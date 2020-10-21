Tuesday’s roundup: Guilford shuts out Hamden; Hand comes from behind to edge Xavier

BOYS SOCCER

Guilford 2, Hamden 0

Anthony Ippolito had a goal and an assist for the Guilford boys soccer team, which shut out Hamden Tuesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference win at Hamden. Will Rice also scored, off an assist from Niall O’Brien, for Guilford.

Guilford 1 1 — 2

Hamden 0 0 — 0

Goals: Guilford — Anthony Ippolito goal (from Niall O’Brien), 36:22; Will Rice goal (from Anthony Ippolito), 53:47.

Hand 2, Xavier 1

Aidan McKay scored the deciding goal late in the second half to allow Hand (5-0) to remain undefeated in an SCC game at Madison.

Chris Porte assisted on the deciding goal and Jason Wallack scored the tying goal for Hand. Ryan Gerry scored for Xavier (3-2).

Xavier (3-2-0) 0 1 — 1

Daniel Hand (5-0-0) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Xavier — Ryan Gerry goal. Daniel Hand — Jason Wallack goal (from Matthew Luongo); Aidan McKay goal (from Chris Porte).

Law 3, East Haven 1

Aiden King, Lex Edwards and Marcelo Silva all scored for Law in an SCC win at Milford. Luis Agudelo scored for East Haven.

East Haven (1-2-0) 0 1 — 1

Jonathan Law (4-1-0) 3 0 — 3

Goals: Jonathan Law — Aiden king goal (from Ryan Dimuro), 1:00; Lex Edwards goal (from Marcus dostal), 4:00; Marcelo Silva goal (from Fillipe Mourao), 9:00. East Haven — Luis Agudelo goal, 66:00.

Coginchaug 2, Hale-Ray 0

Tyler Kobus and Ryan Newman both scored for Coginchaug on Senior Day in Shoreline Conference action at Durham.

Shane Buckheit added an assist and Dylan Zolnik had the shutout in net for the Blue Devils. Joel Kindel saved four shots for the Little Noises.

Hale Ray 0 0 — 0

Coginchaug (2-2-0) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Coginchaug — Tyler Kobus goal (from Shane Buckheit), 71:00; Ryan Newberry goal, 71:00.

O’Brien Tech 3, Ansonia 0

Dom Alberghini scored a pair of goals and Devin Urso added a penalty kick for O’Brien Tech (3-4) in an NVL home win.

Ansonia 0 0 — 0

O’Brien Tech (2-1-0) 1 2 — 3

Goals: O’Brien Tech — Dom Alberghini goal (from Tre Silva), 16:00; Devin Urso penalty kick, 65:00; Dom Alberghini goal (from Paulo Abrantes), 71:00.

Amity 7, Platt Tech 0

Arian Bobi and Juan Rodriguez both scored twice for Amity in an SCC win at Woodbridge.

Platt Tech (0-4-0) 0 0 — 0

Amity (4-2-0) 3 4 — 7

Goals: Amity — Arian Bobi goal, 12:34; Arian Bobi goal (from Henry Ranani), 21:22; Luca Santin goal (from Juan Rodriguez), 32:36; Juan Rodriguez goal, 43:05; Juan Rodriguez penalty kick, 46:15; Gennaro Savino goal (from Rocco Izzo), 52:27; Javier Majumdar goal, 79:05.

GIRLS SOCCER

Shelton 3, West Haven 1

Noelle Garrettson had two goals and an assist for Shelton, which handed West Haven its first loss in a SCC home game. Lindsey Taylor added a goal and an assist for Shelton. Julia Tsakonas scored for West Haven.

West Haven (4-1-0) 0 1 — 1

Shelton (4-1-0) 2 1 — 3

Goals: Shelton — Lindsay Taylor goal (from Noelle Garrettson), 2:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Lindsay Taylor), 16:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Isabella Tellez), 80:00. West Haven — Julia Tsakonas goal, 59:00.

Sheehan 1, Cheshire 0

Dylan Smith’s first-half goal stood up for Sheehan in an SCC win at Cheshire.

Beth Arnold saved 14 shutouts to earn the shutout and both Alicea Piscitelli and Amy Casorla assisted on Smith’s goal for the Titans (3-2-1). Seymone Rosenberg saved five shots for the Rams (3-2-1).

Mercy 3, Hand 0

Kaila Lujambio scored on a penalty kick 15 seconds into the game for Mercy in this SCC victory at Middletown.

