0 2, Nirdina Sabanta 1 0 0-1 2, Johnson. Zoe 1 0 0-0 2

Sheehan (9-0)

Hayleigh Lagase 0 3 0-0 9, Caitlyn Hunt 7 0 1-1 15, Caitlyn Velez 1 0 2-2 4, Dempsey Lajoie 3 0 0-0 6, Molly Smolenski 1 4 0-0 14, Jocelyn Petrillo 0 0 2-4 2, Mia Mills 0 0 2-2 2, Darla Jagrosse 4 0 1-2 9, Madison DiPasquale 1 1 0-0 5, Liv Cassesse 2 0 0-0 4

BOYS SWIMMING

Cheshire 86, Xavier 84 200 Medley Relay: Cheshire – Johnson, Wang, Sapru, Finkel (1:42.16); 200 Free: Cheshire – Harry Hua (1:49.06); 200 IM: Xavier – Mitchell Wollen (2:03.07); 50 Free: Cheshire – Martin Adlianitski (22.88); Diving: Cheshire – Noah Duncan (232.05) [Not Scored]; 100 Fly: Cheshire – Anmol Sapru (56.09); 100 Free: Cheshire – Harry Hua (49.97); 500 Free: Cheshire – Justin Finkel (4:47.35); 200 Free Relay: Cheshire – M. Adlianitski, Wang, Sapru, Hua (1:33.33); 100 Back: Xavier – Mitchell Wollen (56.41); 100 Breast: Cheshire – Silas Wang (1:03.13); 400 Free Relay: Cheshire – Fang, Hua, Finkel, M. Adlianitski (3:25.01).

