Tuesday’s roundup: Guilford shuts out Hamden; Hand comes from behind to edge Xavier

BOYS SOCCER
Guilford 2, Hamden 0
Anthony Ippolito had a goal and an assist for the Guilford boys soccer team, which shut out Hamden Tuesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference win at Hamden. Will Rice also scored, off an assist from Niall O’Brien, for Guilford.
Guilford 1 1 — 2
Hamden 0 0 — 0
Goals: Guilford — Anthony Ippolito goal (from Niall O’Brien), 36:22; Will Rice goal (from Anthony Ippolito), 53:47.
Hand 2, Xavier 1
Aidan McKay scored the deciding goal late in the second half to allow Hand (5-0) to remain undefeated in an SCC game at Madison.
Chris Porte assisted on the deciding goal and Jason Wallack scored the tying goal for Hand. Ryan Gerry scored for Xavier (3-2).
Xavier (3-2-0) 0 1 — 1
Daniel Hand (5-0-0) 0 2 — 2
Goals: Xavier — Ryan Gerry goal. Daniel Hand — Jason Wallack goal (from Matthew Luongo); Aidan McKay goal (from Chris Porte).
Law 3, East Haven 1
Aiden King, Lex Edwards and Marcelo Silva all scored for Law in an SCC win at Milford. Luis Agudelo scored for East Haven.
East Haven (1-2-0) 0 1 — 1
Jonathan Law (4-1-0) 3 0 — 3
Goals: Jonathan Law — Aiden king goal (from Ryan Dimuro), 1:00; Lex Edwards goal (from Marcus dostal), 4:00; Marcelo Silva goal (from Fillipe Mourao), 9:00. East Haven — Luis Agudelo goal, 66:00.
Coginchaug 2, Hale-Ray 0
Tyler Kobus and Ryan Newman both scored for Coginchaug on Senior Day in Shoreline Conference action at Durham.
Shane Buckheit added an assist and Dylan Zolnik had the shutout in net for the Blue Devils. Joel Kindel saved four shots for the Little Noises.
Hale Ray 0 0 — 0
Coginchaug (2-2-0) 0 2 — 2
Goals: Coginchaug — Tyler Kobus goal (from Shane Buckheit), 71:00; Ryan Newberry goal, 71:00.
O’Brien Tech 3, Ansonia 0
Dom Alberghini scored a pair of goals and Devin Urso added a penalty kick for O’Brien Tech (3-4) in an NVL home win.
Ansonia 0 0 — 0
O’Brien Tech (2-1-0) 1 2 — 3
Goals: O’Brien Tech — Dom Alberghini goal (from Tre Silva), 16:00; Devin Urso penalty kick, 65:00; Dom Alberghini goal (from Paulo Abrantes), 71:00.
Amity 7, Platt Tech 0
Arian Bobi and Juan Rodriguez both scored twice for Amity in an SCC win at Woodbridge.
Platt Tech (0-4-0) 0 0 — 0
Amity (4-2-0) 3 4 — 7
Goals: Amity — Arian Bobi goal, 12:34; Arian Bobi goal (from Henry Ranani), 21:22; Luca Santin goal (from Juan Rodriguez), 32:36; Juan Rodriguez goal, 43:05; Juan Rodriguez penalty kick, 46:15; Gennaro Savino goal (from Rocco Izzo), 52:27; Javier Majumdar goal, 79:05.
GIRLS SOCCER
Shelton 3, West Haven 1
Noelle Garrettson had two goals and an assist for Shelton, which handed West Haven its first loss in a SCC home game. Lindsey Taylor added a goal and an assist for Shelton. Julia Tsakonas scored for West Haven.
West Haven (4-1-0) 0 1 — 1
Shelton (4-1-0) 2 1 — 3
Goals: Shelton — Lindsay Taylor goal (from Noelle Garrettson), 2:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Lindsay Taylor), 16:00; Noelle Garrettson goal (from Isabella Tellez), 80:00. West Haven — Julia Tsakonas goal, 59:00.
Sheehan 1, Cheshire 0
Dylan Smith’s first-half goal stood up for Sheehan in an SCC win at Cheshire.
Beth Arnold saved 14 shutouts to earn the shutout and both Alicea Piscitelli and Amy Casorla assisted on Smith’s goal for the Titans (3-2-1). Seymone Rosenberg saved five shots for the Rams (3-2-1).
Mercy 3, Hand 0
Kaila Lujambio scored on a penalty kick 15 seconds into the game for Mercy in this SCC victory at Middletown.
Katie Menard and Grace Riegler also scored in the first half for Mercy (5-0). Melina Ford saved five shots to earn the shutout.
Daniel Hand (1-2-0) 0 0 — 0
Mercy (5-0-0) 3 0 — 3
Goals: Mercy — Kaila Lujambio penalty kick, 0:15; Katie Menard goal (from Kate Donlan), 1:20; Grace Riegler goal, 10:44.
Morgan 1, Old Saybrook 0
Caeley Ayer’s second-half goal, assisted by Julia Tanner, was all Morgan needed to win this Shoreline Conference game at Old Saybrook.
Morgan (3-1-0) 0 1 — 1
Old Saybrook 0 0 — 0
Goals: Morgan — Caeley Ayer goal (from Julia Tanner), 59:00.
Coginchaug 6, Hale-Ray 0
Katie Farr had the hat trick for Coginchaug in a Shoreline victory at Moodus. Alyssa Woodward added two goals and an assist for the Blue Devils.