Katie Menard and Grace Riegler also scored in the first half for Mercy (5-0). Melina Ford saved five shots to earn the shutout.

Daniel Hand (1-2-0) 0 0 — 0

Mercy (5-0-0) 3 0 — 3

Goals: Mercy — Kaila Lujambio penalty kick, 0:15; Katie Menard goal (from Kate Donlan), 1:20; Grace Riegler goal, 10:44.

Morgan 1, Old Saybrook 0

Caeley Ayer’s second-half goal, assisted by Julia Tanner, was all Morgan needed to win this Shoreline Conference game at Old Saybrook.

Morgan (3-1-0) 0 1 — 1

Old Saybrook 0 0 — 0

Goals: Morgan — Caeley Ayer goal (from Julia Tanner), 59:00.

Coginchaug 6, Hale-Ray 0

Katie Farr had the hat trick for Coginchaug in a Shoreline victory at Moodus. Alyssa Woodward added two goals and an assist for the Blue Devils.

Hamden (3-2-0) 0 5 — 5

Sacred Heart Academy (3-1-0) 1 2 — 3

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Jada Ijeh goal (from Elizabeth Carchia), 59:00; Adrina Tuozzzoli goal, 59:00; Adrina Tuozzzoli goal, 59:00. Hamden — Tatianna Jones goal (from Ari Mullin), 59:00; Ari Mullin goal (from Olivia Maxwell), 59:00; Tatianna Jones goal, 59:00; Ari Mullin goal, 59:00; Ari Mullin goal, 59:00.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sacred Heart Academy 5, Shelton 0

Shelton (0-3-0) 0 0 — 0

Sacred Heart Academy (6-0-0) 3 2 — 5

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Isabella Saracco goal (from Jianna Cohrs), 14:36; Mia Celentano goal (from Morgan DeMattie), 10:01; Mia Celentano goal (from Maya Boyhen), 1:00; Isabella Saracco goal (from Jianna Cohrs), 13:46; Jianna Cohrs goal (from Mia Celentano), 1:46.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hale Ray 3, Morgan 1

Hale-Ray 25-11. 28-30, 25-16, 25-12

Hale Ray (1-1-0): Brooke Praskiewicz 4 GP, 22 assists, 5 aces; Jessica Stricker 4 GP, 10 kills, 4 blocks; Brianna Ibbotson 4 GP, 6 aces.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cheshire 85, Mercy 75 (virtual)

200 Medley Relay – Cheshire (1:58.21) Julia Barto, Emma Glover, Avery Potyrala, Hannah Merritt; 200 Free – Cheshire (2:02.31) Julia Barto; 200 IM – Cheshire (2:18.69) Julianna Tyler; 50 Free – Cheshire (25.38) Avery Potyrala; Diving – Cheshire (235.65) Natalie DeMatteo [Not factored into scoring since Mercy had no diving]; 100 Fly – Cheshire (1:01.17) Sophie Murphy; 100 Free – Cheshire (56.23) Nora Bergstrom; 500 Free – Cheshire (5:26.59) Avery Potyrala; 200 Free Relay – Mercy (1:59.17) Emma Lemieux, Hannah Gilbert, Olivioa Valery, Ana Simoniello; 100 Back – Mercy (1:09.68) Meaghan Bertolami; 100 Breast – Mercy (1:16.29) Molly Whitaker; 400 Free Relay – Mercy (4:11.45) Elisia Pagliuca, Ana Simoniello, Jane Sesta, Molly Whitaker.

Lauralton Hall 96 Amity 90 (Virtual)

200 Medley Relay – Amity 1:58.05 Lizzie Bodie, Mandy Robinson, Katie O’Connor, Emma Tirollo; 200 Free – LH 2:00.30 Claire Kehley; 200 IM – LH 2:18.40 Morgan Bagnall; 50 Free – Amity 25.63 Katie O’Connor; Diving – Amity 170.55 Caitlyn Smith; 100 Fly – Amity1:02.25 Grace Mahon; 100 Free – LH 56.22 Morgan Bagnall; 500 Free – LH 5:20.58 Claire Kehley; 200 Free Relay – LH 1:46.92 Ashlyn Blessey, Elizabeth Long, Morgan Bagnall, Claire Kehley; 100 Back – LH 1:01.46 Vivian Freitas; 100 Breast – Amity 1:18.28 Mandy Robinson; 400 Free Relay – LH 3:52.99 Ashlyn Blessey, Morgan Bagnall, Claire Kehley, Vivian Freitas.